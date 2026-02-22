Ad Campaign Targets GOP Districts after Congress Cuts Medicaid and Boosts ICE Funding

WASHINGTON — Care in Action and MomsRising together launched a six-figure campaign on connected TV targeting Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Pennsylvania’s 7th and 8th districts, and Ohio’s 1st district, following what the groups describe as extreme federal cuts to Medicaid and expanded funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Families across the country are witnessing violence from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in child care centers, schools and neighborhoods, the organizations said.

The ad campaign calls on Republican politicians to prioritize funding for affordable health care instead of supporting ICE’s actions.

Care in Action is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group founded in 2017 that advocates for dignity and fairness for millions of domestic workers in the United States, primarily women of color and immigrant women. MomsRising addresses key issues for women, mothers and families by educating the public and mobilizing grassroots action.

The campaigns aim to amplify the voices of immigrant families and focus on health care by holding the president and Republican Congress accountable for what they describe as fair treatment.

“President Trump’s out-of-control DHS is bringing brutality and chaos to places where children and families should be able to feel safest: schools, preschools, and our own homes,” said Jenn Stowe, executive director of Care in Action.

President Donald Trump’s bill, approved by the Republican-controlled Congress in July, cut $1 trillion from Medicaid while increasing funding for ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Nearly all Republican senators voted this month to increase funding for ICE, while declining to withdraw funding from ICE to restore Medicaid funding.

Apart from Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, has been affected, which 40 million low-income Americans depend on to afford groceries.

The extensive bill that Trump approved July 4 reduces federal Medicaid funding by 15% over the next 10 years, affecting the fourth-largest source of federal funding for schools. Additionally, it transfers a larger share of the costs for providing food assistance through SNAP to the states.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, approximately one-third of the budget reductions for Medicaid and SNAP result from implementing work requirements for a larger number of recipients, including some parents of school-age children, marking the first time this has occurred in the history of these programs.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement now has a significantly larger budget of up to $85 billion, primarily due to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July 2025, according to NPR.

“Instead of tripling ICE’s budget and wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on deportation and chaos in our cities, Congress should be focusing on lowering costs, helping families afford care for their loved ones, and making healthcare accessible,” said Stowe.

A national survey conducted Feb. 6-9, 2026, with 1,000 registered voters revealed significant public dissatisfaction with ICE and Trump’s performance.

ICE has targeted care workers such as preschool teachers and home health aides who are essential parts of millions of families’ support systems. One out of five early educators and one out of three home care workers are immigrants.

Fifty-seven percent of American voters disapprove of Trump’s performance, with 43% approving. Among independent voters, disapproval rises to 64%, indicating a significant divide in public opinion.

This discontent may influence broader views on immigration policy and funding for agencies such as ICE.

The preference to redirect $75 billion from ICE to Medicaid, supported by 60% of Americans, suggests a prioritization of health care and social welfare over immigration enforcement. This shift indicates growing concern for domestic issues and the well-being of citizens, reflecting a desire for government resources to address pressing social needs.

“Republicans in Congress made extreme cuts to Medicaid and, instead of funding health care, increased funding for human rights abuses, separating families, and terrifying children and hardworking immigrants who are essential to our care workforce, our economy, and our future,” said Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director and CEO of MomsRising Together.

