‘They Knew’: San Francisco’s 23-Year Reckoning with Environmental Racism in Bayview–Hunters Point

Photo Credit: Hunters Point Shipyard Art Gallery, 451 Galvez, San Francisco, California 94124

How environmental racism was formally acknowledged — and why oversight now matters more than ever

A MALIK WASHINGTON INVESTIGATION for Destination Freedom Media Group and the Davis Vanguard – Part 1 of 2



EDITOR’S NOTE

This is the first of a two-part investigation into environmental racism in San Francisco’s Bayview–Hunters Point neighborhood, the documented history of contamination and health disparities, and the City’s current policy direction regarding environmental oversight. Part 1 establishes the historical and documentary record. Part 2 will examine enforcement, transparency, and accountability mechanisms.



They hung the sign right there on the wall.

Not outside.

Not on a fence down the block.

Inside.

Inside the place where children sleep. Where elders prepare meals. Where families are told redevelopment means renewal.



Photo credit: Prop 65 Warning sign

Photo: Proposition 65 warning sign posted inside Alice Griffith Apartments, Bayview–Hunters Point. Image provided by resident.

The sign reads:

PROP 65 WARNING

“Entering this area can expose you to chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm, including silica and asbestos (in the concrete walls), and tobacco smoke, lead and lead components, carbon monoxide and gasoline components (from ambient sources).”

For clarity:

A Proposition 65 warning does not automatically render a building unsafe. It is a disclosure mechanism triggered when certain chemical exposure thresholds are met under California law.

But disclosures do not exist in a vacuum.

This sign is posted inside newly redeveloped public housing in a neighborhood that the City of San Francisco formally identified as suffering from environmental racism.

That context matters.

Because this is not a story about a warning placard.

IT IS A STORY ABOUT WHAT WAS DOCUMENTED — AND WHAT POLICY CHOICES FOLLOWED

2003: THE CITY’S OWN FINDING

In December 2003, the San Francisco Human Rights Commission issued a report titled:

“Environmental Racism: A Status Report & Recommendations.”

The focus was Bayview–Hunters Point.

The language was explicit.

The City acknowledged structural environmental inequities — not isolated incidents.

That report is part of the public record.

Twenty-three years later, the central question is whether public policy has aligned with that acknowledgment.

BEFORE IT WAS POLICY, IT WAS PROTEST

Long before environmental racism appeared in an official report, Bayview residents were organizing.



Marie Harrison — widely regarded as a foundational figure in San Francisco’s environmental justice movement — demanded what she described as a basic human right: clean air, clean water, clean land.

She fought the PG&E power plant.

She challenged radiological cleanup practices.

She demanded independent retesting during the Tetra Tech scandal.

In 2016, amid revelations that radiological soil samples had been falsified by cleanup contractors, Harrison warned that leaving radioactive material along a rising shoreline was “a disaster ready to happen.”

She did not frame her fight as partisan.

She framed it as moral.

Today, her daughter Arieann Harrison continues that work through the Marie Harrison Community Foundation — advocating for community monitoring, environmental education, and enforceable oversight.

History shows that official acknowledgment often follows community pressure — not the other way around.

2004: THE HEALTH DATA

The 2004 environmental health assessment titled:

“The State of the Environment in Bayview Hunters Point”

documented:

Cancer rates significantly above regional averages

Chronic disease hospitalizations approximately three times the statewide average

A disproportionate share of San Francisco’s infant deaths

Elevated asthma and birth defect rates

A concentration of hazardous waste sites and fuel leaks

These findings were not anecdotal.

They were empirical.

2018: CLEANUP INTEGRITY

In 2018, federal prosecutors charged supervisors from Tetra Tech — the Navy’s primary cleanup contractor — with falsifying radiological testing data.

Two supervisors pleaded guilty.

The Navy initiated retesting of affected areas.

This episode raised legitimate concerns regarding remediation integrity at a federal Superfund site.

It did not end redevelopment.

PARCEL G: DEMOLITION AND MEMORY

The U.S. Navy has announced plans to demolish buildings in Parcel G of the Hunters Point Shipyard.

Demolition of aging naval infrastructure is not unusual in redevelopment zones.

But Hunters Point is not an ordinary redevelopment zone.

It is a federally designated Superfund site with a documented history of radiological testing and contamination.

As demolition plans move forward, artists working within the Shipyard have begun memorializing the site’s history — creating installations and public works that acknowledge contamination, protest, and community struggle.

It is a powerful juxtaposition:

Artists preserving history while structures are removed.

Community members acknowledging radiological legacy through public expression — even as redevelopment advances.

Artists: Left to right: Nikki Vishmara and Sean Karlin

At the same time, the City and County of San Francisco are reducing funding for the San Francisco Department of Environment.

That Department is responsible for:

Air quality monitoring

Environmental complaint response

Climate enforcement

Oversight of mitigation commitments

The contrast is difficult to ignore.

Federal demolition proceeds.

Private redevelopment continues.

Local oversight capacity contracts.

No accusation is required to observe the policy tension.

If Hunters Point’s contamination history is well documented — by courts, by federal agencies, by academic researchers, and by artists — then oversight would logically require strengthening, not reduction.

This is not a personal critique of any individual.

It is a policy question.

PRESENT DATA: BURDEN REMAINS

California’s CalEnviroScreen ranks Bayview–Hunters Point in the top decile statewide for pollution burden.

Diesel particulate matter.

Groundwater threats.

Asthma prevalence.

Low birth weight rates.

These indicators remain elevated.

The burden has not disappeared.

POLICY CHOICES MATTER

Mayor Daniel Lurie inherited these conditions.

He did not create the contamination.

But policy decisions regarding budget allocations, enforcement staffing, and environmental oversight fall squarely within municipal leadership.

Reducing environmental oversight capacity in a neighborhood with a documented contamination history invites scrutiny.

Strengthening oversight would invite confidence.



The difference is not rhetorical.

It is measurable.

There remains time — and opportunity — for corrective policy action.

Environmental justice is not achieved through acknowledgment alone.

It requires institutional vigilance.

THIS IS OUR MOMENT

Bayview–Hunters Point has always been a frontline community.

It has also always been a movement community.

The organizing that led to the 2003 report did not begin in City Hall.

It began on blocks, in churches, in tenant meetings, in living rooms.

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 12:00 PM at San Francisco City Hall, residents will gather again.

From the Hill to the Flatlands.

Homeowners.

Tenants.

Youth.

Elders.

Workers.

This is not about partisanship.

It is about policy.

It is about whether oversight keeps pace with redevelopment.

No voice is too small.

No testimony is insignificant.

History shows that when Bayview–Hunters Point moves in unity, institutions respond.

A special “Thank you” to Nikki Vishmara for inviting me to attend this spectacular art exhibit.

As we always include in each of our articles, here’s the song/video for this one:

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT – PEOPLE EVERYDAY

As part of Black History Month, we honor the memory and dedication of these two individuals who both fought for the protections and rights of their community members. Their lives were cut short because of the environmental hazards brought about by the Bayview Hunters Point Naval Shipyard disaster that continues to be ignored today.

Photo credit: Marie-Harrison-leads-protest-ag-PGE-plant-2004-by-Mike-Kepka-SF-Chron

“Carpenter was fired following a physical altercation with an angry supervisor notified the hilltop community of dangerous dust emissions. Carpenter sued contractor Gordon N. Ball in Superior Court for whistleblower retaliation in a lawsuit that documents his complaints about unsafe work conditions that violated BAAQMD and city Health codes. He died in 2016 of a rare cancer called peripheral T cell lymphoma.

“’I wanted to do the right thing as far as exposing the company of its wrongdoings. What I’ve learned from this is that no one cares about our community. They were exposing us to asbestos without any warning and they didn’t care.’ Christopher Carpenter – Toxic Terror in San Francisco Final Call – January 29, 2008.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

