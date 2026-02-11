Yolo County Nonprofits Offer Free ‘Pizza and Movie Night’ to Boost Voter Turnout

image courtesy Yolo Indivisible

by Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Three Yolo County nonprofits are inviting residents to a free “Pizza and a Movie Night” on Feb. 17 aimed at encouraging civic engagement and voter participation ahead of upcoming elections.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woodland Community College and is sponsored by AAUW (American Association of University Women) Davis, Indivisible Yolo and the Yolo County League of Women Voters. Organizers said the evening will include pizza, a screening of the 2024 documentary “The Deciders,” and small-group discussions focused on governing policy, voter registration, timely ballot return and advocacy opportunities in the 2026 elections.

Discussion leaders will be available to answer questions about voter registration and election participation, organizers said.

Seating is limited, with priority registration offered to students at Yolo County high schools and Woodland Community College. Additional information and registration are available at http://bit.ly/49sOy8L.

“We all share the same goal of taking the important message of active civic engagement in democracy directly into our community,” said Michelle Famula, president of the Yolo County League of Women Voters. “Together we support a democracy in which every eligible voter has the desire, right, knowledge and confidence to exercise their voting rights.”

The event will center on “The Deciders,” a 90-minute documentary that organizers said highlights how active voices in a working-class community impacted government policy and improved lives.

Organizers said they hope to engage youth who have recently registered to vote, busy working households, college students and recently arrived county residents to help boost voter turnout in the fall.

The Yolo County League of Women Voters is the local affiliate of the League of Women Voters of the United States. For more than 100 years, the League has challenged voter suppression and upheld voting rights and representative democracy. The League describes its mission as empowering voters and defending democracy, and states that as a nonpartisan organization, it does not support or oppose any political party or candidate. More information is available at https://lwvyolo.org/.

AAUW Davis has represented Davis for 60 years and now represents Yolo and Solano counties. The organization advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. As a member of California AAUW, the Davis branch describes itself as an advocate and visible leader in equity and education through measurable change in areas affecting the lives of women and girls. More information is available at https://davis-ca.aauw.net/.

Indivisible Yolo is the local chapter of the nationwide grassroots movement Indivisible. The organization states that its mission is to promote progressive policies by activating people to engage in their democracy at all levels of government. The group organizes and advocates for policy goals and voter turnout efforts aimed at electing candidates who pursue those policies. More information is available at www.indivisibleyolo.org.

