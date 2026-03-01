Op-ed | This Is Why Bourne’s Anti-Trans Crusade Is So Toxic

Local anti-trans activist Beth Bourne has been causing a significant amount of turmoil in Davis for approximately three years. She has alarmed many people by hanging out near junior high and high schools, seeking to engage with minors about their sex and gender identity. As part of her crusade against transgender rights, she interrogates minors about their body image, the status of their breasts and genitals, and their feelings about puberty.
Standing on a public sidewalk, the attempts by this 50-something-year-old adult to provoke minors into talking about sexual matters is, technically, legal (the police regularly protect her free speech rights) but highly unethical — causing significant distress among many students, parents, and teachers.
Furthermore, she films each interaction without asking for consent. Many of these videos are selectively edited with misleading narration by Bourne and posted on high-profile social media platforms. Even in instances when parents ask her not to post videos of their children, Bourne does so anyway.
Recently, flyers were posted at Harper Junior High, warning students not to engage with Bourne. It’s a common-sense advisory for students to stay away from this activist who seeks to engage with minors in unethical ways.
Earlier this week, Bourne went to the Harper campus after school to investigate. While walking and filming around campus, she noticed another flyer about the Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club (GSA). She happened to encounter a teacher standing with a group of students as they waited for a ride home. She asked the teacher about the GSA club and if he knew who posted the flyers about her. The teacher politely declined to comment and asked her to leave campus so she wouldn’t film students. She ignored his requests. She followed the teacher as he walked to his car and peppered him with provocative questions (“How many kids have you lied to about their gender identity?”). His license plate was left unblurred in the video (as were the faces of a couple students) and she identified the teacher by name (as well as the name of his workplace).
She posted the video of the teacher on her public Facebook page and X, where she generates income from posts that go viral. The videos of the teacher have been widely shared, generating over 190,000 views on X and over 60,000 views on Facebook in just over two days.
Many of the comments on Facebook are violent and threatening toward the teacher. It is worth emphasizing that Bourne and those on Facebook and X know only one thing about this man — that he declined to answer provocative questions on camera from an anti-trans activist. Yet Bourne does not hesitate to frame her interaction with him as evidence of “evil grooming” in the school. Here are just a few of the comments on Facebook in response to Bourne’s post:
- It’s time to stop being nice and just questioning these people. When you are certain it is them that are responsible immediately take violent action. Trying to reasoning (sic) with these people is no longer going to cut it. Assault them. Assault them harshly so they know their ideology is not welcome anymore.
- Public executions are necessary.
- Anyone know how to get his address from the license plate?
- This is absolutely crazy. That man is a pedophile, he probably is grooming the kids so he can rape them later. He should be incarcerated for the rest of his life.
- If they find a teacher hanging from a tree maybe they’ll rethink their actions.
While the authors of these comments are responsible for their own public speech, it is Bourne who is equally responsible morally for framing an innocent person as evil and for permitting threatening comments to remain publicly visible on her social media pages.
The day after Bourne posted the video, she went to Harper and filmed students as they exited campus. She yelled as they passed, “Nobody is transgender!” One teen boy told her not to record him. Bourne yelled back aggressively to this child, “You’re on public property! I can record you if I want! I can record you if I want!” An angry parent confronted Bourne to tell her how much her tactics have frightened her children. Bourne seemed incredulous — honestly clueless to the possibility that her activism could be perceived as threatening. (When other critics in town have confronted Bourne, she has dismissed them flippantly as a “captive” of the “trans cult.”)
Those who defend Bourne’s tactics do so either because they are free speech absolutists or because they believe in the morality of her cause. But let’s engage in a thought experiment to help illustrate why neither defense is very convincing.
Let’s say I, a 50-something year old man, is concerned about the influence that pornography has on teenagers. As an anti-porn activist, I could engage in normal political expression by lobbying my representatives to impose stricter controls on access to pornography. I could attend school board meetings to encourage a modification to the sex education curriculum. I could write letters to the editors. I could form a group of concerned citizens to support like-minded politicians. I could write and disseminate online essays and post my political views on social media. People might disagree with me, but few would be disgusted by my political activities.
However, if I were to expand my activism by hanging out near junior high and high schools, displaying provocative anti-pornography signs, and asking teen girls and boys if they watch pornography, people would be understandably concerned. They would be even more concerned if I asked young women how they feel about their bodies and if they have had their breasts augmented. Some of the students would see me as a creep and get angry. They might yell at me or try to steal my signs. If so, I would yell (as Bourne does) for the police to come protect me and to arrest the students for theft.
People would be justifiably alarmed if I also filmed these interactions with minors — about their bodies, without their consent — and then posted them online, taking no measure to protect their identity, inviting hundreds of thousands of people to peer into the lives of these children and to ridicule them.
In my frustration and anger, I might blame teachers for not doing more to protect students from the evils of pornography. I might seek out a teacher — any teacher — and provocatively ask them what they have done to stop the evils of pornography. And if they refuse to answer my question while I’m filming them without consent, I might frame their silence as evidence of evil, post the video online, and allow thousands of people to fantasize about hanging that teacher from a tree. If anyone criticized my tactics, I would dismiss them as being brainwashed by the porn industry.
Bourne is part of a trend in which right-wing activists cosplay as “citizen journalists” to provoke reactions from liberals, selectively edit the footage, insert dishonest narration, post on social media in an attempt to go “viral” (the more outrageous the better), and hope that it sways public opinion (or, at least, generates revenue for the activist).
These tactics scapegoat innocent people. They direct the amorphous rage of the crowd toward people who have been dishonestly framed as the manifestation of “evil.” These social-movement influencers profit in clicks and fame, regardless of the harm they unleash. The anger of the crowd has been so stoked by these manipulative tactics that people are quick to lash out in threatening ways against anyone the activists have demonized — trans people, immigrants, Muslims, teachers, Democrats. Absent evidence, the social media audience is convinced emotionally that there are evil phantasms lurking in their neighborhood that threaten the entire nation.
Robert Bulman has lived in Davis for 29 years. He is a professor of sociology at Saint Mary’s College of California. You can follow him at https://robertbulman.substack.com
Uh, huh – you and a bunch of other people don’t like her tactics.
So what?
And how is it that I’m not particularly bothered by her (and wouldn’t be even if I had kids in Davis schools)?
She can film me (and ask all the questions she wants), as far as I’m concerned.
The reality is that women are held to a different standard than men are, regarding what Beth does. For good reason, if we’re being honest. (Pretty sure that the clientele at Epstein’s Island were all men, for example.)
This ultimately has to do with biological differences between the sexes – perhaps ironically, the same issue that Beth is concerned about.
Biological difference is also the reason that there’s far more men in prison, than women.
Bottom line is that a man would probably be arrested for doing what Beth does, though the charges might not stick in a courtroom.
If a law is enforced differently based on gender, it would violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment
She has no right to harangue children. Fullstop.
She is a creeper and a danger to children and should be treated as such.
A pathetic deranged woman who is causing all of this uproar because she couldn’t unconditionally love her child.
How utterly contemptible.
Well, Beth has posted another video on her Facebook page where she repeatedly asks some “pro-trans” protestor her usual type of questions while filming her. At first, the woman ignores her and tries to smile – but she finally snaps and semi-whispers into Beth’s ear; “I’m going to hunt you down and f*kng kill you”, and storms off.
In this case, I wouldn’t convict the woman making that threat (if asked to do so by some prosecutor).
For sure, Beth is becoming more effective at getting under people’s skin, though I’m not sure what that’s accomplishing.
I’d rather see her participate in some kind of formal public forum/debate setting, rather than accost opponents in this manner.
“For sure, Beth is becoming more effective at getting under people’s skin.”
There’s a word for that, but is it accomplishing anything?
I guess she thinks so. Maybe it’s primarily intended to rile up her “base” (in other words, those outside of Davis).
It does make for some semi-entertaining video, regardless.
I’m guessing that she’s going to show up for the “anti-Beth-Bourne” gathering organized by some local parent (in about a week from now, in reference to an article from yesterday). I’ll be watching for those videos, myself.
There is a side of me that’s amused by this (e.g., watching her antagonize people). Or more accurately, watching their reaction.
Truth be told, I’m kind of surprised that some local student hasn’t put forth an obscene response to her (such as, “why do you ask – would you like to see my genitals”)? From my recollection, young people aren’t exactly “prudes” regarding obscene remarks.
I’m glad you’re entertained by them, it’s causing a huge disruption for the schools and causing anxiety and harm to students. But here we are now, entertain us!
I don’t believe that it’s doing either of those things, other than disruption outside of schools.
From the reactions of students I’ve seen, they aren’t exactly “delicate creatures”. (And that’s my recollection of them as well – and neither was I.)
If anything, Beth’s message is one that they SHOULD hear, and I suspect that schools are not providing a forum for it.
It’s probably the most-interesting thing that’s happened for students in years.
What they SHOULD do (for the benefit of their own students) is to invite her in for a well-monitored public forum/debate.
But yes, I’m amused when adults (her primary targets) go off the “deep end”, and I make no apology for that.
She responds differently to students, than she does to adults. She blames the adults for “creating” the situation.
There was an interesting interaction between Beth and an apparent “trans” student several weeks ago, which was pretty enlightening. It was honest.
How would you know? You don’t live in Davis and you don’t have kids. It must be nice to throw hand grenades into a neighboring town and then cackle with laughter.
Oh, I’m sure that she’s quite traumatic for YOUR kids, as well as the kids of any other parents who “ensure” that they’re traumatized.
How did your kids feel about the local librarian banning the use of the word “men”? Were they traumatized by THAT? (They should be.)
In the meantime, maybe you’ll recall that Anoosh and company came to Woodland to ensure that a school board member was recalled, for some pretty mild comments. So don’t pretend that there isn’t interference all around.
But yeah, I laugh at those like you, who feel that they have to protect the little darlings from the bogeywoman.
Again, though – most of her videos focus on adult reactions.
My daughter’s one encounter was to walk by as Beth was yelling and screaming and wondering who the crazy lady was. Fortunately more bemusing than a threat at that time.
That’s the “correct” reaction, unless your daughter actually wanted to hear what she had to say.
Beth is no threat to anyone. (It’s actually the opposite – she puts herself in harm’s way. Witness the threat I mentioned above, though I didn’t take that particular threat seriously either.)
I’ve seen Beth assaulted more than once, in her videos.
Like I said, students themselves would probably appreciate a forum as part of some kind of political/social/sex education course. (Seems to touch on all of those subjects.)
Way, way more interesting than much of the crap they teach at school, from what I recall. And timely/relevant to them.
The bottom line is not true at all.
Not sure what you mean by “the bottom line”, but I assume you mean the subject itself.
It is absolutely relevant and important, and Beth knows the “anti-trans” side of the argument quite well.
So all you’d need is the “other” side as well in the forum.
Maybe as soon as junior high.
Essentially guaranteed student interest. Everyone in that course would get an “A” and wouldn’t be looking at their cell phones during that particular debate.
And some might learn something (such as how they make a fake penis, which Beth accurately explains in her videos). Apparently, you can either “pee” standing up, OR have an erection – not “both”.
You edited your original post. You said she was “no threat to anyone.” That’s not true. She selectively posts videos and edits out her bad behavior. At some point the district may have to close off the campuses at great time and expense.
I didn’t edit that out – it’s still there.
Beth is not a threat to anyone. (A disruption, sure.)
If someone claims that she is a threat, they’ll need to post videos themselves showing it. Maybe someone like Anoosh.
And then present it to the police department. (Pretty sure that someone would have done so already, if she was actually a threat/breaking the law.)
“Bad behavior” is a subjective term, and is not necessarily illegal.
Seems to me that they might want to close campuses to the public for other reasons, anyway. I believe that most/all of them are ALREADY closed to the public during school hours.
Not everyone agrees with you…
At some point the district is going to have to take steps to protect the kids – it will be to everyone disadvantage. Not that you care. You’re being entertained.
Protecting kids or women has nothing to do with this. The goal is to erase transgender citizens from society completely. It is the explicit goal of the Heritage Foundation (authors of Project 2025) to ban all gender affirming medical care for all people. They want to make it impossible for trans people to function in society.
There are now three states where it is not safe for trans Americans to travel, much less live (Kansas, Idaho, and Florida). Kansas law published on Monday took effect immediately. Hundreds of trans folks in Kansas have now received letters from the Kansas Dept of Motor Vehicles informing them that their drivers licenses are “invalid immediately.”
““Please note that the Legislature did not include a grace period for updating credentials.”
Meanwhile, Idaho legislature has passed, by a veto-proof margin, a bill that criminalizes use of the ‘wrong’ bathroom with threat of fines and jail time. The Idaho law includes private businesses in their bathroom restrictions. A similar bill in Kansas establishes bounties for people to directly sue trans people who are in the “wrong” bathroom.
David, there is no point in trying to have a coherent conversation here when Ron Oertel comes in and hijacks every thread.
I fail to see how this isn’t a crime under CPC 647.6 “Annoying or Molesting a Child”
Please see future articles 😉
Curious how our curmudgeon without humor from Woodland doesn’t recognize BB’s behavior as bullying. People who follow her on social media are her bullying acolytes based on the nasty comments and threats. I may have missed it, but it seems RO’s prescription for bullying on or around school campuses seems to be to ignore it. Experts on bullying say ignoring it is not the right approach. Bullying is an issue because not everyone is strong enough in the moment to “laugh it off”. It sounds easy to just say people need to laugh her off, but her tactics say more about the lack of anti-bullying support by the DJUSD in general. No wonder we hear so much about how bullying is a problem when even adults who have no kids enrolled at a school can come on to campuses and bully kids and teachers. It really lays bare why bullying is a problem not only in schools but throughout society. There doesn’t seem to be any real solution to the problem of bullying and that is what I’d like to see addressed.
Your analogy with Pornography is incorrect. No one has a pro Pornography club at high schools but there are pro transgender clubs . Similarly , you are not responsible for comments made on your articles so why do you make such a big fuss about comments made on her site ? Why are girls at Davis High Schools having their healthy breasts removed ? Why are they being out on testosterone ? Why are boys on oestrogen ? Why does these people support puberty blockers ?
The idea that there are clubs in school turning kids transgender is a phantasm. There are voluntary clubs to provide a safe space for students who feel marginalized by people like Beth to support each other.
This is a moderated forum. David approves the comments. I’m sure he would not approve any comment that threatens Beth. If he did, I would ask him to take it down. If I hosted an X account with thousands of followers and I posted something that triggered a follower to threaten the life of a teacher, I would take it down immediately. Wouldn’t you?!
My article has nothing to say about what should or should not be done about youth who identify as trans. It’s curious you think Beth’s repetition of rumors about breast surgeries is relevant to the argument I make.