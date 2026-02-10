The Disposable Adult

The 18-year-old. According to the state of America, this creature is a fascinating paradox. It’s an adult, but not really. It’s old enough to sign a contract, old enough to be tried in a court of law, and, most importantly, old enough to die for the flag of a country in which it can’t legally buy a beer.

They’ll tell you an 18-year-old’s brain isn’t developed enough to handle a Coors Light. They’ll parade out charts and neuroscientists to explain the underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, the lack of impulse control, the inability to grasp long-term consequences. “They’re just children,” they’ll say, with a sanctimonious concern for their well-being. “We must protect them from their own poor decisions.”

Then, that same “child” with the supposedly defective brain is handed a rifle, a multi-million dollar weapons system, and the legal authority to make life-or-death decisions in a foreign desert. Suddenly, the underdeveloped brain isn’t a liability; it’s a feature. It’s the perfect operating system for the war machine.

That’s not a contradiction. It’s the entire point. They don’t want a fully developed brain in the field. They want a brain that’s still wiring itself, one fueled by impulse, tribal loyalty, and a simplistic, black-and-white view of the world. They want a frontal lobe that won’t kick in with pesky questions like, “Why am I really here?” or “Is this war about freedom, or is it about an oil pipeline?” They want the perfect biological weapon, and they’re farming it in our high schools.

This wasn’t an accident. It was a lesson learned from Vietnam. The draft, for all its horrors, created a nation of stakeholders. When middle-class kids were being sent home in boxes, the streets erupted. The system’s mistake was making war everyone’s problem. The switch to an all-volunteer force after 1973 was a stroke of predatory genius. It made the military a career choice, not a civic duty. It outsourced the dying to the poor, the rural, and the desperate. It turned the citizen-soldier into a disposable employee, ensuring the wars could continue indefinitely, as long as the coffins kept coming from parts of the country the elite would never visit.

This is the 18-year-old in the eyes of a predator. It is the perfect prey. At the absolute peak of its physical potential—strong, fast, and resilient. It has minimal attachments—no spouse, no kids, no mortgage. It has zero life experience and a limited understanding of the world, making it incredibly easy to manipulate with simple, powerful narratives of honor, duty, and revenge.

Most importantly, it is economically vulnerable. It comes from towns with no opportunities and families struggling to get by. The promise of a sign-up bonus, a steady paycheck, and a path to college isn’t just a good deal; it’s a lifeline. It’s the only “adult” choice it sees. The predator doesn’t offer a career; it offers an escape from economic despair.

And that’s what they’re hunting. Not soldiers. Not citizens. They’re hunting 18-year-olds. They’re hunting them in dead-end towns with slick ads that promise escape and purpose. They’re hunting them with the promise of a future they know, statistically, most of them will never collect on. They are hunting them for their blood.

For the past thirty years, we haven’t been fighting wars of morality. We’ve been fighting constant, unwinnable wars of greed. There is no D-Day, no V-E Day. There are only occupation zones, insurgencies, and a “global war on terror” that conveniently happens wherever there are oil fields or strategic interests. These are not wars of national survival; they are profit-generating enterprises.

No one exploited this better than the architects of the War on Terror. In the fog of 9/11, the predator found its ultimate justification. It wasn’t about oil or contracts; it was about revenge. They wrapped corporate greed in the flag and sold it to a generation of kids who just wanted to strike back at an enemy. The narrative was simple, powerful, and devastatingly effective. They churned out recruits with the same efficiency they churned out propaganda, sending them to fight in wars not against armies, but against shadows. And when those shadows proved impossible to defeat, it didn’t matter. The war was the point. The war was the profit.

And the “children” we send to fight them are the fuel. Modern warfare has made the heroic soldier obsolete. It’s fought by drones piloted from Nevada and by cyber-attacks. The “boots on the ground” are just a low-tech police force for an occupied territory, a down payment on a massive military budget. They are disposable assets with an expiration date.

If they come back broken, physically and mentally, they are discarded to the VA system. It’s not that there’s no money; it’s that the system is a bureaucratic maze designed to make them give up. They fight through mountains of red tape just to get an appointment, only to be told they have to wait four months. Then, the day before the appointment, the VA cancels it. The veteran gets to start all over, now with a six-month wait. It’s a second war, fought in waiting rooms and on hold, a system designed to grind them down until they’re too tired to fight for the care they were promised.

The promise of college is the down payment on a life the system fully intended to gamble away.

And the predation doesn’t stop there. For those who do come back, the system is waiting for a second bite. They return to a civilian world that doesn’t understand them, armed with ‘skills’ that don’t translate, and haunted by what they were ordered to do. They are prime targets for predatory lenders, for-profit colleges that promise to finish the degree the GI Bill started but never delivered, and a VA system that is already designed to break their spirit. The predator that chewed them up and spat them out on the battlefield then circles back, picking at their bones for the rest of their lives, turning their trauma and desperation into just another revenue stream.

So the next time you hear someone defend the 21 drinking age by talking about protecting “children,” understand what you’re really hearing. You’re hearing the sound of a predator sharpening its knives, protecting its future prey. It’s the most cynical, hypocritical, and predatory system in the world, and it’s funded by our silence.

