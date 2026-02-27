Court Watch: Sacramento Judge Unmoved by Financial Hardship in Domestic Violence Ruling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Superior Court judge on Thursday declined to modify bail for a woman accused of domestic violence, despite defense arguments that she recently lost housing and is a single mother struggling with financial hardship.

According to statements made in court, the accused allegedly struck her ex-partner’s vehicle in an attempt to flee during a domestic dispute. The case was brought before the court for a settlement conference and associated proceedings.

Deputy Public Defender Cynthia Woodburn requested that the court exonerate bail, citing the accused’s loss of housing and financial hardship. Woodburn stated that the accused had been on the brink of eviction just prior to the alleged offense, having been left without heat or electricity.

After the incident occurred, Woodburn explained that the accused was evicted and had been unhoused with her children. The accused had been contacting Woodburn almost daily, explaining the difficulties of her living situation and her inability to find suitable housing and treatment programs despite numerous attempts. With her responsibilities as a mother, the accused was unable to make bail payments.

Defense counsel also emphasized the accused’s history of being subjected to domestic abuse by the alleged victim and argued that the vehicle collision was an attempt to flee from violence.

Judge Williams explained that he could not exonerate bail until a formal bail hearing was arranged and indicated that a separate hearing would need to be scheduled. He noted that the $75,000 bail posted through a bail bond company would remain in effect while the accused continued to navigate housing instability.

Judge Williams also stated that “the bond company must have thought you had some kind of money” to post the bail in the first place. He insisted that it was not commonly in the nature of his court to interfere in the business affairs of bail bond companies.

Although the court acknowledged that bail could be modified at a formal hearing, the accused will remain subject to the existing bond conditions until the review Judge Williams has set for March 2026.

