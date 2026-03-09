Men’s Silence Is Not Suffering

The phrase “men suffer in silence” is one of the most successful propaganda campaigns in history. It has convinced society that male emotional suppression is a form of martyrdom, that men are noble stoics who bear their burdens alone. It frames their pain as a private burden, a secret weight they carry without complaint.
But silence is not what happens.
Men who refuse to process their emotions do not hold them inside. They vomit them onto the people closest to them. And the people closest to them are overwhelmingly women.
The home becomes a battlefield where women absorb the shrapnel of male dysfunction. The man comes home angry from work and does not process it. He snaps at his partner. He creates an atmosphere of tension. The woman walks on eggshells, monitoring his moods, adjusting her behavior to avoid triggering him. She manages his emotions so the household can function. This is not partnership. This is emotional servitude.
Women are drafted into service as therapists, punching bags, and damage control specialists for men who refuse to do their own work. They are expected to recognize when a man is struggling, to coax him into talking, to soothe his rage, to forgive his outbursts. This is unpaid labor they never agreed to. The myth of silent suffering obscures the reality: women are doing the emotional work that men refuse to do for themselves.
The statistics are not silent. The overwhelming majority of domestic violence is committed by men against women. The overwhelming majority of sexual assault is committed by men. The overwhelming majority of stalking, harassment, and intimate partner homicide is committed by men. These are not acts of silence. These are acts of screaming. These are men who cannot hold their pain and instead force the women around them to carry it, often with their bodies.
One in four women experiences intimate partner violence. One in three women experiences sexual violence. These are not abstract numbers. These are women who paid the price for a man’s refusal to process his emotions. These are women who became the targets of externalized male suffering.
Women suffer higher rates of anxiety and depression than men. This is often framed as a biological difference. But it is also a rational response to living in a world where women are expected to manage the emotional lives of men while suppressing their own. Women are gaslit into believing they are responsible for male wellbeing. They are told to be understanding, to give men grace, to recognize that “men have it hard too.” Meanwhile, their own trauma from absorbing male pain goes untreated.
The damage replicates across generations. Mothers raise sons who witness their fathers externalizing pain. They see dad yell, drink, withdraw, explode. They learn that this is how men behave. The mother cannot fix this alone. She is often blamed for the dysfunction of men she did not create and cannot control. “Where was the mother?” is asked when a son fails. “Where was the father?” is rarely asked. Women inherit the responsibility for male emotional development and are blamed when they cannot fulfill it.
Daughters grow up learning that male pain is dangerous. They learn to monitor men’s moods. They learn to de-escalate. They learn that their safety depends on managing the emotions of the men around them. They carry this training into their own relationships. The cycle continues.
Women are socialized to accommodate male dysfunction. The “cool girl” does not nag. She does not demand emotional processing. She laughs off his rages. She tolerates his withdrawal. She understands that “men are just like that.” She is praised for her patience while she slowly erodes from the inside. When she finally snaps, she is labeled hysterical, crazy, a nag. The man’s dysfunction is invisible. Her response to it is pathologized.
The damage extends into the workplace. Women manage male colleagues’ egos. They de-escalate conflicts. They absorb the fallout from male outbursts. They do the invisible work of smoothing over relationships that men have damaged. They are expected to be the emotional adults in rooms full of men, who they themselves have never learned to self-regulate.
The “angry white man” phenomenon is externalized suffering on a mass scale. Men who feel economically or socially disenfranchised respond with political extremism. They join hate groups. They vote for authoritarians. They attack reproductive rights. They target the women who have entered the workforce and the minorities who have gained visibility. Their pain becomes policy. Their dysfunction becomes law. Women lose the right to abortion because men cannot process their anxiety about a changing world.
And then there is war.
War is the ultimate externalization of male suffering. Every war in human history has been started by men. The decision-makers are men. The generals are men. The soldiers who fight are overwhelmingly men. The suffering is global, but the victims are disproportionately women and children.
War is not a natural disaster. It is not an act of God. It is the collective externalization of male dysfunction onto entire civilizations. Nations become extensions of male egos. Borders become lines that must be defended against perceived slights. Military strength becomes a proxy for masculine worth. The language of war is the language of male anxiety: dominance, humiliation, victory, defeat.
Rape is a weapon of war. This is women bearing the brunt of male dysfunction on a global scale. In conflict zones, sexual violence is systematic. It is not a byproduct of war. It’s a tactic of war. Women’s bodies become battlegrounds. They are violated to humiliate the enemy, to destroy communities, to assert dominance, to breed out entire peoples from existence. The United Nations has documented mass rape in every major conflict of the modern era. From Bosnia to Rwanda to the Democratic Republic of Congo to Ukraine to Sudan, the pattern is the same. Men externalize their pain by violating women’s bodies.
The refugee crisis is a women’s crisis. When men start wars, women and children become refugees. They flee their homes. They lose their communities, their safety, their support networks. They face sexual violence in refugee camps. They face trafficking. They face the destruction of their entire lives because men in their country or a neighboring country could not process their dysfunction without violence. The majority of refugees worldwide are women and children. The majority of the people who start the wars that create refugees are men.
The military-industrial complex is an expression of male emotional dysfunction on a civilizational scale. The obsession with weapons, with dominance, with “strength” as violence, with the ability to destroy the entire world several times over. This is not national security. This is collective male anxiety projected onto the globe and funded by the resources of nations.
The glorification of war enshrines male dysfunction as virtue. Men are taught that war is noble, that dying in battle is the highest honor, that violence is the path to meaning. The refusal to process pain is celebrated as heroism. The soldiers who return from war with trauma often externalize it onto their families. Domestic violence rates among military families are significantly higher than in the general population. The pain comes home. Women absorb it.
Male suicide is cited as proof of silent suffering. But even male suicide is often an act of externalization. It is more likely to be violent, spectacular, and designed to punish the people left behind. It is not quiet. It echoes through families for generations. Women attempt suicide more often. Men complete it more often because they use it as a weapon against their own pain and against the people they blame for it.
The myth of silent male suffering is a shield. It protects men from accountability. It frames emotional laziness as nobility. It frames the damage they inflict as unfortunate but inevitable. It tells women that their job is to absorb, to forgive, to understand.
Men do not suffer in silence. They suffer by making sure everyone around them suffers too. Women bear the overwhelming brunt of that suffering. At home. At work. In politics. In war.
The truth is that men have a choice. They can do the work. They can seek therapy. They can learn emotional regulation. They can process their trauma instead of vomiting it onto the nearest woman or the nearest nation. They can take responsibility for their internal lives.
The silence is not suffering. The silence is refusal.
2 comments
MS, you begin with a flourish: “The phrase ‘men suffer in silence’ is one of the most successful propaganda campaigns in history.”
That is a bold opening. Not “mistaken cultural trope.” Not “dated stereotype.” You go straight to one of the most successful propaganda campaigns in history. Bigger than the Soviet Union. Bigger than Goebbels. Bigger than Mao’s Cultural Revolution. Apparently the most effective psychological operation ever conducted was the quiet suggestion that men sometimes bottle things up. That should come as quite a surprise to the men who commit suicide at roughly four times the rate of women.
But in your essay those men are not half of people. They are a problem category.
You write that men do not internalize their pain (tell men who internalize their pain that). Instead they “vomit them onto the people closest to them.” That is vivid imagery. Unfortunately it is also the rhetorical equivalent of spray painting half the human species. With your vomit.
Your argument proceeds by a very familiar formula. Take a statistical category like domestic violence, sexual assault, war, and treat it as a moral indictment of every man alive. If some members of a group commit a crime, the group becomes a pathology.
The same thinking is considered bigotry in every other context.
If someone wrote, “Immigrants commit X percent of crime, therefore immigrants externalize their dysfunction onto society,” you would recognize the logic instantly. It would be xenophobia. If someone wrote that violence statistics about a racial group proved moral defects in that group, you would call it racism.
But swap in “men,” and suddenly sweeping biological condemnation becomes your TED Talk in front of the Vanguard audience. And similarly unpaid.
You say “women are drafted into service as therapists, punching bags, and damage control specialists.”
That sentence is remarkable because it manages to erase two centuries of social reality in a single stroke. The vast majority of men historically were not stomping around the house demanding therapy. They were in mines, factories, construction sites, oil rigs, fishing fleets, logging camps, and war zones, places with death rates that would make a Cal-OSHA inspector clutch their pearls.
While you may consider that patriarchal privilege, it’s also the reason workplace fatalities are about 92 percent male.
You present the home as a battlefield where women “absorb the shrapnel of male dysfunction.” I am not trying to erase the horror of domestic violence which is very real and breaks my heart, but that metaphor is almost poetic in it’s one flaw that you didn’t catch. The people most likely to literally absorb actual shrapnel are, again, overwhelmingly men.
You later claim “Every war in human history has been started by men.”
This line is always delivered with enormous confidence, as if the entire field of political science has been waiting for this insight. Yes, historically the people in charge of governments were men. They were also overwhelmingly monarchs, aristocrats, and political elites representing microscopic fractions of the male population. And of course some famous wars were started over a fight about a woman.
But while your local male electrician in Fresno did not start the Crimean War, the essay treats him as if he did.
Then we get to your grand thesis: “War is the ultimate externalization of male suffering.”
I take one look at Putin and I have to agree with you on that one.
Now, before we go further, a point of basic decency: there is real violence against women. Some men do abuse their partners. Some men commit terrible crimes. Any decent society, and any decent man, has a duty to step in when he sees that happening and to stand with the victim. That is a basic moral obligation.
But honesty requires the other half of the picture as well. Abuse also happens in the other direction. Women sometimes abuse men. Children sometimes grow up in homes where a mother is the violent one. The job of decent men is to keep their eyes open with those in their ciricles, protect the vulnerable, and help the people who are suffering, whoever they are.
What does not help is the habit of righteous do-gooders who dump billions of decent men into the same moral bin as the small minority of jerks and criminals. When you smear everyone, you do not make victims safer. You just make the conversation dumber.
Which leads to the funniest line in the whole article.
“The myth of silent suffering protects men from accountability.”
MS, the modern Western man is the most accountabilized creature in human history. We sits through HR seminars explaining that how our tone might be oppressive. We watch commercials telling him us we are a problem to be fixed. We reads essays like yours explaining how our very existence is a civilizational malfunction.
If this is what protection looks like, one wonders how hostility looks.
Your argument also rests on a glaring blind spot. Male suffering that does not fit the ideological template simply disappears from the narrative. Boys falling behind in education. Homelessness overwhelmingly male. Workplace deaths overwhelmingly male. Prison populations overwhelmingly male. Combat deaths overwhelmingly male.
You do not treat these as social problems, you treat them as footnotes.
Your progressive worldview has a strange rule: suffering only counts when it supports your theory-of-the-day.
The rest becomes invisible.
You finish by advising men to seek therapy and take responsibility for their internal lives. That is reasonable advice.
But when an essay begins by declaring half the species a walking eruption of dysfunction, the therapeutic message lands with roughly the same credibility as a marriage counselor who opens the session by saying, “Let’s start by acknowledging that one of you is the problem.” And your essay has already declared which one.
MS, if your goal was to encourage healthier men, you might consider a strategy that does not begin with a 2,500 word lecture explaining that they are the root cause of everything bad.
Because as propaganda campaigns go, blaming all the world’s problems on one demographic has already been tried.
It never ends well.
And besides, if men truly controlled everything the way you say, the first thing they would have banned is essays like this.
“And besides, if men truly controlled everything the way you say, the first thing they would have banned is essays like this.”
LOL