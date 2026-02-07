Trump Administration’s Actions Push US Closer to Autocracy, Editorial Warns

Disclaimer: This is an illustrated image based on an actual event. It is a stylized representation and not a photograph, and it does not depict the event with complete factual or visual accuracy.

NATIONAL — A New York Times editorial published Thursday warned that recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minnesota reflect a broader and deeply troubling pattern seen in countries that slide from democracy into autocracy, marking what the editorial board described as a measurable acceleration in the stifling of speech and dissent in the United States.

“The crackdown on dissent and speech in Minnesota this winter follows a pattern that is common in countries that slide from democracy to autocracy,” the editorial board wrote. “A leader enacts a legally dubious policy. Citizens protest that policy. The government responds with intimidation and force. When people are hurt, the government blames them and lies about what happened.”

The editorial situates the events in Minnesota within a broader analytical framework developed by the Times to track democratic erosion. In October, the editorial board published an Autocracy Index that evaluates 12 markers of democratic decline based on historical patterns and interviews with legal scholars, political scientists, historians and other democracy experts. Each category is scored on a scale from zero to 10, with zero representing the United States before President Donald Trump’s second term — “not perfect, surely, but one of the world’s healthiest democracies” — and 10 representing a true autocracy, such as China, Iran or Russia.

Based on recent developments, the editorial board announced it is raising the United States one level closer to autocracy in the category of stifling speech and dissent, moving it to Level 4. “The wide-ranging abuses in Minnesota are the main reason for the change,” the board wrote.

According to the editorial, the Trump administration “is conducting a military-style operation in an American city under dubious pretenses,” citing immigration enforcement as the stated justification despite Minnesota being home to “relatively few undocumented immigrants.” The editorial argues that the enforcement campaign bears the hallmarks of intimidation rather than legitimate law enforcement.

“The true goal seems to be instilling fear in people who oppose Mr. Trump’s agenda,” the editorial stated.

The Times pointed to the killings of two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal agents, as well as assaults and intimidation directed at others during the operation. According to the editorial, “the administration has made clear that the abusers will face no accountability,” reinforcing concerns that federal agents and political allies are operating with impunity.

The Minnesota incidents, the editorial emphasized, are not isolated. “The acceleration in the stifling of dissent and speech is broader than what’s happening in Minnesota,” the board wrote, noting that since late last year the administration “has also widened its campaign of investigating perceived enemies.” Among those cited is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom the editorial described as a target of legally questionable scrutiny.

The editorial also highlighted actions by the Department of Homeland Security, which it said has used subpoenas “that no judge approved to demand information on critics” of the administration. In another case cited by the board, the FBI searched the home of a journalist who had publicly criticized the administration and “exposed problems with the administration’s policies.”

Placing these developments in historical context, the editorial argued that modern authoritarian takeovers often do not begin with coups or the suspension of elections. Instead, they typically involve elected leaders who use the powers of their office to consolidate authority, weaken institutional checks and make political opposition increasingly difficult. “The repression of speech and dissent is central to this process,” the board wrote.

Even before the recent escalation, the editorial noted, Trump had taken steps that restricted dissent, including punishing law firms that opposed him, revoking visas of foreign students who criticized the war in Gaza and contributing to intimidation campaigns against federal judges. These actions, the board argued, laid the groundwork for more aggressive efforts to silence critics during his second term.

While underscoring the seriousness of the current trajectory, the editorial cautioned that the United States has not yet crossed into full autocracy. “Many forms of speech and dissent remain vibrant in the United States, in courts, in Congress, in the media and on the streets,” the board wrote. Protests continue, legal challenges are ongoing, and journalists and lawmakers still exercise meaningful oversight.

Nonetheless, the editorial stressed that incremental erosion poses its own danger. “Mr. Trump and his allies have restricted dissent in fundamental ways,” the board wrote. “It is a violation of basic American values.” The board warned that moving even a single notch toward autocracy is a cause for concern, particularly because democratic backsliding becomes far harder to reverse once institutional norms are sufficiently weakened.

The editorial concluded by noting that the clearest sign of democratic collapse occurs when leaders and their parties make it impossible for opponents to win elections or hold power. While the United States has not yet reached that stage, the board warned that recent actions represent a meaningful and alarming shift. “Moving even one notch toward autocracy is a worrisome sign,” the editorial stated, underscoring the stakes of the current moment for American democracy.

