Brandenburg’s Test: Why Eliminationist Rhetoric Is a Clear and Present Danger

The most dangerous violence does not start with a fist. It starts with a word. It starts with a policy paper. It starts with a politician on a stage, or a commentator on a screen, speaking a sentence that is not a statement of fact, but a blueprint for harm.

We have been trained to call this “political speech.” We have been trained to treat it as part of the debate. We are told that the remedy for bad speech is more speech. This is a lie. It is a lie that confuses the symptom for the disease. When the speech is the mechanism of violence, more speech is just more violence.

The legal standard for when speech becomes criminal incitement was established in Brandenburg v. Ohio. The ruling held that the government cannot forbid advocacy of violence unless that advocacy is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.”

For decades, we have interpreted this test narrowly, applying it only to the man on the soapbox urging an angry mob to burn down a building right now. This interpretation is a failure of imagination and a failure of law. It has allowed a more insidious, bureaucratic form of incitement to flourish. It has allowed the architects of violence to replace the soapbox with the senate floor, the mob with a voting bloc, and the match with a piece of legislation.

The “imminent lawless action” is no longer a riot in the street. It is a death in a hospital room. It is a suicide in a child’s bedroom. This interpretation is a failure of imagination and a failure of law. It has allowed a more insidious, bureaucratic form of incitement to flourish. The courts have never applied Brandenburg’s logic to the legislator proposing a bill that will cause death. They have reserved it for the rioter with a brick. This is the fatal flaw. It treats the match as criminal but licenses the architect of the arson. It has allowed the architects of violence to replace the soapbox with the senate floor, the mob with a voting bloc, and the match with a piece of legislation. It is a famine in a poor neighborhood. It is a climate disaster decades in the making. The time delay does not make the violence less real. It makes it more efficient. It allows the inciter to distance themselves from the corpse.

We must expand the frame.

A call for “the eradication of transgenderism” from public life is not a policy position. It is a call for the eradication of transgender people. When a governor signs a law banning gender-affirming care for minors, they are not engaging in a medical debate. They are signing a death warrant. The data is unequivocal: transgender youth with access to affirming care see a 73% reduction in suicidality1. Denying that care does not pause a debate. It ends a life. The lawmaker who champions such a ban is not a conservative. They are an accessory to murder. Their speech, their law, is the first step in a chain of events that ends with a child in a coffin. That chain is the very definition of “imminent lawless action.”

The same logic applies to the movement to ban abortion. The slogan “abortion is murder” is not a philosophical claim. It is a legal one. It is an attempt to redefine a medical procedure as a homicide. The logical end point of that redefinition is the state-sanctioned punishment of women and doctors. When abortion is banned without exception, women with ectopic pregnancies and septic miscarriages are forced to the brink of death before receiving care. Maternal mortality rates in states with abortion bans have risen significantly2. The rhetoric of “murder” directly incites a legal environment that produces maternal death. The speech is the spark. The law is the fuse. The dead mother is the explosion.

Consider the rhetoric of “invasion” at the southern border. This is not a metaphor about immigration levels. It is a deliberate dehumanization. An “invasion” is an act of war committed by an enemy. The logical response to an invasion is military force. When politicians and media figures endlessly repeat this framing, they are not describing a policy challenge. They are inciting a paramilitary response. This incitement has a direct, documented correlation with a rise in hate crimes against Latinos and vigilante violence at the border3 and across the nation. The speech creates the category of “invader,” and the violence follows.

Or examine the calls to cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is not an argument about fiscal responsibility. It is a death sentence written in a budget line. We know with statistical precision what happens when food assistance is cut: hospital admissions for malnutrition rise, child development is stunted, and people die4. To vote for such cuts while knowing these consequences is not an economic choice. It is a violent act. The speech on the floor of Congress justifying the cuts is the incitement. The starvation that follows is the imminent, lawless action.

Climate denialism is perhaps the purest example. To reject climate science while accepting fossil fuel funding is not a difference of opinion. It is a death cult. The “lawless action” is the continued emission of greenhouse gases that will drown cities, burn continents, and cause mass famine5. The scientists have provided the warning. The deniers, through their speech and policy, are inciting the crime. They are removing the barriers to planetary violence. The corpses will number in the millions. The incitement is happening today, on the floor of Congress and in the boardrooms of oil companies.

Even voter suppression is a form of incitement to violence. To call an election “fraudulent” without evidence is to lay the groundwork for its overturning. To pass laws that surgically remove voting access from certain populations is to incite the violence of disenfranchisement. The January 6 insurrection was not an isolated event. It was the predictable, imminently likely result of months of speech declaring the election stolen6. The speech was the kindling. The riot was the fire.

In each case, the pattern is identical. First, the dehumanizing rhetoric: “groomers,” “murderers,” “invaders,” “freeloaders,” “alarmists.” Second, the policy proposal: bans, walls, cuts, deregulation. Third, the material harm: death, suicide, starvation, disaster, disenfranchisement.

The current application of the Brandenburg test looks only for a direct, immediate line between the word and the act. It fails to see the slower, more bureaucratic, and more devastating violence of policy. This failure is a choice. It is a choice to protect the speech of the powerful while punishing the reactions of the powerless.

The counterargument is predictable. They will scream about a slippery slope. They will say that calling for a ban on abortion is not the same as yelling “fire” in a crowded theater.

They are wrong. It is worse.

Yelling “fire” causes a panic that might lead to death. Calling for an abortion ban guarantees it. The slope is not slippery. It is paved with the bodies of those who were denied care. We are not at the top of a peak wondering what might happen. We are at the bottom, counting the dead, and being told their deaths are not “imminent” enough to count.

They will cry censorship. But we are not talking about censorship. We are talking about consequence. We are talking about applying the existing legal standard for incitement to a form of incitement that is more sophisticated and more deadly than the law originally contemplated.

The violence is not imminent because it happens in an instant. It is imminent because the chain of causation, once initiated, is unstoppable. Pass the law, and the woman dies. Cut the benefits, and the child starves. Spread the lie, and the mob storms the building.

The Brandenburg test was meant to protect a society from speech that threatens its very foundation. The eliminationist rhetoric of our current political moment is that speech. It is a clear and present danger. It is directed at inciting lawless action. It is likely to succeed.

The law must see it for what it is. The words are not just words. They are the first bullet in the chamber.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: