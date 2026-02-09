The Ignorant Bully’s War on Trans People

Stop pretending this is a complex ideological debate. The war on trans people is not about faith, or tradition, or protecting women. It is the simple, ugly spectacle of ignorant bullies tormenting a minority they do not have the education to comprehend. It is a war waged by people who failed biology, now trying to legislate it, driven by a fear of what they are too stupid to understand.

The science is not on their side; it is a flying kick to the teeth. Human sex is not a neat, two-part binary you learned in a fifth-grade picture book. It is a complex biological spectrum. Chromosomes can be XX, XY, XXY, XYY, or mosaic. Hormones can fluctuate wildly. Brains have structures that show patterns aligning more with one gender than another, regardless of the body they inhabit. The very existence of intersex people… millions of them in this country alone… obliterates the simplistic male/female binary these bullies cling to. To argue that gender is a simple matter of chromosomes is like arguing that a car is just a block of metal. It ignores the engine, the wiring, the fuel, and the entire system that makes it run. Their entire argument collapses under the weight of a basic science textbook.

And this brings us to the most fundamental truth, the one that terrifies them the most: gender identity is not a democratic decision. It is not up for a public vote. It is not for a politician, a pundit, or a panicked parent to decide. The only people who have any standing to determine a person’s gender are the individual themselves and, if they choose, their doctor. That is the entire list. The process of transition is not a casual whim; it is a deeply personal, often painful, and medically supervised journey. It involves therapy, medical evaluation, and a mountain of personal introspection. To reduce that to a “trend” or a “social contagion” is to spit in the face of every person who has ever had to fight for their own identity. It is the height of arrogant ignorance to believe you know someone better than they know themselves.

Their ignorance is not just scientific; it’s historical. The persecution of trans people is a modern aberration, a vile export of Western colonial narrow-mindedness. For millennia, cultures around the world recognized and often revered gender-diverse individuals. The Two-Spirit people in many Native American nations were not shunned; they were often seen as healers, visionaries, and sacred members of the community. In South Asia, hijras have been a recognized third gender for centuries. The Ottomans had their recognized roles, as did the ancient Romans. These were not fringe oddities; they were integrated parts of their societies. The idea that trans people are a new, dangerous phenomenon is a lie. The dangerous phenomenon is the modern, colonial-minded intolerance that seeks to erase them.

And for what? To persecute a group that makes up roughly one to two percent of the population. In a country of over 330 million, that is not some tiny fringe. That is millions of people. Millions of Americans who are being used as political punching bags by a movement devoid of real ideas. These are children being harassed in bathrooms, adults being denied life-saving healthcare, and human beings being stripped of their basic dignity so some washed-up pundit can score points with the lowest-information voters in their base. It is a national disgrace, a moral panic fueled by deliberate misinformation and gleeful cruelty.

This is the behavior of a child on a playground. A child who doesn’t understand something different, so they point and laugh and throw rocks. They invent “cooties” to justify their fear and their malice, much like they invent nonsense philosophies about being an “alpha male” or taking a “red pill” to feel powerful in a world they can’t comprehend. They don’t engage with the subject; they just scream slurs and try to beat it into silence. That is the entirety of the anti-trans movement. It is not a philosophy. It is a tantrum. It is the brute, brainless politics of the ignorant bully, who sees something they cannot control and immediately tries to destroy it.

They are not protecting anyone. They are not defending anything. They are simply exposing their own intellectual and moral bankruptcy. They are terrified of a world that is more complex than the one they were taught, and their response is to try to legislate that complexity out of existence.

But you cannot legislate away someone’s identity.

You cannot legislate away their relationship with their doctor.

You can only reveal yourself to be the ignorant, cruel, and pathetic bully you have always been.

