Advocates Warn Trans and Nonbinary People at Bedford Hills Are at Risk Amid Prison Conditions

BEDFORD, N.Y. — Advocates and lawmakers are calling for urgent intervention at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility located in Westchester County, New York, following multiple deaths and mounting reports of unsafe and inhumane conditions affecting transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and intersex individuals.

Three people reportedly died at the facility earlier this year — two by suicide — within a four-week period, raising alarm about conditions inside the prison.

A coalition of more than 30 legal organizations, advocacy groups, and attorneys sent a letter dated April 1 to New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III outlining concerns about conditions at the facility and calling for immediate action.

The letter cites “increases in unjustified uses of force that are tolerated, if not condoned,” extended lock-ins, restrictions on recreation, lack of access to safe showers, and barriers to gender-affirming care and clothing as key concerns.

Advocates say these conditions intensified after the appointment of Deputy Superintendent of Security Michael Blot in summer 2025.

“Despite numerous attempts from advocates and lawmakers to bring attention to the deplorable conditions at Bedford Hills, DOCCS has failed to address the dangerous conditions and practices ushered in by DSS Blot, which incarcerated people have reported has led to unjustified uses of force, denied medical and mental health care, and tragic losses of life,” said Erin Beth Harrist, director of the LGBTQ+ Unit at The Legal Aid Society.

“We demand immediate action be taken to mitigate these harms and protect TGNCNBI people at Bedford Hills, including an independent investigation into the unjustified uses of force,” Harrist added.

State Sen. Pete Harckham and Assemblymember Chris Burdick also called for an investigation into recent deaths at the facility, including the March 4 death of 60-year-old Manuela Morgado, which was the third death in four weeks.

“A large percentage of the women incarcerated at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility suffer from mental health issues,” Burdick said. “This recent and alarming spate of suicides is tragic, and what is most tragic is that they may have been preventable. There is an urgent need for an independent, dispassionate investigation that delves into the quality of care for those suffering from mental illness, and whether there are conditions at BHCF that aggravate such illnesses. I believe this investigation would best be performed by DOCCS.”

“The well-being of individuals within correctional facilities is the responsibility of the state government, and we must ensure that people in our custody are treated fairly and humanely,” Harckham said. “Reports that individuals are being denied access to basic services and are confined to their cells for excessive periods are deeply troubling. I hope DOCCS will investigate these matters thoroughly so that we can identify solutions and prevent further tragedies.”

The lawmakers pointed to reports that incarcerated individuals are now required to sign up in advance for basic services such as showers, phone calls and laundry, resulting in increased confinement and reduced access to daily necessities.

Advocates and individuals inside the facility have also reported increased hostility and violence from staff.

The April 1 letter states that TGNCNBI individuals have reported “an increase in hostile and derogatory treatment from staff, including an increase in uses of force,” along with accounts that staff have used physical force in response to perceived noncompliance without clear safety justification.

The letter describes restrictive policies that have led to extended lock-ins and limited access to recreation, including the elimination of indoor recreation in some housing units and removal of furniture from common areas.

Advocates argue these conditions have severe mental health consequences, particularly for TGNCNBI individuals, who already face heightened risks of harassment, isolation and lack of access to gender-affirming care.

The letter additionally raises concerns about access to showers, stating that limited availability and restrictions prevent individuals from safely accessing private showers, a requirement under federal Prison Rape Elimination Act standards.

The advocates report that some individuals are being required to wear clothing inconsistent with their gender identity, including policies requiring bras upon intake for all individuals, which they say exacerbates psychological distress.

The coalition is calling for a series of corrective actions, including an independent investigation into uses of force, restoration of recreation and programming, improved access to medical and mental health care, and removal of officials responsible for implementing the policies.

Advocates also requested a meeting with DOCCS officials to discuss solutions and ensure that individuals with lived experience are included in policymaking decisions.

The Correctional Association of New York has previously reported an increase in suicides in state facilities, attributing part of the rise to staffing shortages and reduced access to services following a correction officers’ strike.

Lawmakers and advocates warn that without immediate intervention, conditions at Bedford Hills will continue to deteriorate, placing vulnerable individuals at further risk.

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