WASHINGTON, D.C. — During his Feb. 24, 2026, State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol, President Donald J. Trump sharply criticized policies supporting gender-affirming care for transgender youth and called for increased state restrictions, placing the issue at the center of his remarks before a joint session of Congress. In his address, he advocated limiting access to such medical treatments, an approach that critics say could affect the rights of transgender minors and their families. Reporting by The Intercept Voices emphasizes that Democratic lawmakers have not taken sufficient action to counter the president’s proposals on this issue.

President Trump addressed concerns about gender-affirming care in the House chamber at the United States Capitol during his first State of the Union of his second term. During that portion of the address, many Democratic lawmakers remained seated and did not applaud as the president continued his remarks.

President Trump also criticized Democratic lawmakers during his speech as he advocated banning schools from supporting transgender students’ social transitions. According to The Intercept Voices, this proposal would represent a broader restriction beyond the gender-affirming health care bans or limitations already enacted in 27 states.

President Trump stated during his remarks, “Surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will.” The Intercept Voices highlights what it describes as an inconsistency, pointing out that existing federal policies have previously separated families, which contrasts with the president’s criticism of state involvement in transgender youth care.

The story of Virginia teen Sage Blair, a student at Liberty University, whose mother, Michele Blair, is suing the Appomattox County School Board, was cited by President Trump as an anecdote to support his claims.

Blair’s mother, Michele Blair, is accusing members of the school district of failing to inform the family that Sage was identifying as male. She claims this negligence contributed to the “teen running away and subsequently experiencing sexual abuse.”

The story referenced by President Trump is being used to support legislation that would require school staff to notify parents if a student identifies with a gender different from their sex assigned at birth or uses a new name or pronoun at school. The Intercept Voices notes that such measures could put transgender students at risk nationwide.

The Intercept Voices emphasizes that Democratic leaders are not taking sufficient action to counter or amend anti-trans measures. The article states, “Health care bans, school sports bans, bathroom bans, bans on obtaining the correct identification, and bans on socially transitioning at school — these astroturfed anti-trans policies all come together to make it impossible to safely live as a trans kid,” describing how such measures make it difficult for transgender individuals to live safely and thrive in the United States.

The Intercept Voices also highlights comments made by Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on anti-trans movements, stating, “less prone to spending disproportionate amounts of time on pronouns, identity politics. More focused on tabletop issues, things that really matter, like the stacking of stress in terms of the electricity bills and childcare costs and health care and obviously housing costs.”

The article notes that this approach, while intended to focus on broader conflicts, could have negative consequences for transgender youth, as Newsom reiterated his stance on democracy as “culturally normal.”

Democrats who ran on trans-inclusive platforms saw victories in the 2025 elections in states such as New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, as noted in The Intercept Voices.

The Intercept Voices emphasizes that ongoing political attacks and proposed restrictions continue to put transgender youth at risk. The article highlights what it describes as a persistent gap in protections and accountability for vulnerable populations.

