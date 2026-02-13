Davis Considers Relocating Homeless Respite Center Amid Fiscal Constraints

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council will consider whether to relocate the Davis Daytime Respite Center from its current site at 530 L St., as a new staff analysis shows potential set-up costs ranging from under $150,000 to nearly $2.75 million, depending on the location.

In a report prepared for the Feb. 17 City Council meeting, Social Services and Housing Director Dana Bailey and Public Works Director Stan Gryczko presented a comparative review of city-owned properties that could house the respite center, including the Civic Center Gym at 23 Russell Blvd., 512 Fifth St., and the duplexes at 809 11th St., in addition to the existing site.

The council directed staff on Nov. 18, 2025, to analyze possible alternative locations, including but not limited to the Civic Center gym, and to return with cost estimates and a plan to address neighborhood relationships.

The Davis Daytime Respite Center provides meals, mail access, daytime rest and case navigation services for people experiencing homelessness. The city’s current General Fund budget for homelessness-related services is $1,268,153, and annual operating costs for the respite center total $501,616.

Staff evaluated each site using a SWOT framework — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — and produced planning-level cost estimates that vary widely.

Continuing operations at 530 L St. using rented modular buildings would cost an estimated $225,000 to $275,000 for set-up, or $375,000 to $425,000 if the modular units are purchased.

Relocating to the Civic Center Gym would require substantially higher investment. Staff estimate set-up costs between $2.7 million and $2.75 million, driven by mold remediation, roof and truss repairs, HVAC installation, interior improvements and potential ADA upgrades.

At 512 Fifth St., projected set-up costs range from $250,000 to $300,000 with rented modular buildings, or $400,000 to $450,000 if purchased. Improvements at 1101 H St./809 11th St., currently configured as a duplex, are estimated between $78,500 and $148,500.

Staff wrote that “no single site is without material constraints,” noting that any relocation decision would require balancing cost, timeline, neighborhood compatibility, service effectiveness and long-term city priorities.

In addition to site options, the report outlines several operational models. These include closing the 530 L St. location and shifting to appointment-based case management, maintaining current operations as a navigation site, narrowing services to basic needs only, relocating basic services to a yet-to-be-determined site, or contracting operations to an independent provider.

Staff recommend that the council determine its preferred operational model before committing to capital investments at any site and maintain continuity of operations at the current location through June 30, 2026.

Since the dissolution of the Downtown Streets Team contract in October, the city has continued respite services through two temporary city staff positions. Staff said this approach “has preserved essential services without the cost premium associated with the terminated contract or re-procurement of contracted services.”

The report states that case navigation services may be funded through the city’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant, potentially supporting limited-term positions through June 30, 2028.

City staff also are exploring a coordinated transportation option to connect individuals with the 24/7 emergency shelter operated by Fourth & Hope in Woodland, which provides shelter beds, meals, hygiene services, case management, transitional housing and substance use treatment.

At the Nov. 18 meeting, council members questioned both the center’s current location and its operational model.

Then Vice Mayor Donna Neville cited fiscal constraints.

“I know what I’d love to do if we had all endless amounts of money and resources. We don’t have that. Clearly. We are in a very serious fiscal situation,” she said.

Neville also said she does not see the current site as a permanent solution. “I do not believe that the current location is the right place for the respite center,” she said.

Councilmember Gloria Partida said the city must clarify the center’s purpose before making structural or locational decisions.

“There’s not a perfect location, there’s not a perfect solution. We have to more clearly define what it is that we as a city want to do,” she said.

Partida added that commonly tracked outcomes may not capture the full value of services provided.

“If we ask ourselves how many people have been brought in out of the cold … how many people have been connected to services and made to feel like they’re cared about? Those are all successes as well,” she said.

Then Mayor Bapu Vaitla described the current model as stretched beyond its original intent.

“To me it feels like we need to get back to basics and provide the services associated with respite. Well, better,” he said, adding that the center’s existing approach “is just, it’s not working very well in terms of returns to investment.”

Councilmember Linda Deos said clearer performance measures are needed before decisions are made. “I do need metrics. I do need to see how do we know what’s happening there? How do we know what success is?” she said.

The council on Tuesday is expected to weigh relocation costs, neighborhood impacts, performance measures and staff recommendations as part of broader budget deliberations and long-term planning for the city’s homelessness response.

