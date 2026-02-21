IBA Human Rights Institute Condemns UK Search of Barrister’s Chambers in Guantánamo Case

LONDON, U.K. — The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) has condemned United Kingdom authorities for searching a barrister’s chambers connected to a Guantánamo detainee case and seizing what it described as “privileged defence materials,” calling the action a serious threat to the rule of law and fair trial rights.

In a public statement issued Monday morning, the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute said the search “fundamentally undermines legal professional privilege, a bedrock principle of fair trial rights and the rule of law,” and cautioned that the move handed “the executive an unfair advantage in proceedings involving allegations of state complicity in torture.”

According to the organization, the search involved “the chambers of a special advocate: a barrister appointed to represent the interests of excluded parties in closed material proceedings,” where individuals are “denied access to parts of the case file on national security grounds.” In such proceedings, special advocates are tasked with reviewing classified evidence that cannot be disclosed to the detainee or the legal team.

These special advocates, as mentioned in the statement, are “appointed by the Attorney-General, rigorously vetted and entrusted with handling classified evidence under stringent confidentiality rules.” In cases such as this, the IBAHRI noted that special advocates provide “essential, albeit constrained, scrutiny of the government’s actions,” operating within a framework that already limits the ability of the defense to fully and completely participate in the hearings.

Describing the government’s actions as a direct threat to procedural fairness, the IBAHRI stated that the search of a special advocate’s chambers and the seizure of documents from a secure storage facility constitute “a serious interference with defence independence and the integrity of closed material proceedings,” emphasizing that the matter is “particularly grave in a procedural context in which the right to defence is already significantly restricted,” underscoring the heightened sensitivity of interference in cases involving national security.

The statement further warned that the invocation of national security has greatly increased across jurisdictions to shield executive actions from certain scrutiny and to help normalize intrusive measures affecting privileged communications. The protection of lawyer–client material, it added, “is not a discretionary safeguard; it is an essential guarantee against abuses of power,” according to the IBAHRI statement.

The statement illustrates this trend as part of a broader pattern in which executive authorities rely on security justifications to limit transparency and restrict oversight. This follows the organization calling for “accountability” for any misconduct that may be established, demonstrating that oversight mechanisms should be activated if legal boundaries are exceeded.

As mentioned in the statement, the IBAHRI calls for “full transparency regarding the legal basis, authorisation and oversight of this operation,” as well as the “immediate return of all seized privileged materials, and accountability should any misconduct be established.” The IBAHRI also concludes that “No security imperative can legitimize assaults on legal professional privilege beyond the remits of the law.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: