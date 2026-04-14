COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss in Drug Case, Defense Warns of Impact on Employment Prospects

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a pretrial conference Monday, April 13, in Yolo County Superior Court, a judge denied a defense motion to dismiss charges in a drug case, rejecting arguments that the accused’s rehabilitation efforts and job prospects warranted relief in the interest of justice.

The defense argued the ruling could limit the accused’s future employment opportunities despite progress made through a local support program.

The accused was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 24, 2019, and his prior criminal history was taken into account in the court’s decision to deny the motion to dismiss.

While released on his own recognizance, the accused has been part of the Jericho Project, which provides housing, employment, and mental and physical health services to people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

He now remains there voluntarily and has been offered a full-time position on the organization’s payroll.

Deputy Public Defender Simren Verma referred to Penal Code section 1385, which authorizes a judge to dismiss criminal charges in the interest of justice.

With the accused’s work in the Jericho Project, Verma argued that he had shown significant progress and signs of rehabilitation, so dismissing the case would be in the best interest of society.

By dismissing the case, the accused would be able to seek further employment; otherwise, the accused’s employment opportunities would be restricted.

Verma also noted that the accused is not eligible for Penal Code section 1000, also known as drug diversion, which allows first-time, nonviolent drug offenders to enter a rehabilitation program instead of facing jail time.

However, Verma argued that the accused has essentially completed the equivalent of Penal Code section 1000 through his efforts and participation in services.

In response, Deputy District Attorney Alisandra Valero countered that the accused has many prior convictions and said dismissing the case would not be in the interest of justice.

Valero cited the accused’s history of both felonies and misdemeanors, but did present an offer that would support the accused in the Jericho Project.

Additionally, Verma requested a move for diversion if the court believed that was a better option.

Ultimately, Judge Clara M. Levers denied the motion to dismiss based on the accused’s prior convictions and scheduled a court hearing to discuss judicial diversion on April 27, 2026.

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