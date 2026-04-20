California Teachers Association Endorses Tom Steyer for Governor

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The California Teachers Association on April 15, 2026, officially endorsed Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer for governor, giving his campaign the backing of one of the state’s most influential labor organizations.

According to a press release from Steyer’s campaign, the endorsement comes after his promises to provide greater funding for California public schools by closing corporate tax loopholes.

The CTA board voted to endorse Steyer in Burlingame, according to an April 14 press release from the union. The CTA board is democratically elected by CTA members from geographic districts and includes representatives from the Board of Directors of the National Education Association, according to the CTA website.

“Steyer has promised to reform Proposition 13 to ensure that corporations pay their fair share in California,” CTA President David Goldberg said in the Burlingame press release.

“He’s been a champion for holding corporations accountable and closing the corporate tax loopholes that leave hardworking Californians behind and our essential public services without vital revenue to benefit the wealthy few,” Goldberg said.

Proposition 13 is a citizen initiative passed in 1978 that limits the amount of property tax the state can collect, according to a 2018 report by the Public Policy Institute of California. Proposition 13 has become a political “third rail” in California, remaining popular among voters while drawing criticism from lawmakers who argue it contains exploitable loopholes.

In an article published by Steyer on Substack, he said the limits placed on property taxes by Proposition 13 have allowed commercial and industrial property owners to divide up properties and avoid paying large sums in owed taxes.

That loophole has cost the state $243 billion in funding since 2012, according to Steyer, reducing support for public schools and contributing to increases in other taxes to meet funding requirements.

“California’s teachers are second to none, but the system they work in is failing them,” Steyer said in the April 15 release. “Education is a ticket to upward mobility, and we owe it to our kids to offer them the best. That starts with investing in our public school system, and paying teachers what they deserve.”

According to a 2023 report by the United States Census Bureau, California spent an average of $18,798 per student, ranking above most states in the South and Midwest but behind northeastern states such as New York, Vermont and New Jersey.

Governors have previously addressed funding challenges tied to Proposition 13, including in 2012 and 2016, when former Gov. Jerry Brown campaigned for Proposition 30 and Proposition 55 to expand taxes supporting schools, according to the California Budget & Policy Center.

Goldberg said in the April 14 release that “California is the fourth largest economy in the world. We deserve a Governor who has the courage to hold corporations accountable, tackle the affordability crisis, and ensure California students and communities have access to quality public schools.”

Steyer added in the press release that “I’m committed to making California a top 10 state for education, and I’m enormously proud to have the endorsement of California’s teachers, who work every day to make our kids’ future — and our state’s future — as bright as possible.”

The primary for the 2026 California gubernatorial election will be held June 2, 2026, and the general election will be held on Election Day, Nov. 3, later this year.

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