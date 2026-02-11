Professor Claims Trump’s Immigration Policies Led to Expected Unrest

In a column published in Verdict, Cornell Law Professor Joseph Margulies examines the political and ideological forces behind recent federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, arguing that the violence and public unrest surrounding immigration raids were not isolated incidents but predictable outcomes of the Trump administration’s broader immigration policies. Margulies asserts that contradictions between public opinion, political messaging and administrative priorities intensified enforcement measures, contributing to escalating conflict between federal authorities and local communities.

Margulies describes how President Donald Trump’s political platform relied heavily on framing immigration as an existential threat to national security and American identity. He explains that Trump’s campaign emphasized the deportation of undocumented immigrants, especially those accused of violent crimes. However, Margulies highlights research demonstrating that undocumented immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than U.S.-born citizens.

Furthermore, Margulies notes that violent crime rates across the United States have generally declined since the 1990s, despite temporary increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Margulies, these realities create a disconnect between public perception and statistical evidence, raising questions about the policy motivations behind mass deportation efforts.

Margulies further analyzes the role of key political advisers, particularly Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, in shaping immigration enforcement strategies. He argues that immigration hard-liners within the administration view immigration as a civilizational threat rather than a policy issue centered on individual criminal behavior. As a result, Margulies explains, the administration pursued broad deportation initiatives targeting undocumented immigrants regardless of criminal history. He notes that internal enforcement quotas, including daily arrest targets for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, placed significant pressure on federal officials to increase enforcement activity regardless of community impact.

Additionally, Margulies asserts that immigration enforcement was strategically concentrated in Democratic-leaning urban areas rather than uniformly applied nationwide. He argues that selective enforcement functioned as a political tool designed to create visible displays of federal authority in regions that opposed the administration’s policies. Margulies references enforcement operations in Minneapolis following public statements by Trump that framed immigration crackdowns as retaliation against political opposition. According to Margulies, these actions contributed to heightened tensions between federal agencies and local residents.

Margulies also discusses what he characterizes as the performative nature of authoritarian political leadership. He explains that Trump’s leadership style relied heavily on public demonstrations of power and control. Margulies suggests that visible displays of aggressive enforcement appealed to segments of Trump’s political base that support strict immigration policies and strong executive authority. He describes how these political incentives encouraged the administration to prioritize more dramatic enforcement actions, even when those strategies risked escalating violence.

Margulies concludes that the events in Minneapolis were a foreseeable consequence of conflicting political priorities, enforcement strategies and public expectations. He argues that while many Americans support targeted deportation of individuals convicted of violent crimes through lawful procedures, the administration’s broader deportation goals and enforcement tactics expanded federal power beyond those supported parameters.

Margulies contends that resistance from local communities was an expected response to aggressive enforcement measures and warns that similar conflicts could continue if immigration policies remain shaped by political messaging rather than evidence-based approaches.

