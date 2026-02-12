Meditations: What Nurtures Spiritual Development in Children?

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Children around the world are growing up in a spiritual vacuum. The belief systems of the past have eroded beyond repair, replaced by secularized mindfulness and a ubiquitous wellness industry.

Educators acknowledge the calamity but they are proposing grafting spiritual education onto a knowledge-based educational system.

A recent article in a progressive newspaper exemplifies the contradictions and conundrum. With the heading, “Teaching identity and belonging,” the piece begins by correctly stating, “Young people need experiences of awe, sacredness and moral elevation to thrive.”

In the very next sentence however, the writer contradicts her premise by conflating “belonging to family and community” with “a spiritual reality that transcends the self.”

Transcending the self has been the essence of belief systems for thousands of years. Not in order to “loosen the grip of the epidemic of loneliness,” but to constrain the human ego and give coherence to communities of people. That’s finished.

Currently, very different things are taken as givens without question or definition. For example, do identity and belonging have anything to do with transcending the self? Or, in the digital age, is transcending the self a matter of ending the need to identify and belong to particular groups?

And why are so many children and young people experiencing an epidemic of loneliness, which has reached acute proportions in the west?

Complicating, rather, things even further, the recent fashion of seeking remedies to western alienation and anomie through “indigenous wisdom” is being layered onto the hollow system of western education.

Indigenous people can point to where life-giving waters are through our relationship with the earth, but in spiritual deserts like America, we have to dig our own spiritual wells.

So why can’t our belief systems be enriched and expanded? For one thing, belief systems, by their very nature, are more or less closed systems of thinking. They have boundaries, or they aren’t belief systems.

Even disregarding their erosion through the mixing of peoples and cultures, expanding them leads to their dilution, giving rise to reactionaries like Christian nationalists.

It’s true that “a void seems to sit beneath the surface, and that we have cultivated the intellect but neglected the soul.” But parents, teachers and educators have to delve deeper than tacking “spiritual education” onto educational systems geared to producing “productive” workers and consumers.

The premise that “every child is a noble soul with spiritual faculties that should be developed” is true, but it has a New Age ring at a moment when young people are keenly aware of the climate-nature emergency tipping toward collapse.

Not to mention a very uncertain economic future due to AI and many other factors, and a geopolitical situation that is going from dark to stygian.

No wonder there’s high levels of bullying and anxiety among young people, as well as depression, school avoidance and isolation.

It’s absurd to maintain that the rapacious politico-economic system that children are being educated to fit into was designed by a few white men, and imposed on the rest of humankind.

It’s true as far as it goes that greed lies at the root of man’s rapaciousness, but greed emanates from the self, and the self is a construct of thought.

Children can no longer be socialized by moral systems not to be greedy. Besides, greed, like egoism, takes innumerable forms and cannot be suppressed.

Self-knowing, which is a completely different thing than knowledge of the self, is the remedy to self-centered activity and greed. Systems must be radically changed, but externalizing the crisis perpetuates it.

So can self-knowing be taught in schools as part of a program of “spiritual education?”

No, since children learn self-knowing by growing up with parents and teachers who are themselves self-knowing. As things stand, few adults are.

So what is self-knowing? The moment-to-to moment awareness of one’s thoughts and emotions, moods and physical states, without choice is self-knowing. That’s a much deeper meaning to mindfulness.

The foundation of self-knowing is humility — the realization that we are strangers to ourselves. Humility is never saying or thinking, ‘I know myself,’ which permits non-accumulative learning one’s entire life.

Education as we know it is accumulative. Children are taught to accumulate knowledge in different fields, and then to specialize in various fields and skill sets.

That’s necessary to earn a living and function in society, but the cumulative approach is antithetical to spiritual growth.

One grows in freedom to the degree that one understands and negates one’s conditioning. So the expansion of knowledge, including knowledge of the self, has nothing to do with spiritual development.

The idea that children must be conditioned before they can uncondition themselves as adults is as unworkable and illogical as the idea that we must have beliefs before we can rise above belief systems.

Unfortunately, the brutal notion that children must be “shaped” still rules. Taking a laissez faire attitude is even worse. Awareness and attention flowing from self-knowing positively affects a child’s spiritual development.

