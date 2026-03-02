March Tip-Off: When Investigative Journalism Matters Now More Than Ever

Tip-Off Fundraiser to support the Vanguard’s Investigative Reporting Team will be hosted by the McManis Faulkner law firm in downtown San Jose on March 19th. Photo by Susan Bassi

By Vanguard’s Investigative Reporting Team

Not long ago, an attorney asked what the difference was between a hashtag (#) and an at sign (@) on social media. Another asked what a “DM” was.

These weren’t trick questions. They were reminders of a widening gap between the legal community and digital platforms where public narratives are shaped, reputations are built or destroyed, and critical evidence often hides in plain sight.

In recent months, as we’ve knocked on doors and spoken with members of the legal community, it has become clear that many attorneys, judges, and public officials underestimate how mainstream and social media intersect to create our modern-day free press.

Investigative reports published on social media and in the Vanguard News Group covering family court judges, minors counsel, private judging, and a “secret judge club” that operated under the radar for decades, as well as nonprofit WomenSV, resulted in hundreds of tips and reader engagements, demonstrating a public thirst for in-depth reporting the Vanguard’s investigative team has sought to provide.

While few news outlets have consistently reported on family court in recent years, the Vanguard has been the exception. That reporting covering the courts, law enforcement and local government online and on social media, has had an impact.

But much more is needed.

Last week, the Sixth District Court of Appeal overturned the conviction of Antolin Garcia-Torres in the high-profile Sierra LaMar kidnapping and murder case. The decision opens the possibility of a costly retrial and need for greater scrutiny of Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, who faces a re-election campaign in 2026.

The original trial was presided over by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Vanessa Zecher, whose legal career spanned family law, county counsel, and ultimately service on the bench before her retirement and transition to JAMS as a mediator and private judge.

The Vanguard’s investigative reporting team is already sorting through not only the criminal trial documents, but the court files related to Sierra LaMar’s parents’ divorce and related allegations of domestic violence in her home life. Details never heard by the jury.

Also, in the works, the investigative team recently uncovered new information in the criminal prosecution of former San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres, developments that will require careful, sustained investigative coverage in the weeks ahead.

Investigative journalism is not optional in a democracy. It is essential.

It goes beyond headlines. It uncovers public waste, exposes injustice, and shines a light on corruption. As newspapers disappeared from downtowns and newsrooms increasingly prioritized sports and entertainment over in-depth reporting, communities have become less informed about local courts, law enforcement, legal institutions, and elected officials.

When the public is less informed, accountability weakens.

That is why the San Jose-based McManis Faulkner law firm will host a special Tip-Off Fundraiser in support of Investigative Journalism on March 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m..

The evening will feature a compelling presentation exploring how investigative reporting, combined with the strategic use of social media, can influence communities, voters, policymakers, and even jurors in ways legacy media no longer can.

“ World’s First Broadcasting Station.” Sign outside the historic building where the Tip Off Fundraiser will be held on March 19. Photo by Susan Bassi

McManis Faulkner’s offices are located on the 10th floor of the historic building that once housed KQED’s San Jose office and served as the site of one of the world’s earliest radio broadcasting stations. With deep journalistic roots embedded in its walls, the setting is fitting for an evening dedicated to strengthening our local free press.

Vanguard’s South Bay investigative reporting team, including editors, photographers, and researchers, will be present to share behind-the-scenes insights into some of their most significant investigations and what they uncovered along the way.

This is not simply a fundraiser.

It is a call to action for attorneys who believe in the integrity of the courts, for elected officials who value transparency, and for community members who understand that journalism and the law together form the backbone of democracy.

If you care about accountability in family court, criminal justice, local government, and law enforcement, this evening is for you.

The McManis Faulkner law firm will host food and drinks for this special evening. To attend on March 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., please email the Vanguard News Group at info@davisvanguard.org or RSVP to Events@McManislaw.com.

Join us.

Help strengthen investigative journalism.

Because justice depends on what we are willing to see—and what we are willing to support.

