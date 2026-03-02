Op-ed | Another Illegal Attack, Davis Looks for New Congressional Leadership

Davis residents rally at Davis Farmers Market to protest the US’s illegal and horrific attack against Iran. We who have now lived through 50 years and trillions of dollars in wasted tax money and lives, wars, interventions, and assassinations, don’t need to do this. It was the young people, organized socialists, in our community yesterday who, with tremendous foresight, were ready to help us raise our voices against this illegal attack and called on us, mostly older Indivisible Yolo, Phoenix Coalition, and other volunteers, to show up yesterday to publicly denounce the attack on Iran. They deserve our thanks and continued solidarity.

While there is much wrong with the Iranian government, why are we bombing girls’ elementary schools in Minab (killing 165 children in a single strike)? Iran had been ready to provide every assurance of non-proliferation that exceeded the deal Obama had made. Instead, as our Congressional leadership watches with useless incomprehension, Trump uses US forces to do Israel’s bidding again.

Maybe a War Powers resolution is possible. What good it will do is questionable as Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders run around saying that the attack was “illegal.” To which we say — “What about the Trump administration is legal? There is a reason that voters give the Party a 28% approval rating.

The Matsuis and the Thompsons of the world, who perpetuate the myth of the necessary endless war, need to bow out. What kind of compromising language will they present to us this time? This happened on their watch. It is our responsibility to vote them out. Fortunately, we have good alternatives who are fighting big media, and the big D donor beholden Democratic leadership to do it. They deserve our help and vote.

We have primary challengers across the nation that are willing to take on the organizations and nations that brought you the illegal attack on Iran. What feeds one atrocity after another is by Big Oil, Tech/AI, Corporate Media, and Israeli/Zionists/Republican financed PACS. These are the interests that put Trump in office. If we do not seek a leadership that is unafraid and will not cower before the donor/oligarch class, we will continue to throw away the future of our children.

The younger primary candidates are winning and are going to win the one group that has been most hesitant to let go of the incumbents in Washington, us. Parents and Grandparents. We need our Nanas and our Gramps to vote for the younger, fighting congressional Democratic primary challengers, like the 32-year-old Nida Allam (NC-4), or we will continue to give up our future, our integrity, and our lives. We grandparents and parents of the Mamdani generation need to support the generation of young Democrats and primary challengers running to make the world a better place. We need to hold our fear in check. Our adult children are ready to show us that we can succeed and be a generous and fair nation.

Do not let the AI, Corporate Media, and Israeli/Zionist narratives tell you that you have no hope. We can end the US death machine that now terrorizes Iran (Colombia, Sudan, Cuba, and threatens Greenland). We can tax excessive wealth, provide universal childcare and healthcare, and build a clean, renewable energy nation and world. What we need is the steadfast willingness of our older parents and grandparents to let their adult children lead.

Let Allam (NC-4) lead. Let Mia Vang (CA-7) lead. Let Kat Abughazaleh (IL-9) lead. Let Melat Kiros (CO-1) lead. Let Eric Jones (CA-4) lead, and dozens more who make up our future. We do not need to give in to the fear of the parts of the Democratic Party that have only known retreat and compromise to big donors and PACs. Take our government back, give it to your children — vote for smart, committed, youthful energy that will fight for a better tomorrow.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: