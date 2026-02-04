NAACP Condemns Trump’s Call to ‘Nationalize’ Elections as Assault on Democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NAACP is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump for rhetoric that suggests the federal government should “nationalize” elections, warning that such statements pose a serious threat to democratic governance ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump recently urged Republican officials to “take over” and “nationalize” voting places, saying in a podcast interview that election administration should be seized in at least 15 areas, according to NBC News.

The NAACP is a group known to advocate, agitate and litigate for civil rights on behalf of Black Americans. Its legacy is built on a foundation of grassroots activism by some of the most prominent civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists.

The organization has influence in classrooms, courtrooms, city halls and Congress, as well as in communities across the country, with members working to secure the social and political power needed to end race-based discrimination.

That work, the NAACP says, is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement and the advancement of supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. The organization states that it is committed to a world without racism, where Black people can enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

In its response, the NAACP described Trump’s rhetoric as “outrageous” and “dangerous,” characterizing it as a desperate attempt to weaken and ultimately destroy the foundations of American democracy.

The organization said the statements are not only reckless but constitute a “blatant assault” on the Constitution, arguing they are a continuation of an anti-democratic playbook that has fueled voter suppression, election sabotage and authoritarian extremism.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson addressed the issue in a statement, saying, “This serves as yet another reminder that the Trump administration is only looking to exhaust our nation with these deplorable and unconstitutional antics in hopes that we will grow tired and concede.”

According to the NAACP, Black Americans and their allies have, for generations, been on the front lines of the struggle for voting rights, fair representation and what the organization called “true” democracy. It said efforts to seize or manipulate the electoral process for political gain are an affront to those sacrifices and an insult to every voter in the nation.

The NAACP concluded its statement by saying it is prepared to take any legal action necessary to ensure that democracy remains with the people. The organization said it will not be intimidated or distracted and will not allow anyone to dismantle the democratic rights secured by earlier generations at great cost.

