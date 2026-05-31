Vanguard Editor’s Note on Eric Jones’ Ad Attributing a Statement to the Vanguard (Update: 9:30 am)

Here we are, two days away from the 2026 California Primary Election, and we are officially in the silly season where there are desperate and at times reckless campaign ads.

Usually it’s best not to look too deeply into ads, but this time, we have no choice.

A local ad from Eric Jones, who is running against longtime incumbent congressman Mike Thompson, states: “The Davis Vanguard calls Jones hardworking, smart, a fighter.”

Text of the Ad:

Here is the transcript for the video:

(0:00) There’s only one candidate for Congress offering new leadership. Eric Jones.

(0:05) The courage to take on the insurance lobby, Pharma and big tech.

(0:08) He’ll be a fighter for us.

(0:10) The [music] appeal Democrat says he has big plans to lower the cost of housing, improve healthcare, and keep corporate money out of politics.

(0:20) The Davis Vanguard called Jones hardworking, smart, a fighter.

(0:25) [music] Eric Jones, a new vision for America.

(0:27) I’m Eric Jones and I approve [music] this message

However, the Davis Vanguard has said no such thing.

A letter that the Vanguard ran under the byline of S. Steward, published in April, used those words

Since the Vanguard’s IRS battle and the guidelines received by legal counsel, the Vanguard now runs all op-eds and letters with a disclaimer to clarify the Vanguard is not endorsing these views.

The disclaimer reads: “Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.”

Unfortunately, Eric Jones’ campaign disclaimer ad is attributing these words to the Vanguard.

That is not accurate — the Vanguard has simply run letters to the editor on both sides of this and other elections this cycle and publication does not imply endorsement nor should be attributed to the Vanguard.

(Editor’s note: The Eric Jones campaign apologized to the Vanguard and let us know they were taking the ad down).

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