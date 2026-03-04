Yolo County Reports Progress Removing Discriminatory Language from Property Records

WOODLAND, Calif. — Yolo County officials this week highlighted the results of a countywide effort to identify and remove unlawful restrictive language from historical property records, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of California’s Restrictive Covenant Modification Program.

Yolo County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Jesse Salinas presented the results of the program to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors on March 3, outlining both the county’s role in advancing statewide legislation and the progress made locally to address discriminatory language embedded in housing documents recorded over the past century.

The initiative stems from Assembly Bill 1466, which directed counties across California to develop implementation plans to systematically identify and modify unlawful restrictive language in recorded property documents. The law reflects a broader statewide effort to address the historical legacy of racially discriminatory housing practices that shaped neighborhoods across California and the nation.

Historically, restrictive covenants were written into deeds, Conditions, Covenants and Restrictions (CC&Rs), and other property agreements to prevent certain groups from purchasing, renting or occupying homes. These clauses often explicitly prohibited ownership or residency by individuals based on race, religion, gender or national origin.

Such restrictions were widely used during the early and mid-20th century as a mechanism to maintain racially segregated communities. Even after courts began striking down explicit racial zoning laws, restrictive covenants remained a powerful tool used by developers, homeowners associations and property owners to control who could live in particular neighborhoods.

Although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1948 in Shelley v. Kraemer that courts could not enforce racially restrictive covenants because doing so would violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, the language itself often remained in recorded documents. Two decades later, the Fair Housing Act of 1968 formally outlawed housing discrimination, but many discriminatory clauses continued to exist in historical property records.

AB 1466 was enacted to address that lingering legacy. The law requires county recorders to identify documents containing unlawful restrictions and record a Restrictive Covenant Modification that clarifies the discriminatory language is void and unenforceable under current law.

Under the statute, counties must preserve the original historical record while creating a new document that redacts the unlawful language. Each modification undergoes review and approval by County Counsel before the redacted version is recorded.

Yolo County officials said the work required extensive research and document review because many of the records date back decades, and in some cases more than 100 years.

Yolo County played a key role in shaping the legislation itself, working closely with local Assemblymembers, the California Recorder Association’s Legislative Committee and the Yolo County Board of Supervisors to help craft the statewide framework for implementation.

“Yolo County’s advocacy was instrumental in shaping the legislation, ensuring counties had the guidance and authority to take effective, countywide action,” Salinas said.

During Tuesday’s presentation, officials detailed the scope and outcomes of the county’s Restrictive Covenant Modification Program. According to the county, staff identified and formally modified 1,172 historical documents containing discriminatory restrictive language.

Those documents were associated with 58 subdivisions across Yolo County and affected approximately 8,187 parcels of land.

Officials said the project required both legal review and significant archival work to identify the affected documents, confirm the presence of discriminatory language and prepare modification records consistent with state law.

County officials also emphasized the importance of preserving historical transparency while correcting the official record. Rather than deleting or erasing the original documents, the program preserves the historical record while clarifying that the discriminatory provisions are legally void.

In addition to modifying the documents themselves, Yolo County also created a public-facing educational resource that illustrates the historical distribution of restrictive covenants.

Using Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, county staff developed an interactive visualization showing where restrictive covenants appeared in property records and how they spread through subdivisions over time. The mapping tool provides residents and researchers with a clearer picture of how discriminatory housing practices shaped neighborhood development patterns.

The visualization, titled “Restrictive Covenants Time Progression,” shows the geographic spread of the covenants during the early and mid-20th century. The mapping highlights how discriminatory language appeared repeatedly in new subdivisions and developments during that period.

Officials said the mapping tool is intended not only as a research resource but also as a public education tool to help residents understand the historical roots of housing inequities that continue to shape communities today.

The program also involved a major effort to modernize historical property records. As part of the project, Optical Character Recognition technology was applied to more than 2.3 million documents, allowing the text of those records to be digitally searchable.

In addition, more than 810,000 historical records were digitized to improve preservation, legibility and public access.

County officials said these efforts will make it easier for researchers, homeowners and community members to access historical property documents while ensuring the records are preserved for future generations.

Officials acknowledged that the scale of the project posed logistical challenges, given both the volume of documents and the need for legal review of each modification. Despite those challenges, county staff worked to identify all affected records and complete the modifications in accordance with state law.

The presentation to the Board of Supervisors also included a video developed in collaboration with county departments and community partners documenting the initiative and explaining its historical context.

The video highlights both the historical origins of restrictive covenants and the county’s effort to correct the official record while preserving transparency about the past.

Salinas said the project reflects the county’s broader commitment to equity, transparency and public trust.

“This program represents more than compliance with AB 1466; it demonstrates Yolo County’s leadership in promoting equity, transparency, and public trust,” Salinas said. “The video and presentation highlight how proactive county action can drive meaningful statewide change and serve as a model for other counties and hopefully the nation.”

Officials said the county’s leadership on the issue could help guide similar initiatives across California and beyond as jurisdictions continue confronting discriminatory practices embedded in historical housing records.

By identifying and modifying restrictive covenants while preserving the historical documents themselves, Yolo County officials say the program provides both accountability and education about a chapter of housing history that continues to shape modern patterns of segregation and inequality.

