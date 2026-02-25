The Child Fantasy

The beauty industry is not selling you youth. It is selling you a lie, and that lie has a name. It is called the eroticization of childhood.

We do not like to say the words. We do not like to look at it directly. But it is there, sitting in the center of the machine, and it has been there for centuries. The entire concept of “beauty” in this culture is built on the foundation of a girl’s body.

Not a woman’s… A girl’s.

Look at the models. Look at the actresses. Look at the faces the industry holds up as the gold standard. They are not the faces of women who have lived. They are the faces of children stretched over adult frames. They are hairless, pore-less, untouched by time or experience. They are small and soft and silent. They have not yet grown into their power. They have not yet learned to say no.

And that is the point.

The patriarchy does not fear you because you become ugly with age. It fears you because you become awake. A woman who has lived in her body for forty, fifty, sixty years is a woman who knows what that body can do. She knows what it can survive. She knows what it can refuse. She is no longer a vessel for projection. She is no longer a blank screen onto which men can project their fantasies of innocence and submission.

So the system trains you to hate yourself before you ever get the chance to become dangerous.

They call it “anti-aging.” But what they mean is this: Stay small. Stay silent. Stay fuckable. Stay afraid.

The hair removal industry alone generates billions of dollars every year. And for what? To make you look prepubescent. To strip you of the very markers of sexual maturity. Body hair is a sign of adulthood. And adulthood in a woman is a threat.

They want you smooth. They want you pliable. They want you to look like you did before you knew what your body was for, before you understood your own boundaries, before you had the language to name what was being done to you.

This is not about aesthetics. It is about control. It is about training the male gaze to desire the unformed, the malleable, the innocent. And it is about training you to destroy the evidence of your own adulthood.

Look at the language. “Fresh.” “Pure.” “Tight.” “Innocent.” These are not words for grown women. These are words for children. And they have been weaponized against you so effectively that you now police each other, starve yourselves, slice your own faces open in pursuit of an ideal that is impossible to achieve without dying before you have ever truly lived.

The male gaze is a predator. And it is feeding on your daughters.

The average age of a model in the fashion industry is sixteen. The average age of a “sex symbol” in film and television is twenty-two. By thirty, you are already told your best years are behind you. But go further. Look at the adult entertainment industry, where “barely legal” is an entire category. Where the most searched terms revolve around daughters, stepdaughters, teens. Where the fantasy is not a woman, it is a girl who does not know enough to say no, and a man who does not care.

What does it mean when a culture tells you your value expires before your life has begun?

It means the culture does not value women. It values girls. It values the window of time in which a female body is most easily controlled, most easily consumed, most easily discarded. It values the years before a girl becomes a woman who can refuse.

You are not allowed to age because aging is power. Aging is you becoming who you were meant to be before the world told you who you were allowed to be. It is the shedding of the need to be desired. It is the discovery of a new kind of freedom that terrifies the men who built their identities on your submission.

So they medicalize it. They pathologize it. They turn the natural process of becoming an elder into a disease that must be treated. They sell you injections and surgeries and creams and pills. They promise that you can stay young forever. But what they are really promising is that you can stay silent forever. That you can stay small forever. That you can stay owned forever.

This is the legacy of a patriarchal system that has always understood one fundamental truth: The way to control you is to control your body. And the way to control your body is to make you hate it.

But here is the secret they do not want you to know.

The hatred is not natural. The shame is not inevitable. It is a tool. And like any tool, it can be put down.

You do not have to participate in your own erasure. You do not have to spend your life trying to look like a child so that men will look at you like you are one. You do not have to shrink yourself, smooth yourself, silence yourself.

You are allowed to grow.

You are allowed to change.

You are allowed to become the kind of woman who does not need to be desired in order to exist. The kind of woman who takes up space and does not apologize. The kind of woman who looks in the mirror and sees a face that has lived, a body that has carried her through fire and flood and come out the other side still breathing.

That face is not a failure; It is a victory.

The system is terrified of you. It spends billions every year trying to make sure you never find out what you could become if you stopped trying to stay young.

So stop.

Let your hair grow. Let your face wrinkle. Let your body settle into the shape it was always meant to take. Let your voice deepen. Let your anger rise. Let your power accumulate like sediment at the bottom of a river, layer after layer, year after year, until you are unmovable.

They cannot sell you what you already own, and you own your age.

You own your life.

You own the story written in the lines around your eyes and the softness of your belly and the gray in your hair.

Do not let them rewrite it.

You are not their fantasy. You are not their fetish. You are not their product.

You are a woman. And you are finally waking up.

