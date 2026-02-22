Opinion | A Housing Crisis Meets an Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration is planning changes to how families access subsidized housing, potentially preventing American citizens from claiming assistance if they are living with an immigrant without legal status.

According to a Newsweek report by Dan Gooding and Billal Rahman, a draft Federal Register filing shows that the Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to update its Section 214 program so that only U.S. citizens can receive assistance.

The document states that prorated assistance would require a condition for all family members to be eligible.

“HUD believes that an individual without verified eligible status living in a mixed household receiving long-term prorated assistance is benefiting from HUD financial assistance in a way that is prohibited by Section 214,” the document read, according to Newsweek.

As Newsweek reported, the proposed rule would fundamentally change how HUD verifies eligibility by requiring every person living in subsidized housing — adults, children, seniors, U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike — to provide documentation proving either citizenship or eligible immigration status.

Under existing rules, U.S. citizens can sign a declaration, and seniors age 62 or older are exempt from documentation.

HUD plans to eliminate those carve-outs and require all residents to be verified through the Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE system, which the agency says is needed to align with Section 214, Newsweek reported.

One of the most consequential changes, according to the report, would end long-term prorated assistance for mixed-status families, who for decades — often including U.S.-citizen children — have been allowed to receive prorated subsidies that excluded undocumented members from the calculation.

Newsweek reported that the new proposal would limit proration strictly to the period during which verification is still in progress.

Once verification is complete, families with any ineligible member would no longer be allowed to live indefinitely in subsidized housing.

HUD states that prorated assistance should be “rare” and “of short duration,” meaning long-standing mixed-status households could face the sudden loss of housing stability, according to the report.

If verification determines that a household member lacks eligible status, the family would have to remove the ineligible person from the home or lose housing assistance entirely, Newsweek reported.

HUD also proposes terminating assistance for at least 24 months for families who allow undocumented individuals to remain in the unit, measures that would apply even when the ineligible person is a parent or spouse.

According to Newsweek, the only mixed-status families who may retain access to prorated or “preservation” assistance are those who were already living in HUD housing before June 19, 1995.

Preservation assistance, where available, would still be prorated and may include temporary deferrals of termination to help families transition to other housing, but it is not available to most current residents.

Another major change would require public housing authorities and private housing owners to report undocumented tenants to the Department of Homeland Security if they determine someone is “present in the U.S. in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” according to Newsweek.

Previously, this reporting requirement applied mainly to public housing authorities, but the new rule would expand it to private owners.

The proposal relies heavily on the SAVE database for verification, even though SAVE cannot process certain citizenship documents, including birth certificates and U.S. passports, a limitation that could push many U.S.-citizen residents into secondary verification, while HUD outlines tight deadlines, including a 90-day compliance window for mixed-status families and a maximum 30-day extension.

In its Federal Register filing, HUD stated: “The most significant effect of this rulemaking would be to transfer assistance from mixed status families to fully eligible households.”

The proposal has drawn sharp rebuke from housing advocates.

“This proposal is just the latest Trump administration move that would actually worsen America’s housing affordability crisis while scapegoating immigrants,” Adriana Cadena, executive director of the Protecting Immigrant Families coalition, told Newsweek. “The Trump tariffs are driving up the cost of building materials, and ICE’s violent rampage through American cities has decimated the housing industry workforce.

“At the same time, the Trump administration championed safety net cuts that put health care and food out of reach for millions, forcing families to choose between feeding the kids and paying the rent. Only this administration would respond to a housing affordability crisis with a plan to make more people homeless.”

Cadena added: “The proposal just came out today, so we don’t have updated estimates [on impact]. The language is similar to a 2019 Trump HUD proposal that was never finalized. HUD itself estimated that that proposal would have made 25,000 families—including 55,000 children—homeless. This proposal doesn’t seem to provide an estimate, which should be a cause for concern. And that’s the first question Congress should be asking HUD. The second question is this: If this proposal is finalized, how many U.S. citizens will become homeless?”

Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project, said in a statement shared with Newsweek: “Our country can ensure that every one of us, no matter where we come from or what language we speak, has a safe home. Instead, Trump is trying to evict immigrant families, citizen and non-citizen, from HUD housing. This comes on top of efforts to undermine federal housing programs and use violent ICE and CBP agents to terrorize immigrant communities.

“Trump’s proposal runs contrary to federal law and is designed to instill fear and hardship on immigrant families. His administration deflects blame for the housing crisis onto immigrants so they can continue dismantling HUD’s hallmark and lifesaving housing programs. The result would be over 100,000 people evicted, including more than 37,000 children, many of them citizens. HUD also seeks to enlist housing authorities and owners into immigration enforcement and away from its core mission—providing affordable housing in the midst of a national housing crisis.”

For families already navigating precarious finances, verification delays and rigid deadlines could mean sudden loss of assistance, displacement and the destabilization of children who are themselves U.S. citizens.

Lawful residents and citizens living in mixed-status households could be forced into impossible choices between family unity and housing stability.

At a time of record rents and limited supply, removing thousands of households from subsidized housing would not only strain families but intensify pressure on an already overburdened housing market.

