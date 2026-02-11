White Minnesotans Urged to Sustain Engagement after ‘Shock Fades’ from Operation Metro Surge

MINNEAPOLIS — White Minnesotans are being urged to sustain their engagement “after [the] shock fades” from Operation Metro Surge, according to a guest opinion by Delta Larkey and co-author Robin DiAngelo published in the Star Tribune.

According to the Star Tribune, as a “lifelong resident of the Twin Cities,” Delta has “been spending mornings protesting at the Whipple Building, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents gather before heading into the streets … serving as a legal observer.” The paper notes that she is “not an anomaly” and is “a part of a multiracial coalition that is guided by the historical lessons of Black and Indigenous resistance.”

The Star Tribune examines research by DiAngelo on white socialization, namely “how white Americans are taught to see racism as an aberration, an ugly interruption of an otherwise noble national story.” It states that “repeated reflexively after every racial reckoning” is the line “This is not who we are.” But, for people of color, “in this country, racism has never been a deviation. It is the throughline.”

“What white Americans experience as situational moral rupture, communities of color recognize as historical continuity — as systemic,” the Star Tribune explains. The authors pose a direct challenge to “fellow white people,” asking “how do we sustain our engagement beyond the current crisis and build a foundation that is redemptive rather than just reactive?”

Tracing the nation’s history, the Star Tribune notes that “the U.S. was not haphazardly shaped by momentary aberrations of racism. From stolen land to stolen labor, from chattel slavery to racialized wealth extraction, this system is not evidence of national failure; it is evidence of design.” The authors add that “the propaganda project of America tells us that history should not be uncomfortable and that our stated values outweigh the evidence of our actions,” yet “the recent slate of executive orders underscores that project.”

Looking at “the brief period that followed” the Civil War, known as Reconstruction, the Star Tribune states that it “demonstrated what was possible. Black men were elected to Congress. Public education systems were developed. Black people built businesses, accumulated land and bought homes.” Despite this, the authors note that “every inch of Black progress has been met by a backlash of white rage.”

They reiterate the point that “democracy is negotiable, white supremacy is not,” by examining the backlash to Reconstruction. There were “racial terror campaigns, lynchings, economic sabotage and political violence [which] made clear that white people were willing to destroy democracy rather than share power.” Contrary to popular myth, the authors write, Reconstruction did not fail because Black governance was incompetent or corrupt. “It failed because it worked.”

The Star Tribune observes that “every chapter of racial progress since [Reconstruction] has been followed by retrenchment.” It lists examples: “emancipation gave way to Black Codes. Civil rights legislation gave way to mass incarceration. The election of the first Black president has been followed by the most overt resurgence of white nationalism in modern history.” Though there is a pattern, “each time, white America insists it is shocked and awakened.”

Furthering its point, the Star Tribune emphasizes that “what sustains this cycle is not ignorance of history, but a lie so deeply embedded in white consciousness that it feels like common sense: the belief that equality is a zero-sum game.” If “they gain safety, access or dignity, we must lose something essential in return.”

As the Star Tribune explains, “zero-sum thinking is a central part of the machine of systemic racism, convincing white people that domination is protection,” thus leading white Americans to repeatedly choose “systems that harm their own material conditions — underfunded schools, limited access to health care, weakened labor protections and decaying infrastructure — so long as those systems preserve racial hierarchy.”

This dynamic, the authors argue, leaves “white people left with an identity without substance, an identity rooted not in shared humanity or ethical coherence, but in contrast and control … it demands constant maintenance: fear, resentment, apathy, and willful ignorance.”

The Star Tribune concludes that “the war we are in today is a war over memory, meaning and moral responsibility. Over whose votes count, whose histories are taught, whose bodies are protected by law, and whose lives are framed as disposable in the service of control and profit.” Once again, it states, “the cost is being borne disproportionately by Black, Indigenous, immigrant, and brown communities, while white people debate optics, tone, and whether this all feels ‘too divisive.’”

Finally, the Star Tribune reports that “white Americans have been taught to believe that equality requires our loss. History shows the opposite: that it is the hoarding of power that has impoverished us all.” The authors write that “the question now is not whether justice will cost white people something; it already has.” The question, they conclude, “is whether we are willing to stop paying that cost in moral bankruptcy, democratic collapse and generational harm, or whether we will continue to sacrifice the future in order to preserve a lie.”

