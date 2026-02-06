Opinion | The Darker Side of Housing Opposition

“Stopping housing construction doesn’t stop people from existing; it just pushes development to the fringes, where there’s less opposition, and encourages overcrowding in existing units.” — Jerusalem Demsas

Arguments against housing construction are often framed as pragmatic or even humane, invoking claims that communities are “too crowded,” infrastructure is “overburdened,” the planet is “full,” and that growth must therefore be slowed—or stopped altogether—in the name of environmental protection, quality of life, or future generations.

But when these arguments are examined closely, a darker throughline emerges.

Drawing on reporting and analysis by Jerusalem Demsas writing in The Atlantic, opposition to housing is frequently rooted not in climate science or environmental realism, but in an old and discredited worldview: population alarmism.

That worldview treats people themselves as the problem and scarcity as a moral necessity rather than a policy failure.

Recent reporting on housing, land use, and environmental politics shows how deeply this thinking continues to shape local opposition to growth, even among self-identified liberals.

This thinking reveals why these ideas persist despite decades of evidence showing that density, not sprawl, is better for the environment—and that constraining housing does not solve climate change but actively worsens it.

Urban density reduces emissions—a notion that should be uncontroversial by now.

As Demsas notes, “the average carbon footprint of households living in the center of large, population-dense urban cities is about 50 percent below average, while households in distant suburbs are up to twice the average.”

Dense cities shorten commutes, support public transit, reduce per-capita energy use, and preserve open land.

They are among the most powerful tools available for reducing emissions without coercion or deprivation.

Yet many of the people most worried about growth have no pro-density history—quite the opposite.

As urban planner Greg Morrow documented in his research on population activism, overpopulation movements in the 20th century frequently aligned themselves against housing construction and urban density.

In the early 1970s, Fred Abraham, then president of Zero Population Growth in Los Angeles, argued bluntly, “We need fewer people here… We must request a moratorium on growth and recognize that growth should be stopped.”

Morrow notes that the Sierra Club went further, recommending “a freeze on zoning to limit new residential construction.”

Half a century later, these arguments have largely been rebranded rather than abandoned.

NIMBYs still invoke overcrowding, traffic, and environmental degradation to oppose new housing.

They warn that allowing more people will turn American cities into Bangkok or Jakarta.

In Berkeley, a prominent anti-growth activist told Slate that the city could “end up like Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur” if more students were allowed to attend UC Berkeley.

The imagery says a lot: density is cast as something alien, disorderly, and dangerous, rather than what it often is—efficient, sustainable, and deeply human.

This fear of people has real consequences, because blocking housing does not stop growth but instead pushes it outward to the fringes, where car dependence rises, emissions increase, and infrastructure costs soar.

It also encourages overcrowding in existing units, worsening living conditions while claiming to preserve them.

As Demsas puts it, “Stopping housing construction doesn’t stop people from existing; it just pushes development to the fringes, where there’s less opposition, and encourages overcrowding in existing units.”

Population alarmism often presents itself as environmental concern, but its logical endpoint is deeply troubling.

If the planet is truly “too full,” then solving the problem requires reducing the number of people.

That is not a neutral proposition.

As Demsas notes, the only ways to rapidly lower population are to “kill people, limit the aid you give to sick people, and/or stop new people from being born.”

Some suggest contraception as a humane alternative, but even there the data undermines the premise.

“Survey data show that women are actually having fewer children than they would like,” meaning expanded family planning cannot plausibly deliver the population cuts alarmists imagine.

More importantly, population alarmism has been wrong—repeatedly, spectacularly, and dangerously. Paul Ehrlich’s 1968 book The Population Bomb predicted mass famine and social collapse by the end of the 20th century.

He warned that Britain might cease to exist and that hundreds of millions would starve.

None of this happened; as the Atlantic dryly observes, England still exists.

Overpopulation theories consistently underestimated human ingenuity and the adaptability of social systems. They assumed resources were fixed, technology static, and human beings interchangeable.

But history proved otherwise.

Norman Borlaug’s Green Revolution dramatically increased agricultural yields and saved countless lives.

As Greg Easterbrook later noted, Ehrlich once called it a “fantasy” that India could ever feed itself. By 1974, India was self-sufficient in cereal production.

The same pattern appears in climate and housing debates today.

Overpopulation alarmists underestimate innovation, ignore the benefits of density, and default to policies of restriction.

They demand a politics of scarcity.

“A politics of scarcity demands inhumane policy interventions,” the Atlantic warns. “Enough with the innuendo: If overpopulation is the hill you want other people to die on, then you’ve got to defend the implications.”

Those implications are rarely defended openly and instead surface indirectly through opposition to apartments, student housing, transit-oriented development, or infill, where growth is framed as reckless.

Preservation then becomes an excuse for exclusion, with communities defined as belonging to “the people who already live there” and newcomers—immigrants, students, and young families—treated as burdens.

This mindset also undermines climate progress, because dense, energy-efficient communities are essential to decarbonization.

Blocking housing in job-rich regions forces longer commutes, locks in car dependence, and raises emissions.

Research from UC Berkeley confirms that “population-dense cities contribute less greenhouse-gas emissions per person than less-dense places.”

If environmentalists of the 1970s had truly prioritized ecological outcomes, the Atlantic argues, “they should have promoted the development of dense, energy-efficient communities.”

Some still argue that even if population growth is not the central concern, communities are simply “full,” but fullness is not an objective condition—it is a political choice.

Cities can accommodate more people if they allow apartments instead of exclusive single-family zoning, invest in transit rather than parking, and treat housing as essential infrastructure rather than a threat.

The hostility to density often reflects an ideological discomfort with liberalism itself.

As historian Jacob Anbinder has observed, anti-growth attitudes are “very firmly embedded ideological roots within… liberalism,” making them difficult to uproot among people who nonetheless see themselves as progressive.

The contradiction is glaring: advocating environmental protection while opposing the very forms of development that make sustainability possible.

Immigration further exposes the moral failure of population alarmism, because opposing it in the name of environmental protection not only misunderstands emissions but actively diminishes the United States’ capacity to innovate.

Thirty-seven percent of American Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, medicine, and physics from 2000 to 2020 were immigrants. A growing population, far from being a liability, generates ideas, solutions, and resilience.

Housing opposition grounded in population fear ultimately collapses into an anti-human worldview, treating people as externalities rather than participants, growth as a threat rather than a challenge to be managed, scarcity as virtuous rather than harmful, and moral panic as a substitute for policy analysis.

The housing crisis is not a population problem driven by too many people wanting to live in thriving communities, but the result of political decisions that restrict housing supply, prioritize exclusion over inclusion, and elevate fear over evidence.

Cities are not failing because they attract people—they are failing because they refuse to build for them.

