The O.A.S.I.S. Transreformed: The Outlook, Assessment, Structure, Implementation, and Success of the Just-Us System

“Imagination is more important than knowledge.” —Albert Einstein

It was what I thought I knew that led to the manifestation of taking a human life. In my delusion, like anyone who’s manifestations project ANY crime, I IMAGINED there was no better way — no OTHER way — given what I “knew” about myself, my victims, and the rest of the world at the time.

Suffice it to say, I was wrong. As wrong as “knowing” my separation from others, as first taught, to be real. As wrong as the cultivated false belief system I spent years naively making as a result. As wrong as the consequent wrong perceptions guiding what I further “knew” to be real. Simply put, my ABILITY TO IMAGINE was stuck in a cycle of delusion that manifested criminally, as we have all experienced and or witnessed as the reality of crimes we have “known” in countless forms.

The imagining of a Separation that does not exist, the resulting criminal belief system and delusional behavior that is criminal illness becomes EVERY crime, from the perceived smallest to the perceived biggest. Yet the cure to all crime — from its perception to its manifestation — lies in criminal illness itself: our IMAGINATIONS being what makes us ill; our IMAGINATIONS being what makes us HEAL.

At our transreforming depth, we realize that, we do not just have the “ability” to imagine, but the RESPONSE-ABILITY (i.e. responsibility) to imagine, as Beings Creative by nature.

As Creatures Created, born into a creative world of Creation, “imagination” is our inherent ABILITY, “creation” our natural RESPONSE to all that has been and is being created before us. Whether we respond unconsciously under a Separation DELUSION, or consciously by manifesting through INCLUSION, our imaginative ability to creatively respond is used to perfectly perpetuate and automatically advance the expanse of Creation Itself, and thereby all that could be known as “knowledge.”

In other words, Imagination is the ENGINE powering all Creation; Creation the DRIVING FORCE behind all Imagination.

Hypothetically, if we were to sit still in the same spot for the rest of our lives, even to the point of physical death and decay, our bodily shells would have a creative affect on the surrounding environment, influencing the imagination of whatever consciousness is ACTIVELY CREATING that environment. No matter what we perceive, believe, or think we alone ” know,” we are each an INCLUDED part of Creation and the Imagination connected to It.

That being said — once upon a time — I could give “two-flying-you-know-whats” about my surrounding environment; unaware of its effect on me and mine on it, let alone, the connection between me, those deemed criminals, the Justice System, and society At Large. I could not IMAGINE being part of them in any real way, and therefore, could not CREATE anything beneficial AS part of them. It was not until I could imagine being part of all three that I creatively “knew” that I was; our CreationImagination affect on each other eventually HEALING and REVEALING the Ultimate Reality of our connection: the Knowledge of Self that makes us One.

Clearly, when our CreationImagination (RESPONSIBILITY) is ILL-used, we operate in a DELUSION, but when our CreationImagination is HEAL-used, we manifest with INCLUSION. The former projects unconscious CreationImagination, the latter reflects conscious CreationImagination.

Delusion or inclusion. Unconscious or conscious of our connection and the perfection inherent. CreationImagination ill-used or heal-used. NO IN- BETWEEN. This is the divine dichotomy of our world that we as individuals and our subgroups are always operating in; all of us having enough personal and united experience to know the negative effects of CreationImagination’s ill-usage operating in our lives and our world.

What would society look like if CreationImagination’s HEAL-usage was most dominant?

After how inclusion conscious, heal-used CI has “impossibly” transreformed my life the past decade and a half, I could not help but creatively imagine what policing, the courts and what Corrections will look like once it is collectively conscious in society. Would not ALL of our institutions begin to reflect the inclusion, understood connection, and heal-usage of conscious CI?…ESPECIALLY those institutions RESPONSIBLE for healing and dealing with society’s criminally ill?

Just as Science Fiction is a precursor to Science Fact, so too does Transreformed Fiction (Imagination) become Transreformed Fact (Creation), as EVERYONE is included in it, connected, and potentially healed from the delusionally ill past we have ALL experienced; liberated by a visual version of an inevitable future EXTENDED from a conscious, RESPONSE-ABLE present. With the past, present, and future always joined in the “now”, the evidence of ” What Is to Come” becomes clear at our depth, beyond the surface of semantics and the terminologies of individual hypothetical displays.

If one recalls, an OASIS lies at the heart of every Desert Seed’s greatest potential. So in honor of the inclusion, consciousness and healing of one Desert Seed committed to living up to their greatest potential in connection to ALL Seeds, I bring you, The O.A.S.I.S.: The Outlook, Assessment, Structure, Implementation, and Success is the future of our Just–Us System.

With Policing, the Courts and Corrections being on frontlines of crimes, convictions, and correcting society’s criminal ills, join me in envisioning how they will TOGETHER — and we as the society part of them — play roles in healing criminal belief, and its crimes, one and (literally) for all.

From Investigation to Investmentation: OUTLOOK (of the One)

The Paragon Predication: as any and every “outlook” is predicated on one’s “IN-LOOK”, wholeness seen “within” corresponds to seeing wholeness “without,” OUTSIDE of oneself. As we inevitably will, this is where we will begin our hypothetical, seeing ourselves now perfectly (wholely) as the unique expression of the Life that is the breath of all life. In doing so, it will be widely known that nothing is simpler, more true, more innocent, more natural than this vision.

As the Whole will be consciously embodied (as Is), expressed by those in power, seeing ourselves AS each other is the basis for understanding OUTLOOK: the foundation for the extension of Unconditional Love in our world and the corresponding peace on Earth.

This Knowledge of Self proceeds the understanding of Spirit, i.e. our Atonement (Oneness), in and as our Ultimate Reality. In the Spirit awareness of our joint innocence and perfection, the sharing of this truth as an Agent of the Atonement implies a life committed to the Awakening Process, by which I Am (as We Are) the Commitment.

As the Commitment, it is understood that the belief in crime and its effectiveness fundamentally implies mental illness, as ALL crime –in belief and perceived act –delusionally goes against one’s real Self-interest (that real “Self” being the collective Whole each person is a unique expression of, BEYOND perception).

This compassionate understanding is the wisdom by which every apparent criminal will be known; each being a “Potential Commitment”, seen with unlimited potential and opportunity to awaken/heal, COMMUNICATED WITH accordingly.

Given the Atonement’s inevitably in time (due to the actuality of our Oneness beyond time), it is clearly seen that this OUTLOOK is key to the time-saving task of refining our collective perception, as it pertains to the exact nature each other, criminal illness, and the cure that heals both. In using this OUTLOOK as the key, not only will this open the door to the world’s largest Prison Industry being maximally improved, but mental-emotional health being actually understood, and properly administered.

From Investigation to Investmentation: OUTLOOK — ASSESSMENT (the First Bridge)

Community Leaders and the Legal Authorities: they will join in the full awareness of all perceived separate aspects of their particular environments within the greater Earth Community; CONSCIOUS unification and cooperation between every environmental aspect being the joint-goal. This commitment — as made through their BEING Commitment Officials — will remove the veil that makes perceiving Separation in any given environment possible. The unity correctly perceived within these individuals and their respective communities become the means by which the entire Earth community is perceived.

Consequently, this Knowledge of Self (Spirit/Atonement/Oneness awareness) is the key to fully understanding the mental-emotional condition of every Potential Commitment, formerly known as “suspects” or “criminals,” given one’s OWN past belief in Separation. Beyond understanding the Potential Commitments obvious separation belief system at work, it is not just understood their naive influences, but the inherent innocence of the Potential Commitments themselves.

In being the projections of an unconscious, delusional belief in separate conditions, all possible ” criminal acts” will be properly assessed, enabling law-enforcing Community Officials to see and communicate with Potential Commitments most clearly and effectively; inspiring an optimally wise and compassionate interactive process (being that Community Officials will have a broader, more intimate perspective of the intrinsic plight of Potential Commitments within their communities, well aware of the delusional influences WITHIN their communities).

Of course, this entire OUTLOOK—ASSESSMENT is predicated on our IN-LOOK; being committed of our collective Self (Ourself) and understanding our innocence as being a byproduct of That. It can be imagined, if not known experientially, the obvious insane belief and preceding belief system that MUST be mentally-emotionally fuelled for ANY Potential Commitment to think that ANY crime is their best course of action in order to progress or benefit ANY area of their lives.

With the insanity of willfully committing the perception and action of crime being understood — known to be found on Separation’s falsehood — the “investigative process” is essentially over before it ever begins, giving rise to what will be an INVESTMENTATION PROCESS: a process by which all necessary time is invested to help the Potential Commitment awaken to our Ultimate Reality of BEING the Commitment.

Beyond the productivity of Community Leaders and Law Enforcement creatively unifying their immediate environments in the awareness of our being Parts of our Earth Community, all Potential Commitments will be communicated with in the understanding of their inherent innocence as JOINED with ours, even if and after they need to be apprehended.

Well understood will be the fact that they have been naïvely “taught” by some aspect of their environmental influence the fiction that fear is love, illusion is real, falsehood is truth and or that guilt is salvation, is some way, shape, or norm.

As a Community Official via leadership or Law Enforcement, it is this personal OUTLOOK linked with an inward ASSESSMENT that will be the bridge leading Potential Commitments to the beginning of Enlightenment during the Investmentation Process. Consequently, it will be realized by Potential Commitments how they are unconditionally assessed by Commitment Officials and the unending support they have AS Commitments, as opposed to the “support” they have been getting from those ignorantly “sinspiring” them to deny Themselves (Ourself) and “break the law.”

From Investigation to Investmentation: ASSESSMENT (of Actuality)

The Committed Conversation: Commitment Officers of Peace — armed with the basic understanding of our Oneness and like-creative tools — will unfold understanding WITH Potential Commitments via sharing and related questioning, established in an atmosphere of safety, non-judgement, and guiltlessness. Helping each “other” reach mutual understanding will be the foundation of conversation; understanding spreading already being the root of the interaction, given the atoned awareness of Community Officers.

The goal? INVESTMENTATION — investing the necessary time to inspire Potential Commitments to begin the process of introspectively becoming Self aware; stirring the desire and confidence in them to admit their wrong and take the first step toward societal integration. For those still unwilling to take responsibility for their actions and the Separation belief system behind them (maintaining they did nothing wrong despite contrary evidence), they will remain in custody and still go through court proceedings that will allow them to appeal the outcome of the court proceedings to come on their behalf.

But under this new Investmentation process, 999 times out of 1,000, Commitment Officers will have the right Potential Commitment in their custody, while painstakingly following up any possible leads of responsible other parties, if so voiced by Potential Commitments.

Yet once Potential Commitments held responsible get at least a vague understanding that there is an entire System dedicated to helping them responsibly discover where they went astray from reality, what their purpose in life is, and how they can best reintegrate in their families and relative communities, they will have the beginnings of a newfound confidence in themselves, society and the Earth community they began to feel separate from.

Commitment Officers will also be responsible — with the help of committed Community Leaders — for organizing restorative help for Potential Commitments and their Perceived Separated (formerly known as “victims”). They will meet in order to assess crime severity and perceived damage caused, as well as make a commitment to work out a resolution aimed at forgiveness via a Restorative Just—Us decision, or necessary Rehabilitation determined, at the Liberation Process Stage (formerly known as the Litigation Process Stage), where Prosecuting Defenders , i.e. Attorneys of the Atonement, will take the lead on their behalf.

From Litigation to Liberation: ASSESSMENT—STRUCTURE (the Second Bridge)

The Legal Authorities and the Prosecuting Defenders: Commitment Investmentation gives way –not to “litigation” as we once knew it –but to the beginnings of Commitment Liberation.

At this stage, Commitment Officers, Community Leaders (including relative family), other Commitment Officials and the Perceived Separated (those victimized by Potential Commitments) all meet individually and collectively with the Prosecuting Defense, i.e. the Attorneys of the Atonement, who will structure the entirety of facts that pertain to the assessment of a Potential Commitment’s Separation delusion, response–ability (either taken or denied), and their inherent innocence.

All facts will rest in two categories: Facts of Fiction and Eternal Evidence.

If the severity of crime requires a deeper rehabilitation process in tandem with community-based Restorative Justice support, then a Trial of Transreformation will be conducted. The Prosecuting half of the team, being the Paragon of Prosecution, will prosecute — not the Potential Commitment — but their Separation Belief System, which led to the singular wrong belief in their delusional, criminal success. Paragons will reveal the Facts of Fiction in their full illusion, showing clear proof of the cultivated belief in Separation upon which their criminal illness rests resulted in the criminal behavior and action of the Potential Commitment. These Facts of Fiction as a whole reveal that which has kept the Potential Commitment from the awareness of being the Commitment themselves, Part of the Whole of the community.

The Defense half of this liberation entity, being the Defender of the Divine, will have the designation of structuring the Method of Remembering: the means by which the Eternal Evidence of our united innocence in Oneness, in the context of the Potential Commitment’s guilty, “separating” act, is brought to the Consciousness we all share. Necessary witnesses will be called by both halves to authenticate all Facts of Fiction and Eternal Evidence.

These Attorneys of the Atonement will together present to the court their joint opinion for a Restorative Rehabilitation Solution (as supported by the Commitments of the community previously met with). In giving Potential Commitments the chance take full responsibly, heal their Separation belief, and creatively share their healing with the greater community, each solution will be submitted in the spirit of eventual full pardon, self and victim forgiveness, crime-preventing community enlightenment, and atoned empowerment.

From Litigation to Liberation: STRUCTURE (of Salvation)

Non-Judgemental Agreement: the Arbitrator of Authentication will conduct the Trial of Transreformation, thereby overseeing the legitimacy of all presented by the Prosecuting Defense. As a Jury of Just-Us will be present for community educational and enlightenment purposes, they will also be afforded the opportunity to ask the Arbitrator any necessary questions with regard to the Perfection Proceedings and or the Potential Commitment’s Tailored Transreformation Plan.

A Potential Commitment’s Case Worker, being something akin to a Master of Miracles, would then be in charge of guiding the Potential Commitment’s Transreforming Transition, getting them registered into the appropriate Solution Center (rehab facility) and keeping lines of communication open. The Attorneys of the Atonement, as will be crucial to the Authentication Process, will make sure each Tailored Transreformation Plan is salvationally sound (that all parties are potentially fully restored), before seconded by the Arbitrator and handed over to the Master of Miracles.

The Foreman of Faith (Voice of the Jury of Just-Us), representing the community At Large, would submit the jury’s enlightened experience to the Mayor of Manifestation: the head Committment Official of the community the crime was committed in.

From Litigation to Liberation: STRUCTURE—IMPLEMENTATION (the Third Bridge)

The Assembly of the Atonement and Solution Centers: former Rehabilitation Centers and Institutions become Solution Centers; prisons becoming something akin to Universities of Life Experience. Although the healing of antisocial conditioning via Spirit awareness, mental correction and emotional regulation will take precedence per the Potential Commitment’s Tailored Transreformation Plan, what will also be included in their Plan are their vocational/career interests, high school and or college aptitude and goals. The Master of Miracles will send Potential Commitments to particular Solution Centers per their Plan.

Where healing the cause of crime (the Belief in Separation) and a rehabilitative community will be the standard amongst all institutions, the goal of these Centers will be to give Potential Commitments the space to uncover their own untapped, unlimited potential, inspiring them to become confident, inclusive, joyful, helpfully productive assets of society.

The Unconditioning Process will will the crux of the Potential Commitment’s individualized healing course; their Plan including a reform generated document to be shared with society that unravels and dissects their delusional, criminal belief system spun around Separation Belief, and through forgiveness, replacing it with a new system of beliefs blossomed from understanding oneself as part of the greater community.

At these Centers, establishing a sense of belonging and the encouragement of their success would be the natural focus, all while ensuring them of the inevitability of their success give their post graduate employment and community service opportunities. Depending on a Potential Commitment’s progress, they will be able to finish their TTPlans (within two years of their completion) in the integrated, co-ed half of the Solution Center, allowing healing men and women to support encourage, and motivate each other’s graduation with the other gender that makes up half the society they came from and return to. When their time is up and their Tailored Transreformation Plan is fully completed, FULL PARDONS will be issued.

Potential Commitments will upload their creative reform document and completed Plan to what we could call a Miracle Medium: a website where anyone in society can freely access, download and or observe/experience the entirety of their healing process. Once uploaded, Potential Commitments become Graduate Commitments, released upon completion and when their time is served.

Though unlikely, given the atoned empowerment of the process, Potential Commitments can opt out of their Tailored Transreformation Plan to do whatever time they were sentenced to, in accordance with their crime, in solitary confinement while they either Appeal the court’s decision or just wait out there sentence. Yet, in choosing to forego the Unconditioning Process and the healing of one’s Separation-based belief system, one chooses not to be a part of the Solution Center’s rehab community, consequently choosing not receive a Pardon at the end of their time.

If so chosen by the Potential Commitment and their appeal is not granted, society and its members have every right to hold them to the unhealed, criminal standard and record they chose to cling to. Likewise, ex-convicts and felons may enroll in a Solution Center, get helped through their own creative Unconditioning Process, documentation and societal sharing (via upload on the Miracle Medium), and receive their full pardon, whole criminal record expunged.

From Litigation to Liberation: IMPLEMENTATION (of the Infinite)

The University of Life Experience’s Student-Teacher Commitments: overseen by Wardens of Wisdom (being the University’s Head Commitment Official), everyone within these Centers: the Wardens, Solution Counselors, Vocation, GED, and College Instructors, all Medical Staff and Free Staff will understand themselves to be Student-Teacher Commitments.

They will be there to generally and intimately show Potential Commitments (seen as younger siblings in a sense) THE POWER AND RESOURCES OF COMMUNITY. Allowing them to have this experience in a microcosmic environment will best help Potential Commitments to develop the awareness and tools to confidently become assets within the macrocosmic world/Earth community (which includes EVERY community).

The University of Life Experience environment authenticates the equality and connection of ALL Commitments (including the Potentials), HUMANIZING ALL WITHIN THE ENVIRONMENT, as even all Commitment Officers would be intimately involved with every aspect of the Solution Center. They would also be trained to handle and defuse any potential conflict, being the Potential Commitment’s biggest encouragers and motivators.

From Rehabilitation to Transreformation: IMPLEMENTATION–SUCCESS (the Fourth Bridge)

Student-Teacher Commitments and Commitment Employers: eventually, Potential Commitments become Commitment Officials and receive Post-Treatment Employment. Once Potential Commitments successfully demonstrate their own understanding of their prior delusional conditioning and their liberation from it via self forgiveness and the forgiving of understood, victimizing influences, their physical freedom would quickly follow. By the time their “time” is up, they will have their Tailored Transreformation Plan completed as guided by U.L.E. Staff.

Living arrangements, school and or employment opportunities will be in place within the home-communities of New Commitments, well before their release, being part of their Post-Solution Center Program. This will enable them to both educate and bring criminally healed enlightenment to the community they once “sinspired” harm in, given their transreformative experience.

These New Commitment Officials will reformatively educate the entire Earth community, beginning with the sub-community they once were a liability for, volunteering and being employed to share the totality of their transreformative experience and conscious growth in a myriad of ways. This would be done through particular creative works they have a gift, aptitude and or inclination towards, like music, art, dance, etc.

They will also be involved in speaking and or counselling engagements at colleges, schools, public venues and other events within the community. Here, they would be given the best chance to properly reconnect, reintegrate with, and invite a NEW Joint-Commitment between themselves and the community they have ALWAYS been a part of; with ALL Community Leaders, Officials, Officers, and Potential Commitments.

These New Commitment Officials will be on the frontlines of early intervention and crime prevention within every sub-community within our Earth community.

From Rehabilitation to Transreformation: SUCCESS (as Succeeded)

Society’s Witness and Fear Eradicating Support: in addition to every Potential Commitment’s inevitable success, all members of society will have the chance to observe any and every aspect of any Potential Commitment’s process and progress, per the Miracle Medium. Masters of Miracles can and will also facilitate any help members of society would like to contribute as to the success of any Potential Commitment, whether it be visits, financial support, encouraging messages, etc.

Not only would this afford Committed Members of the community the chance to quell every fearful illusion they may have in association with Potential Commitments, but also give Potential Commitments the chance to maximally become Commitment Officials quicker. The entire O.A.S.I.S. vision reveals society positioned in such a way as to provide Potential Commitments with the communal support they did not realize they before always had; the perceived lack of which being what they unconsciously used as fuel for their Separation delusions.

The support given by Committed Members of society in order to be part of the Potential Commitment’s healing process is likewise received by the community At Large –our Earth community –as their individual healing, being the waking to Ourself, reflects the ultimate conscious state of the Whole. It is the commitment of society and its Earth community to the Underprivileged of our Absolute Awareness that ultimately best re-minds each and every Potential Commitment that THEY ARE THE COMMITMENT: the ultimate realization of any individual and collective as shared.

From Rehabilitation to Transreformation: SUCCESS–OUTLOOK (the Fifth Final Bridge)

Full Circle: in coming back to our ORIGIN (literally and figuratively), we come to the realization that “SUCCESS” was ROOTED in our OUTLOOK the whole time…from the very beginning. In turn, we recall the SUBSTANCE of our outlook: our IN-LOOK; seeing OURSELVES as the Commitment, the Living Embodiments of the Earth community (remember?). Looking within and seeing the Wholeness of Creation, being what we all fully contain, is the precursor to re-minding others of their inherent ability, opportunity, and the benefit of doing the same.

As now, hopefully, well understood, it has been the inability of our spiritual youths (regardless of age) to recognize the proper IN-LOOK, and thereby OUTLOOK, on their own that has led to our communities At Large having the appearance of being separated, fearful, combative, unloving, etc. This includes the parents, family members, and community members that raise them.

As far fetched as the hypothetically inevitable future displayed might seem, I was unsurprised to find that my conscious CreationImagination as shared, beautifully coincides with everything leading criminologists have objectively found, through science, to be working best with Corrections, given its history and current direction. In Francis T. Cullen’s and Cheryl Lero Johnson’s, Correctional Theory: Context and Consequence, they analyze the seven leading theories of Corrections, revealing which ones actually lower prison recidivism rates and or hold reformative promise that can benefit society as a whole.

Juxtaposed to Retribution/Just Deserts, Deterrence, and mere Incapacitation theories, Rehabilitation –backed by elements of Restorative Justice, Reentry and Early Prevention –have had the biggest positive impacts on keeping people from coming back to prison and going to prison in the first place, all while reflecting Who We Are and What We Can Be as a society striving to be its collective best.

Incidentally, The O.A.S.I.S. just so happens to contain all of these transreformative elements, as it ultimately springs from (what consequently turns out to be) my eighth, essentially UNIFIED Correctional Theory of Reformativity, as outlined in my first two Davis Vanguard articles.

Along with greater specifics more conscious CreationImagination may add to The O.A.S.I.S. through others, could it not be seen how the world would look and operate today if we all had the awareness of our Collective Being? What could not be achieved, and who once victimized would not be made VICTORIOUS (past, present, and future)? What other direction could our CreationImagination CONSCIOUSLY be moving in other than towards the Ultimate Reality that already and only exists? What condition or limitation could we not RESPONSIBLY overcome as United Unique Expressions of the One Spirit Shared?

All in all, with regards to the IN-LOOK that makes our CreationImagination conscious, we can now see that we have only ever, and COULD only ever, look within Ourself, as everything we have ever creatively imagined around us has been CONTAINED within the Universal Whole…our Shared Being. As we will inevitably INCLUDE and see beyond all of our Parts as a Collective, our SUCCESS will be the natural result of how we have already succeeded in the highest dimension of our Actuality, becoming the conscious fullness of Who, What, Where, When and Why We Are.

Imagine that… But do not just stop there. It is time we create it.

Together.

