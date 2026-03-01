Op-ed | This Is Why Bourne’s Anti-Trans Crusade Is So Toxic

Local anti-trans activist Beth Bourne has been causing a significant amount of turmoil in Davis for approximately three years. She has alarmed many people by hanging out near junior high and high schools, seeking to engage with minors about their sex and gender identity. As part of her crusade against transgender rights, she interrogates minors about their body image, the status of their breasts and genitals, and their feelings about puberty.

Standing on a public sidewalk, the attempts by this 50-something-year-old adult to provoke minors into talking about sexual matters is, technically, legal (the police regularly protect her free speech rights) but highly unethical — causing significant distress among many students, parents, and teachers.

Furthermore, she films each interaction without asking for consent. Many of these videos are selectively edited with misleading narration by Bourne and posted on high-profile social media platforms. Even in instances when parents ask her not to post videos of their children, Bourne does so anyway.

Recently, flyers were posted at Harper Junior High, warning students not to engage with Bourne. It’s a common-sense advisory for students to stay away from this activist who seeks to engage with minors in unethical ways.

Earlier this week, Bourne went to the Harper campus after school to investigate. While walking and filming around campus, she noticed another flyer about the Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club (GSA). She happened to encounter a teacher standing with a group of students as they waited for a ride home. She asked the teacher about the GSA club and if he knew who posted the flyers about her. The teacher politely declined to comment and asked her to leave campus so she wouldn’t film students. She ignored his requests. She followed the teacher as he walked to his car and peppered him with provocative questions (“How many kids have you lied to about their gender identity?”). His license plate was left unblurred in the video (as were the faces of a couple students) and she identified the teacher by name (as well as the name of his workplace).

She posted the video of the teacher on her public Facebook page and X, where she generates income from posts that go viral. The videos of the teacher have been widely shared, generating over 190,000 views on X and over 60,000 views on Facebook in just over two days.

Many of the comments on Facebook are violent and threatening toward the teacher. It is worth emphasizing that Bourne and those on Facebook and X know only one thing about this man — that he declined to answer provocative questions on camera from an anti-trans activist. Yet Bourne does not hesitate to frame her interaction with him as evidence of “evil grooming” in the school. Here are just a few of the comments on Facebook in response to Bourne’s post:

It’s time to stop being nice and just questioning these people. When you are certain it is them that are responsible immediately take violent action. Trying to reasoning (sic) with these people is no longer going to cut it. Assault them. Assault them harshly so they know their ideology is not welcome anymore.

Public executions are necessary.

Anyone know how to get his address from the license plate?

This is absolutely crazy. That man is a pedophile, he probably is grooming the kids so he can rape them later. He should be incarcerated for the rest of his life.

If they find a teacher hanging from a tree maybe they’ll rethink their actions.

While the authors of these comments are responsible for their own public speech, it is Bourne who is equally responsible morally for framing an innocent person as evil and for permitting threatening comments to remain publicly visible on her social media pages.

The day after Bourne posted the video, she went to Harper and filmed students as they exited campus. She yelled as they passed, “Nobody is transgender!” One teen boy told her not to record him. Bourne yelled back aggressively to this child, “You’re on public property! I can record you if I want! I can record you if I want!” An angry parent confronted Bourne to tell her how much her tactics have frightened her children. Bourne seemed incredulous — honestly clueless to the possibility that her activism could be perceived as threatening. (When other critics in town have confronted Bourne, she has dismissed them flippantly as a “captive” of the “trans cult.”)

Those who defend Bourne’s tactics do so either because they are free speech absolutists or because they believe in the morality of her cause. But let’s engage in a thought experiment to help illustrate why neither defense is very convincing.

Let’s say I, a 50-something year old man, is concerned about the influence that pornography has on teenagers. As an anti-porn activist, I could engage in normal political expression by lobbying my representatives to impose stricter controls on access to pornography. I could attend school board meetings to encourage a modification to the sex education curriculum. I could write letters to the editors. I could form a group of concerned citizens to support like-minded politicians. I could write and disseminate online essays and post my political views on social media. People might disagree with me, but few would be disgusted by my political activities.

However, if I were to expand my activism by hanging out near junior high and high schools, displaying provocative anti-pornography signs, and asking teen girls and boys if they watch pornography, people would be understandably concerned. They would be even more concerned if I asked young women how they feel about their bodies and if they have had their breasts augmented. Some of the students would see me as a creep and get angry. They might yell at me or try to steal my signs. If so, I would yell (as Bourne does) for the police to come protect me and to arrest the students for theft.

People would be justifiably alarmed if I also filmed these interactions with minors — about their bodies, without their consent — and then posted them online, taking no measure to protect their identity, inviting hundreds of thousands of people to peer into the lives of these children and to ridicule them.

In my frustration and anger, I might blame teachers for not doing more to protect students from the evils of pornography. I might seek out a teacher — any teacher — and provocatively ask them what they have done to stop the evils of pornography. And if they refuse to answer my question while I’m filming them without consent, I might frame their silence as evidence of evil, post the video online, and allow thousands of people to fantasize about hanging that teacher from a tree. If anyone criticized my tactics, I would dismiss them as being brainwashed by the porn industry.

Bourne is part of a trend in which right-wing activists cosplay as “citizen journalists” to provoke reactions from liberals, selectively edit the footage, insert dishonest narration, post on social media in an attempt to go “viral” (the more outrageous the better), and hope that it sways public opinion (or, at least, generates revenue for the activist).

These tactics scapegoat innocent people. They direct the amorphous rage of the crowd toward people who have been dishonestly framed as the manifestation of “evil.” These social-movement influencers profit in clicks and fame, regardless of the harm they unleash. The anger of the crowd has been so stoked by these manipulative tactics that people are quick to lash out in threatening ways against anyone the activists have demonized — trans people, immigrants, Muslims, teachers, Democrats. Absent evidence, the social media audience is convinced emotionally that there are evil phantasms lurking in their neighborhood that threaten the entire nation.

Robert Bulman has lived in Davis for 29 years. He is a professor of sociology at Saint Mary’s College of California. You can follow him at https://robertbulman.substack.com

