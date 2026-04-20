Montana Supreme Court Backs Trans Rights in Identity Document Case

MONTANA — The ACLU of Montana published a report highlighting a recent Montana Supreme Court decision blocking enforcement of policies that bar transgender people from updating identity documents, ruling that such policies likely violate constitutional protections against discrimination.

According to the ACLU of Montana, the court “upheld a District Court order temporarily preventing the State of Montana from enforcing policies that bar transgender people from obtaining accurate sex designations on their birth certificates and driver’s licenses,” preserving access for transgender people to obtain accurate identification documents.

The ACLU of Montana stated that transgender residents “will continue to have access to accurate and usable identity documents while the case proceeds,” maintaining those protections as litigation continues.

The ACLU of Montana reported that the District Court previously found the policies likely violate the “fundamental right to be free from discrimination on the basis of sex under the Montana Constitution.”

According to the ACLU of Montana, the Montana Supreme Court agreed with the District Court, recognizing that “transgender discrimination is, by its very nature, sex discrimination,” and finding that the policy did not treat transgender and cisgender individuals equally.

In response to the decision, plaintiff Jessica Kalarchik stated, “I am deeply grateful and encouraged by the Montana Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the injunction,” and added that “this victory represents not only a personal milestone, but also a meaningful affirmation of fairness, justice and the rule of law,” according to the ACLU of Montana.

The ACLU of Montana also highlighted advocates’ views on the broader significance of the ruling. Executive Director Akilah Deernose stated, “This is a good day not just for transgender individuals but for all Montanans,” adding that “our Constitution exists to protect all of us from government overreach,” and that the court “faithfully interpreted our Equal Protection Clause to protect against unlawful discrimination.”

The ACLU of Montana also reported legal advocates’ framing of the decision within a national context. Malita Picasso, staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Project, stated, “Today’s ruling is an important victory for transgender people across the state of Montana,” and described it as “perhaps even a glimmer of relief to transgender people across the country who are enduring a relentless effort to strip away their rights.”

Picasso added, according to the ACLU of Montana, “We will not stop fighting for transgender Montanans,” emphasizing that legal advocacy will continue.

The ACLU reported that the case will return to the District Court, where plaintiffs will seek “a final decision on the merits.”

According to the ACLU of Montana, until a final decision is issued, transgender individuals “can continue to obtain a birth certificate and driver’s license that accurately reflects their identity,” providing access to documentation aligned with their gender identity.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: