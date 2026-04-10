Your Gun Right Is Imaginary

One person with a gun is not a militia.
One person with a stethoscope is not a hospital. One person with a whistle is not a referee crew. One person with a playbook is not a football team. The word “militia” means something. It means a group. It means organization, command structure, training, collective purpose. It means multiple people working together as a unit.
You cannot be “well regulated” alone. The phrase is absurd applied to an individual. A clock can be well regulated. A militia can be well regulated. A guy named Steve with an AR-15 in his basement cannot be well regulated. He is just a guy with a gun.
The Constitution does not care about Steve.
The Second Amendment is twenty-seven words. Seventeen of them describe a militia. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” The right exists in that context. The right exists for that purpose. The founders did not ramble. They were lawyers who fought over every comma. They meant what they wrote.
But you wouldn’t know it from the Supreme Court.
In 2008, Justice Antonin Scalia looked at those seventeen words and decided they were decoration. Preamble. Prefatory. Interesting history, but legally irrelevant. The “originalist” who claimed to worship text simply deleted the words he didn’t like. He took an eraser to the Constitution and called it interpretation.
This is fraud. If a priest rewrote the Bible and claimed God said it, we’d call him a con artist. Scalia rewrote the Constitution and claimed the founders said it. Originalism is a con. It means “I will follow the text until the text inconveniences me, and then I will invent something new and call it old.”
The federal government plays a word game to hide the fraud. 10 U.S.C. § 246 defines the militia as “all able-bodied males” between 17 and 45. This is supposed to solve the problem. See? You’re in the militia! You qualify!
But being defined as “in the pool” of potential militia members is not the same as being a militia. You can be defined as a potential juror. That doesn’t make you a court. You can be defined as a potential voter. That doesn’t make you a legislature. The statute creates a list of people who could be called up. It does not create the unit.
The founders knew what a militia was. They lived it. It was an organized body that trained together, drilled together, fought together under officers. It wasn’t a collection of individuals doing their own thing. The phrase “well regulated” meant exactly what it sounds like. Function. Discipline. Collective readiness.
Now look at the state laws.
Every state prohibits private armies. Florida, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, California, New York. Same law, different names. You cannot form a paramilitary group. You cannot train for combat outside government control. The only legal militia is the National Guard. Government-run. Government-commanded. Government-owned.
You cannot satisfy the constitutional condition because the government made the condition impossible to satisfy. You cannot be a militia because the government made being a militia illegal.
So here’s the math:
The Constitution ties the right to bear arms to militia service. A militia is collective. An individual cannot be a militia. States prohibit private militias. The government controls the only legal one. No private citizen can satisfy the constitutional condition.
The right is conditional. The condition cannot be met. The right does not exist.
This is what the text says. This is what the words mean. This is reading.
But reading is not what the Supreme Court does anymore. It does politics. It wanted an individual gun right. The text didn’t provide one. So it edited the text. Seventeen words deleted. A new right invented. The fiction of originalism maintained.
The hypocrisy is the point. The same justices who scream about “textualism” and “strict construction” and “judicial restraint” looked at half the amendment and decided it didn’t count. They didn’t interpret. They rewrote. They didn’t follow the Constitution. They created one.
If Americans want an individual right to own guns, they should amend the Constitution. They should win the political fight in the open. They should change the text honestly. What they shouldn’t do is pretend the text already says something it doesn’t. What they shouldn’t do is wrap a judicial invention in constitutional language and demand everyone pretend it was always there.
The founders wrote what they wrote. The militia system collapsed. The National Guard replaced it. The historical purpose faded. But the text remains.
And the text says the right is tied to a militia.
An individual is not a militia.
Therefore, an individual has no constitutional right to bear arms.
This isn’t radical. It’s literacy. It’s reading the words on the page and accepting what they say. The Second Amendment does not protect your gun. It protects the right of the people to form a militia.
You’re not forming a militia.
You’re a person with a gun.
The Constitution doesn’t care.
If you don’t like it, amend the Constitution. Don’t lie about what it means. Don’t erase words and call it law. Don’t invent rights and claim the founders gave them.
The text says what it says.
Your imaginary gun right is not in it.
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4 comments
I totally agree, there is an implication of CIVIC SERVICE in the 2nd ammendment. Personal “self defense” with a firearm which is what most people actually use guns for, is NOT in fact a constitutional right.
Even more problematic: when untrained individual gun owners do get involved in protecting their community… (because they happen to be carrying a gun when someting bad goes down.) There are lots of examples of this: A significant amount of the time, THOSE people get shot by the responding police who don’t know THEM from the agressor they are responding to.
It blows a hole (unfortunate unintended pun) in the quip that “the way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun”
That said, most readers might be surprised by how few police officers we actually have patrolling out city at any one time, and might be troubled by the fact that in a true regional emergency, the police would quickly be overwhelmed. We make it through plan-able events every year by calling in police from other jurisdictions, but our police force is a lot like the fractional reserve system of banks… it is not able to handle true large scale emergencies.
Most gun owners ( myself included ) are patriots, and I think, if asked, are MORE than willing to step up and help protect their communities, in a crisis. If we created “militias” to serve on a city level, if we trained them, created a way to communicate with them, and if our police had a way to have an ongoing relationship with them, we would indeed be much safer. Even more so if that militia had the ability to identify train and exclude people who are not mentally stable enough to serve. No service, no gun. That is entirely congruent with the 2nd ammendment
The ultimate proof is this: Of the countries that have high rates of gun ownership and LOW homicide rates? ALL of them have universal military service. ( Switzerland Israel Finland etc)
Having a “theoriecal militia”. gives the right without the responsibility. It doesnt even live up to the Spiderman power thesis: “with great power comes great responsibility”.
Much worse, the extremeists in gun culture equate gun ownership with a license to say “F-you”. which is definitely not what our founders envisioned. A “militia” in their day WAS the national guard / the army.
They never intended to give Americans the right to shoot their neighbor for trespassing.
Thank you for reading, and your additions.
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Every call for gun control has a mix of cowardice, malice, ignorance, and/or shortsightedness. Gun control kills people. By the millions. Please stop asking for it.
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“What part of ‘shall not be infringed’ is unclear? No restrictions are acceptable. No registration. No ‘permits’. No infringements. Period.
People spend their time arguing over the definitions of assault rifle and magazine vs. clip, when instead it needs to be made clear. No infringements. Period.
There should be no restrictions, ever. I have the natural right to arm myself with whatever I need to defend me and mine against any and all aggressors, including the state. And so do you. This includes all conventional munitions, vehicles, aircraft, watercraft, and more. The 2nd Amendment only enumerates a right that exists naturally. Shall not be infringed includes any weapon that the state has access to. This includes grenades, rocket launchers, and (whether you and I like it or not) nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. I do not want to argue over stupid restrictions like who can own an automatic weapon and who can’t, or how many rounds a magazine should hold. No infringements. Period.
They should repeal the 1934 National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. No infringements. Period.”
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“Let me be clear on the subject of rights. By the nature of my existence, I own myself and my mind. I own the fruits of my labor (property rights). I have the right to defend myself and defend what is mine (self defense). By extension, I have the right to possess and carry the means to defend myself and my property. The right to bear arms is a natural human right belonging to everyone, no matter where they live. No other has the right to take my life, liberty or property. I owe others only non-aggression.” – Ted Wallerstedt
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