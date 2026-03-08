California Does Not Owe You a Living

California sends over $400 billion to the federal government every year. It receives back roughly $340 billion. That gap of $60 to $80 billion is not an accounting error. It is a transfer of wealth from the people of California to the rest of the country.

For every dollar California contributes in federal taxes, it receives about eighty to eighty-three cents back in federal spending. That money does not disappear. It goes somewhere. It goes to the states whose politicians scream the loudest about socialism, handouts, and big government.

Mississippi receives $2.02 for every dollar it contributes. Kentucky receives $2.04. Alabama receives $1.93. West Virginia receives $2.12. These are not donor states. These are dependent states. Their economies are welfare projects funded by California and New York and Illinois. Their politicians campaign on fiscal responsibility while their budgets are propped up by the states they claim to despise.

The numbers tell the story. In 2023, Kentucky received $64 billion more from the federal government than its residents paid in taxes. Virginia received $111 billion more. Maryland received $75 billion more. New Mexico received $34 billion more. These are not temporary imbalances. They are structural transfers that have been happening for decades.

Meanwhile, California sent $83 billion more to the federal government than it received back. New York sent $21 billion more. New Jersey sent $15 billion more. The states that vote for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social programs are the ones subsidizing the states that vote against them.

What could California do with that money?

The calculation is not simple. If California stopped sending money to the federal government, the federal government would stop sending money back. That includes the matching funds for Medi-Cal, which cover roughly half of the program’s costs. It includes highway funds, education grants, and every other federal program that operates in the state.

But the math still favors California. The state sends $80 billion more than it receives. Even after accounting for the federal matching funds that would disappear, California would come out ahead. It could fund its own healthcare system without the strings attached by Washington. It could design its own programs without begging for federal waivers. It could keep the money it currently ships to Mississippi and Kentucky and spend it on the people who earned it.

It could solve the housing crisis. California has a shortfall of over 2.5 million homes. Keeping $80 billion a year in the state could fund construction on a scale that would drive down rents, end homelessness, and make it possible for working people to live in the cities where they work.

It could fix the power grid. The blackouts during heatwaves, the wildfires sparked by neglected infrastructure, the dependence on out-of-state energy. All of it could be addressed with proper investment in a modern, renewable grid owned and operated by the state.

It could fund public education at every level. California once had the best public school system in the country. Now it ranks near the bottom in per-pupil spending. The money exists to hire teachers, reduce class sizes, repair decaying buildings, and restore the promise of public education.

It could make public college tuition-free. The University of California and California State University systems educated generations of working-class students. Now tuition puts them out of reach. The money that flows to other states could erase that barrier for California residents.

It could build high-speed rail that actually gets built. It could create a wildfire prevention system that protects communities instead of abandoning them. It could invest in water infrastructure that prepares the state for drought. It could do everything the federal government refuses to do.

Instead, that money goes to Mississippi. It goes to Kentucky. It goes to Alabama and West Virginia and the entire apparatus of red state welfare.

The cultural insult compounds the theft. These states mock California as a failed state, a communist hellscape, a warning of what not to become. Their media outlets run daily segments attacking California values. Their politicians campaign on destroying California’s way of life. They vote against every piece of legislation that would help the country. They deny their own citizens healthcare, reproductive rights, and basic dignity. And they do it while taking California’s money.

The political imbalance makes it worse. California has 39 million people and 2 senators. Wyoming has 580,000 people and 2 senators. A voter in Wyoming has 67 times more representation in the Senate than a voter in California. The electoral college gives these taker states disproportionate power over the presidency. The states that contribute the least have the most say over the direction of the country.

They take California’s money and use their political power to block California’s agenda. They confirm judges who strike down California’s environmental protections. They pass federal legislation that preempts California’s ability to regulate its own economy. They investigate California’s universities for discrimination against conservatives. They wage a political war against the state that funds their existence.

The rebuttal is always the same. We are all Americans. We are in this together. The wealthier states should help the poorer states. It is the patriotic thing to do.

But they do not act like Americans. They fly the flag of traitors. They talk about secession. They declare themselves sovereign citizens when asked to follow federal law. They are Americans when they need money. They are patriots when it is time to send their problems elsewhere. They take the benefits of the union while rejecting its obligations.

Why should California fund states that elect politicians who vote against California’s interests? Why should California subsidize states that deny their citizens Medicaid expansion, that ban abortion, that attack voting rights, that protect police brutality? California is effectively funding its own political opposition. It is paying for the politicians who want to destroy it.

What would happen to the taker states if California stopped paying?

Rural hospitals are already closing across the South and Midwest. Without federal subsidies, the pace would accelerate. Entire regions would lose access to healthcare. The mortality gap between red states and blue states would widen into a chasm.

Roads and bridges would decay. The federal highway trust fund is already running on fumes. Without California’s contribution, maintenance would grind to a halt. The infrastructure that allows commerce to flow would collapse.

Schools would deteriorate. Federal education funding keeps districts alive in states that refuse to fund their own schools. Without it, the already-wide gap in educational outcomes would become unbridgeable.

Economies would crater. The military bases, the farm subsidies, the federal contracts, the social security payments, the Medicare reimbursements. All of it flows disproportionately to the taker states. Remove that flow and their economies would shrink by double digits.

They would learn the true cost of the self-reliance they preach.

The original promise of California was a state that invested in its people. The University of California system was tuition-free until 1970. The public schools were the envy of the nation. The infrastructure was modern and expanding. The middle class was growing. That California was built before it became a donor state to the rest of the country.

What could it become again?

The federal government will not fix this. The Senate will never vote to reduce the power of small states. The electoral college will never be abolished by the states that benefit from it. The transfer of wealth from California to the taker states is structural. It is permanent. It is the price of remaining in a union that takes from its most productive members and gives to its most hostile.

California does not owe the rest of the country a living. It does not owe the states that despise it the money that could solve its own problems. It does not owe the politicians who wage war on its values the revenue to fund their campaigns.

What would it take for California to stop paying? A constitutional crisis. A standoff between Sacramento and Washington. A declaration that the state will no longer subsidize its own destruction.

The question is not whether California has the right to do it. The question is whether it has the will.

