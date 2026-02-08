IBAHRI Raises Alarm over Alleged Human Rights Violations by ICE

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute published an article warning of escalating incidents of alleged human rights violations by public authorities in the United States, citing violent attacks on protesters and the lack of independent investigations as signs of a growing crisis.

The institute said the developments reflect a troubling pattern of executive overreach and impunity that undermines fundamental democratic principles.

Among the incidents cited were the fatal shootings of Renée Nicole Good on Jan. 7, 2026, and Alex Pretti on Jan. 24, which occurred during widespread protests against what the article describes as the broad and unlawful powers exercised by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The article also noted that ICE detained tens of thousands of people and conducted a record number of removal flights of immigrants, with 2,138 flights taking place.

According to the article, Mr. Pretti was filming ICE officers and intervened when two people were being pushed by an agent, after which he was pepper-sprayed, restrained and, though disarmed of a legally owned firearm, struck repeatedly before the fatal shooting.

Ms. Good was shot three times by a masked ICE agent on a Minneapolis street, the article said, adding that there had been 12 previous civilian shootings by ICE officials under the current administration.

The article further explained that, as a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the United States is legally obligated to uphold the right to life under Article 6 and the right to peaceful assembly under Article 21.

The U.S. is required to fulfill these obligations and to independently investigate any violations that occur, the article said, adding that a failure to investigate itself constitutes a violation.

The institute also cited the United Nations Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials, which require authorities to apply nonviolent means before resorting to force or firearms and to do so only when other means are ineffective.

Article 7 of those principles states that governments must ensure arbitrary or abusive use of force and firearms by law enforcement is punished as a criminal offense under domestic law.

The use of masks and unidentifiable uniforms, combined with other circumstances surrounding the deaths of Mr. Pretti and Ms. Good, raises concerns about the rights to life and peaceful assembly, as well as transparency and accountability, the article said.

According to the article, the institute welcomed U.S. District Judge Tostrud’s order requiring the preservation of evidence in Mr. Pretti’s case but remains concerned about the lack of progress in the investigation of Ms. Good’s death.

The institute also called on the U.S. government to remember its legal obligations and ensure that officers who commit crimes are held accountable for their actions.

IBAHRI further expressed concern about ICE operations that bypass judicial processes, including arrests without warrants and deportations carried out without due process.

Under Article 14 of the covenant, individuals must have access to legal representation, be informed of the grounds for deportation and be able to challenge decisions before an impartial authority, the article said.

Another concern highlighted was the rising number of children removed from their homes, with approximately 3,800 minors placed in family detention facilities between January and October 2025.

Although children are protected under the 1997 Flores Settlement, which established national standards for the detention, treatment and release of immigrant children in federal custody, many minors have been held for days in makeshift facilities that are inadequately equipped and in poor conditions, the article said.

The institute also noted that no person may be kept in detention without being given an effective opportunity to be heard by a judicial or other authority.

IBAHRI said it is reminding the United States of its obligations regarding the treatment of detainees, particularly children, under domestic and international law.

Overall, the article argued that the administration’s actions are not only morally wrong but also legally indefensible, pointing to longstanding laws and international standards designed to prevent abuses and ensure accountability.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: