They Are Not Protecting Children, They Are Killing Them

They call it mutilation. They call it poisoning. They stand in state capitols, church pulpits, schools, and city council meetings, to shout about protecting children from doctors and teachers who want to cut them, drug them, and destroy them.

But the data tells a different story. And the data does not care about their shitty antics.

The accusation is that gender-affirming care harms children. The reality is that denying it kills them.

A study published in JAMA found that transgender and nonbinary youth who received gender-affirming medical interventions had significantly lower odds of depression and suicidality over twelve months.1 Those who had access to puberty blockers or hormones were 60 percent less likely to experience moderate to severe depression and 73 percent less likely to contemplate self-harm or suicide.2 This is not ideology. This is survival.

Transgender and nonbinary youth experience anxiety and depression at nearly ten times the rate of their peers.3 But children who have socially transitioned, who are supported in their identity, show similar levels of self-worth and depression as their cisgender classmates.3 The difference is not the child. The difference is whether the adults around them choose cruelty or care.

The regret rate for gender-affirming surgery is less than one percent.3 For context, the regret rate for knee replacement surgery is estimated at around 20 percent. But no one is passing laws to ban knee replacements. No one is standing in a legislature screaming about the mutilation of joints. The selective outrage is not about protecting children. It is about erasing the people who refuse to conform.

And the outrage is built on a lie. The claim that children are being put on puberty blockers at alarming rates is false. A study published in JAMA Pediatrics analyzed private insurance claims from 2018 to 2022 representing over 5 million patients ages 8 to 17. The findings were definitive: fewer than 1,000 adolescents with a gender-related diagnosis received puberty blockers during that entire five-year period.4,5 That is approximately 0.017 percent of all youth in the database.6 An average of only four youths per day initiated puberty blockers across the entire United States during the study period.6 Even among transgender and gender-diverse youth who had a diagnosis, only 5 percent were prescribed puberty blockers.7 The vast majority of transgender youth receive no medical intervention at all.

Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the Endocrine Society, the American Psychological Association, and the American Psychiatric Association, have all published policy statements and guidelines affirming that this care is evidence-based and medically necessary.2,8 These are not activist organizations. They are the institutions that define the standard of care in the United States. When politicians with no medical training override the consensus of every major medical body, they are not practicing medicine. They are practicing control.

The Endocrine Society, Pediatric Endocrine Society, and United States Professional Association for Transgender Health have explicitly stated that legislative efforts to ban this care “lack scientific merit and in some cases misinterpret or distort available data.”8 The bills are based on information that is, in the words of one pediatrician who helped write the guidelines on gender-affirming care, “completely wrong.”2

Opponents claim that being transgender is a trend, a social contagion spread by peers or social media. This is a lie. Gender diversity has existed in every culture throughout human history. The increase in visibility is not evidence of contagion. It is evidence that people finally feel safe enough to say who they are. The research does not support the social contagion hypothesis.9 It supports the opposite: when acceptance increases, people come out. When acceptance decreases, they hide, they suffer, and they die.

Being transgender is not a mental illness. It is no longer classified as such by the medical establishment. It is an example of human diversity.8 The basic premise of gender-affirming care is that every individual is entitled to live in the gender that is most authentic to them.8 This is not radical. This is not mutilation. This is the simple recognition that a child knows who they are, and that the role of medicine is to help them live as that person, not to force them into a shape that does not fit.

What they call poisoning is the opposite. A study comparing youth who initiated hormone therapy in early puberty with those who did so later found that the early group reported significantly lower levels of depression and anxiety.10 The longer a child is forced to endure a puberty that feels like a betrayal of their own body, the worse the outcomes. Delay is not neutral. Delay is harm.

Transgender individuals who received puberty suppression as adolescents had much lower rates of suicidal ideation over their lifetime compared to those who wanted the treatment but could not get it.3 The bans do not protect children. They strip away the very interventions that keep children alive.

And here is the number they do not want you to think about. Transgender people make up approximately one to two percent of the population.11 In a country of over 330 million people, that is millions of human beings. Millions of people who wake up every day in a society that debates their right to exist. Millions of people who are used as punching bags by politicians who have no solutions for the actual problems facing this country. These bans are not about protecting children. They are about fueling a moral panic to score political points. The cruelty is the point. The power is the goal.

The argument against care often centers on the idea that these decisions are irreversible. But the silence on the other side is deafening. A child forced through the wrong puberty experiences changes that cannot be fully undone. The deepening of the voice, the growth of facial hair, the development of breasts, the restructuring of the body. These are not reversible. When you deny care, you are not pausing the clock. You are actively choosing a path for that child. You are forcing them to undergo a permanent transformation that will mark them for the rest of their lives.

The narrative of mutilation is a lie. It is a lie designed to sound reasonable to people who have never met a transgender child, who have never watched a teenager come alive after years of darkness because finally, finally, someone listened. It is a lie designed to make cruelty sound like concern.

What these children are being given is not poison. It is the room to be themselves.12 It is the chance to look in the mirror and recognize the face staring back. It is the opportunity to grow up.

The real mutilation is the one inflicted by a society that tells a child their identity is a disease, their existence is a sin, their body is a problem to be controlled. The real poisoning is the message that they are broken, that they must hide, that they must suffer in silence so that the adults around them can remain comfortable.

The science is clear. The care works.13,14 The children who receive it survive, and more than that, they thrive. The question is not whether we should provide gender-affirming care. The question is why anyone would fight so hard to take it away, and what they gain from the suffering of children.

