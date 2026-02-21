Minority Births Outnumber White Births for First Time in U.S. History, Study Finds

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

NEW YORK — For the first time in U.S. history, births to racial and ethnic minority mothers now collectively outnumber births to white mothers, according to a new analysis of national birth data published Jan. 30 by researchers at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

A study by Drs. Amos Grünebaum and Frank A. Chervenak found that white births accounted for just 49.6% of all U.S. live births in 2024, while Hispanic, Black, Asian and other racial and ethnic groups together made up the remaining 50.4%, marking a notable demographic shift.

The researchers analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention natality data covering more than 33 million live births from 2016 through 2024, tracking trends by maternal race and ethnicity. They concluded that while the overall number of U.S. births declined over the period, births to Hispanic mothers increased, helping tip the balance so that minority births now form the majority of newborns nationwide.

Lead author Dr. Amos Grünebaum, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, said the results were unexpected but significant. “This is a big deal because our country is restricting immigration and trying to increase more births simultaneously,” he said in an interview published with the Hofstra release, adding that demographic trends driven by younger maternal ages and differing fertility patterns among racial and ethnic groups are key factors in the shift.

The study’s findings echo broader demographic trends reported by national media and public health sources, which show a decline in white births from 52.6% in 2016 to below 50% in 2024, alongside increases in births to Hispanic women — the only major group to register growth both in absolute number and share of total births during the period.

Beyond the demographic milestone itself, the Hofstra researchers emphasized implications for maternal health care in the United States. Grünebaum noted that Hispanic and Black women, who now deliver a growing share of U.S. babies, also experience disproportionately high rates of maternal illness and mortality, suggesting the health care system must adapt to changing needs. He called for improved access to culturally competent and bilingual maternal care to address persistent disparities.

The shift also arrives amid broader national discussions about immigration, fertility rates and health policy. Some public health experts point to younger average childbearing ages among Hispanic women and immigration patterns as contributing factors to the changing composition of births, while noting that overall fertility trends, including declining birth rates among many groups, continue to influence U.S. population dynamics.

The authors published their analysis in JAMA Network Open, where it contributes to a growing body of research tracking demographic and health trends with implications for future maternal care and population policy — particularly as policymakers grapple with how best to support families and health systems in a diversifying nation.

The demographic shift reflected in the Hofstra analysis aligns with broader projections from the U.S. Census Bureau, which has long forecast increasing racial and ethnic diversity in younger generations. Census data show that while older age groups remain predominantly white, children younger than 18 are already majority-minority nationwide. Demographers have attributed this trend to differences in age distribution, fertility patterns and immigration trends across racial and ethnic groups.

Public health researchers note that changes in the racial and ethnic composition of births also carry implications for maternal and infant health policy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black and Hispanic women continue to experience higher rates of maternal morbidity and mortality compared with white women, underscoring the importance of addressing disparities in prenatal care access, insurance coverage and hospital quality. Experts say that as the share of minority births increases, health systems may need to expand culturally competent care models and language-access services to meet evolving patient needs.

