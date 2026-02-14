Sotomayor Urges Law Students to Become Active Citizens, Never Give Up

Justice SOnia Sotomayor

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered a forceful message of resilience and civic responsibility to UCLA School of Law students on Feb. 6, urging them to engage in public life and “never give up.”

Sotomayor, who joined the Supreme Court in 2009 and is the first Latina justice, visited the law school to share insights from her career in law, public service and leadership.

In a time of political division, Sotomayor urged students not to be bystanders in civic engagement and to become involved in their local communities by voting, writing to elected officials or supporting public interest groups. “One thing you can’t do is give up,” Sotomayor said.

The justice provided an intimate and personal account of her early life, emphasizing that every moment counts and underscoring the importance of students always looking for opportunities to learn, grow and embrace new challenges.

Acknowledging the current judicial climate, Sotomayor said she has come to the stark realization that she is in the minority in some court decisions, adding that she welcomes “the role [I have] been given in society.”

Throughout the discussion, Sotomayor spoke about “shuffling the playbook,” encouraging students to recognize that unexpected encounters can shape a career and to remain adaptable when plans fall through.

Moreover, Sotomayor shared her deeply held belief that the law is fundamentally shaped through community and that effective advocacy means “connecting with the mind and heart.”

The discussion was moderated by Kevin Johnson, president of the California Unity Bar, which sponsored the event. “In gracious fashion, with wit and wisdom, Justice Sotomayor inspired law students, judges, and attorneys,” he said.

UCLA Law Dean Michael Waterstone also commented on what he described as an “amazing opportunity” for students and staff. “It’s not every day that students get to meet and speak with one of the great legal leaders of our time. Her thoughtfulness, candor, and dedication to the legal profession made a deep impact on everyone who was there,” he said.

Sotomayor closed with a call to action for the next generation. “It is you young people who follow us who have the intelligence, resources, and, I hope, the heart to leave the world better,” she said. “Believe in yourselves the way I believe in you.”

UCLA law student Mehek Boparai reflected on the visit, noting the importance of seeing and speaking to a representative on the nation’s highest court. Boparai asked the justice what skills young attorneys should develop to be strong advocates. “She emphasized the importance of being a strong legal writer and communicator, which gave my peers and me a tangible goal to achieve,” Boparai said.

