Court Watch: Judge Denies Parole Violator’s Release, Rejecting Calls for Treatment Program

Woodland, Calif. — A judge in Yolo County Superior Court on Friday denied a motion for release for a man accused of violating parole, despite defense arguments that the alleged nonviolent conduct stemmed from substance use disorder and that he required treatment rather than continued incarceration.

During an arraignment hearing, the accused faced one felony count for violation of parole. Despite the nonviolent nature of the alleged conduct and the need for substance use treatment, Judge Daniel Wolk ultimately denied the defense’s motion for release.

According to Parole Officer Kriston Wilson, the accused had absconded twice and had parole revoked three times. This was the second instance in three months where the accused had attempted to circumvent analysis testing by using someone else’s urine for urine analysis. “Bottom line this is allegedly the 14th violation.”

Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald argued that, despite his prior history, the court should “address the current violation, his pending jury trial, and his custody status. I don’t think the court needs to go through every single previous violation.”

MacDonald also explained that the accused has made his previous court dates and has been in contact with an attorney.

As such, the defense motioned for the accused to be released in consideration of the underlying conduct of the violation, which was not violent but rather stemmed from substance abuse. The defense indicated a willingness to set an electronic monitoring condition if appropriate.

“Keeping somebody in custody when they’re suffering from substance use disorder, it doesn’t help anything. He does need treatment, and we can go back to treatment,” MacDonald said.

Despite the concerns raised by the defense, Wolk denied the motion for release, noting that the accused had a prior felony conviction with a strike, was on parole related to that previous strike, had two prior absconds, and was now facing what was described as a fourteenth alleged parole violation involving falsification of a urine test for the second time.

“All this gives the court really significant concerns over both public safety and his ability to abide by the conditions of his release let alone the parole,” Wolk stated, adding that there were no less restrictive means available.

Despite the accused’s need for mental health treatment, bail was set at $65,000. The next court date is March 16 at 9 a.m. in Department 9 for an admit or deny hearing on the alleged parole violation.

