Attorney Calls It ‘Extraordinary’ That Former LAPD Officer Traveled Internationally Despite Murder Warrant

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. — An attorney representing the family of Brendon Glenn, a 29-year-old unhoused man fatally shot in 2015 in Venice, California, issued a sharply worded press statement this week after reports that a former Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of murdering Glenn was allegedly allowed to remain at home and travel internationally for nearly a year despite a warrant for his arrest.

The press release, issued by civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone, who represents Glenn’s mother, Sheri Camprone, as well as Glenn’s minor son, called the situation “extraordinary” and questioned whether a civilian accused of murder would have been afforded the same treatment.

DeSimone’s comments come amid renewed attention to the decade-long delay in prosecuting former LAPD officer Clifford Proctor for the 2015 fatal shooting of Glenn.

“It’s extraordinary that someone with a murder warrant was allowed to live in his home and travel internationally for a year through America’s airports,” DeSimone said in the release issued Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. “You have to wonder whether a murder suspect who is not a former cop would have been treated the same way.”

Glenn was 29 years old and unarmed when he was shot twice in the back by Proctor on May 5, 2015, outside a bar in Venice. The release states that officers responded to reports of a disturbance and observed Glenn in a struggle with a bouncer before Proctor fired the fatal shots.

The release further explains that the shooting was later ruled unjustified and in violation of LAPD use-of-force policy. Even so, the statement notes that former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey declined to pursue criminal charges, leaving the case unresolved for years.

The statement also notes that the investigation was reopened after District Attorney George Gascón took office and hired a special prosecutor to reexamine the killing. Proctor left the LAPD in 2017 and was later indicted by a grand jury in September 2024, according to the release.

Proctor was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in October 2025 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest on suspicion of murder. The release emphasizes that the family’s concern is not centered on the timing of the indictment itself but on the fact that Proctor was allegedly permitted to remain at home and travel internationally for approximately a year despite the existence of the warrant.

DeSimone said he has been in communication with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and expressed confidence that the prosecutors currently assigned to the case intend to see it through. While acknowledging the length of time it has taken for the case to reach this stage, DeSimone’s statement indicates that the family remains focused on accountability rather than the delay.

“They say that justice delayed is justice denied, but justice delayed is still justice when it is achieved,” DeSimone said in the release.

The press release from DeSimone’s firm concluded by emphasizing that Glenn’s family remains committed to seeing the case proceed through the courts and hopes the prosecution will now move forward without further delay. Through their attorney, the family reiterated that accountability, even after years of waiting, remains their primary goal.

