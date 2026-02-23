The Worst of Us Can Reveal the Best in Us (Part 1): The Heart Balanced by the Feather

Scales of justice (Credit: Alexi Hophins)

“Free from desire, you see the mystery. Caught in desire, you see only the manifestations.” —Lao Tzu

Why would ANYONE care what a convicted Capital Murderer had to say? Would not this be the LAST type of individual most people would desire to pay attention to, let alone, read two words of anything they would write? Am I wasting my time? Does it matter that I made a complete 180° turn, against all judgements and odds, discovering the delusional cause of crime, committing the rest of my life to the creative cure?

Or, is the fear that I once influenced too abysmally dark for the Love that now shines through my pores to reach the rest of the world?

As I sit alone in my cell with an LWOP sentence, reminded by the four walls of the many mistakes I made leading up to the one that landed me in prison nearly two decades ago, these are a few questions that vulnerability scrambles my mind, stopping my pen from touching the page at times. But Something keeps egging me on…

But why should I continue to write? What desire should I have to? How could I or ANYONE in my socially sapped situation have the strength to even lift the weight of the pen meant to be exercised with by the minds of those whose Friended Facebook-fit physic is already well “Liked”? For them, the blank page is a social stage. For someone like me, the blank page can be a suicide cage.

Yet, Something provides the strength I simply do not have alone…

The articles I have published with “TRANSREFORMED” in the titles are revised reform concepts from chapters I have published in a book titled, Hypothetically Inevitable, one of four heart, mind, and soul healing books I put out for anyone to freely access.

To say the least, this particular book has yet to have the mass-transreformative effect I had hoped for. Maybe a bit “overwritten”, as one of three people that I know read it had criticized, I began to question my ability to reach even the few that may be half interested in what I was inspired to share. Yet Somehow, inspiration rages on…

The importance behind all vulnerably shared –the questions, doubts, insecurities –lies in it representing the worst part of who I am today. It projects the IMBALANCE I once in my life –the bad karma still being burned away –after living almost half my life in Separation Belief. In being responsible for the taking of a life during this time, my new life of healing and transreformation only has purposeful meaning as I spend the rest of it creatively BALANCING, i.e. correcting, the root of my mistakes.

Here lies why I consciously choose to do anything that I decide to do; why I choose to live; why I write.

Yet, the key component of this conscious decision –everyday –is the understanding of how the imbalance manifested in the first place, and the GREATER imbalance my own projects from. Who is not born into a topsy turvy world where the Belief in Separation is NOT wobbling its spin? Who lives in a world TODAY where everyone consciously supports everyone else AS themselves, balanced by the Knowledge of our Shared Spirit of Life and living as the Unique Expression of It?

What keeps my conscience clear and confident, and what keeps me humbly compassionate towards myself and others, is understanding that it is never too late for anyone to realize the Truth and become the conscious, embodied Unique Expression It, regardless of what they once falsely believed, then said and done as a result. This is what begins to restore the balance in both the individual and everyone connected.

Had balance restoration NOT collectively started already, there is no way I could have been shown our Shared Truth internally, thereby able to consciously join our external world balancing efforts personally, despite being judged to be forever criminally imbalanced by the judicially imbalanced…in the name of Just–ice.

How then do I know for a fact that my balancing efforts –being the natural byproduct of healing –could never be in vain? Because if healing from SOMEWHERE in the Collective could creatively reach ME in Separation’s deepest, darkest depths of delusional experience, then it must be on a transreformative trajectory to reach EVERYONE, inevitably. I am just now uniquely part of the process, and not a moment too soon.

Begin the case then, WHATEVER I creatively share, as guided by that “Something” of a Transreformative Spirit, will have whatever healing affect on the rest of the Whole it is meant to, beyond my own desires, imaginings, or anyone else’s.

Let’s quickly review the six major correction concepts created and explore in my previous articles. They are the byproducts of my unique dispelling of the Illusion of Separation causing the imbalance within ourselves and the rest of the world. Additionally, they concretely evidence how those judged to be the imbalanced worst of us can ACTUALLY reveal the balancing best in us all, simply by understanding oneself to be Fertilizer instead of Waste:

The Theory of Reformativity. Transreformation. The Commitment. Just-Us. CreationImagination. The O.A.S.I.S.

Here is what is implied by the full healing/balancing expression of these creative concepts combined:

A science of the Spirit becoming an all-encompassing, radical reform process that manifests the individual’s ideal; who’s identification with our actual Shared State (Spirit) results from becoming conscious of the Creative Process we are all uniquely using as Parts of our collective healing inevitability.

The experimental progression of these creative concepts are BALANCED by the conscious realization of our full potential.

So, we see how this internal balancing can occur from the individual imbalance of even the judged worst of us, but what are some of the major ways this imbalance is reflected in society and how can balance be better restored collectively?

During our Pledge of Allegiance –with our hand over our heart –we profess ourselves to be, “…one nation, under God, indivisible…” before giving sworn testimony in court –hand on the Bible –we swear to, “… tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help me God…” before opening up a Congressional meeting, everyone joins in prayer to God… on our money it clearly states, “IN GOD WE TRUST”…

Now it does not take a person with eyes to see that our delusional belief, that we are somehow separate from God, and our corresponding beliefs in separation from each other, have been responsible for our behavioral contradictions, with regard to the aforementioned shared ceremonies and united practices.

Our nation has never seemed more divisively imbalanced, as we swear upon a Bible largely misinterpreted and thereby misunderstood, in a court of law less than reflective of Universal Law…we religiously pray as a Congressional Assembly of State Officials, then proceed to further attempt to separate Church and State, banning prayer from our educational institutions…our very livelihood (money) says we trust in God, yet our different beliefs ABOUT God and our prioritizing money over human life display anything but.

Yet, as we continue to rise above all belief and agree about what we all know as the COMMITMENT –One with God or whatever one would like to call the All in All –the more our behavior will be in balance with our highest reality-based ideals.

So what illusion dissolving balance restoring mechanism do we have as a society that is supposed to help its individuals uniquely achieve healing/balance in lieu of the Collective? Well, etched atop the highest court –the U.S. Supreme Court –it says, “Equal Justice Under Law”. Now on the surface, this appears to be a contradiction, given our System’s history of crime control methods and monetarily motivated functioning thus far. But beyond the surface, where our new understanding is Just–Us lies, we all technically HAVE experienced “equal Just–ice” under the shifting “law” Man has made from the unconsciousness of his Separation delusion.

Eventually, “Equal Just–Us Under Law” will be the natural result of our collective balancing and COMMITMENT to the shiftlessness of Universal Law (as The O.A.S.I.S. near perfectly depicts).

In seeing what Justice REALLY looks like (Just–Us), how would it really FEEL? Would not “Equal Just–Us Under Law” FEEL balanced, experienced as an equilibrium? For this insight, we now turn to Lady Just–Us and Her Scales in the speculative light of transreformation, reflecting our highest ideal.

Esoteric wisdom suggests that Justice embodied symbolizes the figure eight, which in turn, symbolizes infinity. It is human consciousness in the highest sense of the word, where everything ends, and everything begins. Those who misuse this inherent power we all share –whether perceived criminal or Justice Official –feels the heavy need for the healing support the leaning on Her sword would imply (Lady Just–Us’ sword being the Caduceus, the medical symbol, as depicted on the cover of my book, Hypothetically Inevitable).

For the true adepts, Lady Justice and Her Scales embodies the balance between the Pope and Necessity; that precise balance being what manifests order out of apparent universal and internal chaos. On Her Scale, Lady Just-Us would be equally balanced the Heart and the Feather. The Heart, Feather, their balance, and even the Scales themselves all would have a unified, intuitive significance, complimentary to the logic of the Committment.

As for the Scales, they traditionally bring “time” and “matter”, the “visible” and the “invisible”, into balance. As known throughout Alchemy and Hermeticism, “Knowledge”, equated with the ” Mastery of the Scales”, reflect the spiritual and material universes respectively; Heaven and Earth. The Scales, historically, pertain to the Last Judgement, as exercised by the highest court.

With regard to Just-Us, the Scales now represent the equalizing medium between the core of the Committment and Spirit of our societal construct (including the world community). The Scales purpose being one of revelation via transparency; Its responsibility being the conscious reestablishment of order and perfect balance; the revealing of the inherent equilibrium between the Committment’s center and the Spirit essence that unites each human Being.

The Heart –on one side of the Scales –represents that of centricity: the primary center of every individual’s life, intellect, will. Seeing it as the core of the Committment, It is also the seat of the Spirit connecting all things and people. It is where the piece of God innate in all-being Shines supreme, known when our darkening delusions of self a minimization and wrong perceptions give way to the awakening Light of Ourself and the Ultimate Reality we all share.

In other words, the Heart is the Home of one’s conscience, which is as light and free as a bird’s feather when aligned with Reality’s truth (being where “the Feather” on the other side comes in). The heart can only be as “heavy” as the imagined weight of the separate ego-self illusion one is attached to, and the resulting delusion one is believed to be in.

The Feather symbolically represents the ascent into Heaven, the defying of gravity, second sight and divination. Under Just-Us, it can additionally reflect that of the healed essence and unity of our Earth community: our highest potential realized. As a byproduct, the innocence and free will inherent within every individual is understood through the Feather.

It also pertains to the Freedom and Will of the Creator Itself, uniquely expressed as each manifestation of Unconditional Love every Part of the Whole of Creation is. Ultimately, Its essence is the same as the Spirit-conscience and Piece of God at the heart-core of every Committment. It is the wisdom of the Feather through which Universal Law is revealed, and by which the heart of every person we are committed to –regardless of the delusional/criminal state they may appear to be in –is consciously guided to the awakening if its original, balanced/healed state.

As the universe itself remains in a state of balanced expansion into the far reaches of space and infinitude, so too is the balancing action of our Scales of Just-Us now taking us through the expanse of Universal Law and Its infinite possibilities. Even Man’s Law as we have manifested and changed throughout time has come from our Tipping the Scales this way and that. But for all our imbalanced choices and consequences experienced, it could only lead to the beautiful harmony that comes from the balanced, creative administration of What Unites Us and the transparency therein.

The Heart balanced by the Feather on the Scales of Just-Us is the evolved inevitably of our human species in progress; The O.A.S.I.S. (as depicted in my previous article) simply being a hypothetical form it could take. All in all, we will continually transreform: more and more help, deal with, and heal each other AS each other, conscious of there being no “other”; the TRIUNITY of the Committment, the Just-Us System, and our Earth community/society growing in understanding.

Each individual who transreforms does so from the inside out; experiencing an awakening in their heart from which flows the conscious healing that affects the entire anatomy of their being and experience. Likewise, with the California Department of Corrections being the beating heart of prison industry worldwide, the transreformation and extension of our evolutionary inevitability must begin here I would imagine, as the lifeblood of conscious CreationImagination would pump throughout the whole Body of our Earth community.

Hypothetically, the one time CDCR would become something akin to the UDCT: the Universal Department of Corrections via Transreformation. Would not that be wonderful? Given our evolutionary process as a Human Race, I understand this to be as inevitable as the Sun’s rising and setting tomorrow.

Implied is a Constitution of Conscience, whereby the Universal Truth of our collective interdependence LEGALLY supersedes any relative notion of “right” or “wrong”; transcending all monetarily motivated ideas of “lawful” or “unlawful”. Established will be peace over profit, whereby the latter will be a natural and lasting byproduct of the former. “Conviction” and “condemnation” will no longer be seen as synonymous, but take their proper places in understanding: the former reflecting that of all-inclusive certainty, the latter projected from Separation’s illusion.

With nothing to hide –realizing there is nothing we should nor could keep hidden for long anyway –any and everyone seemingly out of place would be consciously guided back to Unconditional Love, and through It, back to Sanity’s equilibrium: the conscious awareness of one’s place Within and a Part of the Whole…essential to Its balance.

Indulge me for a moment and imagine the society of our Earth community to be a Room…a Room of Reality, if you will. It is one of many Rooms in the Mansion of Manifestation, where everything in this Room has a proper place and function. Being existent, everything inside our Room has a meaning and is a necessary part of the Room’s wholeness; essential to the Being (the Spirit of Ourself) that dwells within It.

Unaware of Ourself and the value EVERY thing has, We have appeared to be inherently and delusionally divided in many ways; a singular Being spiritually schizophrenic, in a sense. Although we may casually look around and apparently identify with everything visible as we have arranged it – judging the Room to be clean (legal) and functioning (useful) –the Rug of Riddance in Tue center of the Room’s Floor, Its lowest point, tells of a different story.

Now, although the Rug ITSELF may look clean on the outside –especially for Something meant to save the Floor beneath It from getting dirty –there is obviously a massive amount of Things underneath It; a large heap hidden and obscured from view, seemingly separate from everything else visible and identified with, along with the meanings and values of the Stuff that make up such a mound…

In Our Youth, We have made and assigned meanings and values to particular Things in Our Room –having them attempt to function accordingly –while We have placed under this Rug the Things in which We have created but no longer identify with, and now perceive as meaningless, judged to no longer have value within Our Room’s identity; out of place, dysfunctional, liabilities to the Room’s Open Air social construct.

Granted, most Things get out from under the Rug, only to go back under, “proving” to be as –or even more –dysfunctional than before being first Egotistically exiled with and placed under the Rug. Some have even been condemned to NEVER make it out from under the Rug, deemed to be unfit to ever find, have, or even be assigned a functioning place in the Open Air freedom of the Room.

A few Things, though “Things” a part of the Integrity of the Room’s Identity, are judged to be entirely worthless, condemned to be completely physically annihilated and reduced to ash beneath the Rug. Also, given Our perception and assigned functionality of some of the Things deemed valuable by our Delusionally Divided Self, the sustained operation of the Room Itself is predicated on some of the “Valuable” using the perceptibly Dysfunctional, Non-functioning and their ‘Under the Rug’ status to their advantage.

In this sense, and ONLY in this sense, do the “Valueless” have value, the “Worthless” have worth. In light of those deemed “Valuable” having their perceived survival and profits depend on the perceived “Valueless”, it is actually in their believed BEST INTERESTS to keep some Things under the Rug.

How would this Room look? Or better yet –look around –how DOES this Room look? And can we, as the Shared Spirit of Society say with a clear conscience that Our Room is truly clean (legal) and functional (EVERYTHING operating in harmony with everything else) as long as ANY Thing is “hidden” under the Rug, let alone, “necessarily” so?

Can We Ourselves really claim to be mentally stable; a BALANCED Collective Who’s Parts function in harmony? With heaps and lumps visible and obvious to anyone who cares to look at the Ground Floor of our Room of Reality, is anything REALLY hidden?

For those Things to be there in the first place, would this not imply that they all once HAD an “Above Rug” function and value-meaning within the Spirit Identity and operation of the Room Itself? When and how did it become possible, let alone perceptibly profitable, for the Once Valuable and Meaningful to become Worthless and Devoid of Meaning? Does being Swept Under the Rug, as some Useless Thing or Ash, REALLY remove It, Its influence and effect on the Identity and Room that is society/ the Earth community?

As we have already viewed and answered these questions in different forms, we have also touched on some aspects of the practical and hypothetically inevitable solution to our Collective’s delusional appearance.

Slowly but surely, we as Ourself are waking from our Separation beliefs, realizing more and more that Our Room is anything BUT clean or functional, as our naive version of cleanliness is a denial of the Cleanliness that is the establishment of Universal Law; our separation version of “functional” being dysfunctional in light of our Spirit Identity’s every Part having a proper place, value and worth within our Room of Reality.

What would happen if we completely removed this Rug of Riddance? What would be all the dusty and ashy Forms and Shapes we would see? some of the Things there that were “meant” to make it out from under the Rug after a certain amount of time we MAY immediately perceive a place for, that is, a values assignment.

But what of those Things judged to be worthless and/or too warped/damaged to be of worth, value or function? Additionally, what of Those Condemned to be reduced to Ash?

From a transreformative standpoint, I have a higher series of questions. What if, instead of attempting to determine the worth, value and function of those Things already once deemed worthless, valueless and dysfunctional/nonfunctional –what if –we cleared our perception enough for those Things to reveal their OWN worth, value and functionality as Parts of Us? What if we, consciously united As the Spirit, remembered the INHERENT worth and value of the Things under the Rug, and, regardless of their warpage, committed to helping them achieve a transreformed NEW function within Reality’s Room, honoring both everything in the Room AND all those abused/turned to Ash?

In so doing, what if –THROUGH THEM –an entirely, NEWLY EVOLVED UNDERSTANDING of worth, value and function of ALL PARTS (Things) of the Whole Room of Reality was revealed; a means through which the revelation of our [collective] Self-transreformation could be clearly and transparently EXPERIENCED through their example? Lastly, what if, extended from that transreformation, the “functional” Parts of our societal Earth community were consciously transreformed in kind, altering their perception of cleanliness (legal) and functioning (operating) standards in order to include ALL Things and Parts of the Whole.

Would not everything’s value, worth, functionality AND profitability be BALANCED, understood, appreciated and APPLIED as a natural byproduct?

The Rug of Riddance today has been pulled back just enough so that the Condemned like myself can reveal a new level of worth, a deeper sense of value and a higher degree of function that has resulted in many of us getting RELEASED from under It, though they were never originally meant to. For some of us, Our Spirit has allowed this Rug and the confining darkness to act as a chrysalis; a Cocoon of Committment whereby serious Transreformation has taken place.

Here’s just a peek of what I have to offer the rest of Our Room of Reality, if the Rug is removed, and my transreformation is widely shared:

Everyday, since March 26th, 2013, I’ve written a short, inspirational poem in honor of my victim’s life in connection to ALL life; each poem uniquely designed to bring healing light, love, confidence, joy, and even courage to any and everyone on the planet that may read any of them. This poetic dimension is called Soul Bound, and I am coming up on #4,500 in a few days, at the time of this writing.

Microcosmically, this exercise both CENTERS (balances) my heart at the start of each day, putting my mind in prime position to uniquely be the Spirit example of equilibrium, ready to CREATE this experience with anyone I could possibly IMAGINE encountering. Macrocosmically, each Soul Bound poem either has been or is being made freely available for any and everyone to access in the hopes that those open to It possibly receive healing inspiration THEMSELVES daily.

Directly or however indirectly, Soul Bound is shared in the faith that Its inspiration will help “others” essentially Part of Ourself to connect to THEIR centers and uniquely do THEIR part in helping to create collective balance. It is transreformative acts like these, by those who were wrongly judged to be reformatively unredeemable, that is removing the Rug of Riddance: the false perception that some of us are lifelong liabilities and cannot become healing assets in society.

Why? Because my victim matters. My VICTIMS matter. Everyone ever victimized –including myself and anyone reading –MATTERS. We are all ONE. And as we heal the Belief in Separation, transreform our separate delusions into shared understanding, we go from being victims alone to ONE VICTOR ON THE THRONE:

Conscious, Unique Expressions of the One Life As Shared

After living half my life in Separation delusion, my eventual disregard for human life (including my own) led to my being tried, convicted and condemned to be considered amongst the Worst of Us. Yet, against all odds, every possibility, and the determination of a jury of my peers and a judge, I reveal the best IN us, and uniquely demonstrate EVERYONE’S creative potential to do the same…til the end of time.

Now, how is that for a balancing act? But I am forever humbled by the understanding that this “act” is really no act at all, but a LIFELONG ACTION that exposes the IMBALANCING ILLUSION that is the Belief in Separation via the constant inclusion, connecting, healing, and building with “others” essentially part of me. Our Oneness is our natural, balanced, ACTUAL state.

The only beautiful, mysterious question is, who will join me in this endeavor? Beyond my own perpetual, centering healing, I recognize that the balance of our world, well, hangs in the balance. Yet, as I embrace the Mystery of Life, allowing the answer to this question to manifest on its own like a blossoming, beautiful flower, I do so with a heart as light as a feather.

“Sometimes, the people nobody imagines nothing of, do the things nobody can imagine.” —Unknown

