Don’t Wait

The advice given to young women, that “divorce is the last option,” is not wisdom. It is a death sentence. It is a slow, socially sanctioned execution by a thousand cuts, a doctrine preached by the same people who benefit from a woman’s suffering. The moment a man shows his teeth; the first sign of violence, manipulation, or control, is not the time to negotiate, to pray, to hope for change.

It is the time to run.

Not walk.

Not “consider your options.”

Run.

This is not about being “too quick to give up.” It is about being too slow to save yourself. The culture that tells women to stay in abusive relationships is the same culture that tells them to smile through pain, to make excuses for monsters, to sacrifice their sanity for the sake of a crumbling institution. It is a culture that values the sanctity of marriage over the sanctity of a woman’s life. It is a culture that has turned survival into a moral failing.

The first sign of control is not a warning. It is the reveal. The moment a man isolates you from friends, monitors your phone, dictates what you wear, or humiliates you in front of others, that is not a “red flag.” That is the flag. It is the enemy’s banner, planted on your doorstep. It is the declaration of war. And you are not the diplomat. You are the soldier. Your job is not to negotiate peace. Your job is to fight to get the hell out.

The obsession with the divorce rate is a distraction. It is a tool used to shame women into staying in hell. It is a statistical fetish that ignores the human cost. What is the divorce rate compared to the cost of a broken rib, a shattered spirit, a life lived in fear? What is the divorce rate compared to the cost of a child watching their mother be degraded, or a woman losing her sense of self in the slow erosion of abuse? The divorce rate is a number. A woman’s life is not.

The idea that divorce is a failure is a lie told by people who have never had to choose between their safety and their social standing. It is a lie told by people who have never had to sleep with one eye open, never had to rehearse their husband’s rage in their head, never had to pretend to be happy while they were dying inside. It is a lie told by people who have never had to choose between a roof over their head and a hand around their throat.

The real failure is not divorce. The real failure is staying. It is staying because you are afraid of what people will say. It is staying because you are afraid of being alone. It is staying because you are afraid of being poor. It is staying because you are afraid of being judged. The real failure is believing that your worth is tied to the approval of a man who has already shown you he does not value you.

The first sign of violent, manipulative, controlling behavior is not a reason to try harder. It is a reason to leave. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Now. Pack a bag. Take your children. Take your documents. Take your courage. Take your life. And run. Don’t look back. Don’t apologize. Don’t explain. Just run.

The world will not collapse if you leave. The institution of marriage will not die. The only thing that will die is the lie that you owe your life to a man who has already shown you he does not deserve it. The only thing that will end is the slow, quiet murder of your spirit.

Run.

Not for the sake of the divorce rate. Run for the sake of your life. Run for the sake of your children. Run for the sake of your future. Run because you are worth more than the comfort of a man who has made you his prisoner.

Run because you are not a last option, you are the first priority.

Categories:

Tags: