Your Gun Right Is Imaginary

One person with a gun is not a militia.

One person with a stethoscope is not a hospital. One person with a whistle is not a referee crew. One person with a playbook is not a football team. The word “militia” means something. It means a group. It means organization, command structure, training, collective purpose. It means multiple people working together as a unit.

You cannot be “well regulated” alone. The phrase is absurd applied to an individual. A clock can be well regulated. A militia can be well regulated. A guy named Steve with an AR-15 in his basement cannot be well regulated. He is just a guy with a gun.

The Constitution does not care about Steve.

The Second Amendment is twenty-seven words. Seventeen of them describe a militia. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” The right exists in that context. The right exists for that purpose. The founders did not ramble. They were lawyers who fought over every comma. They meant what they wrote.

But you wouldn’t know it from the Supreme Court.

In 2008, Justice Antonin Scalia looked at those seventeen words and decided they were decoration. Preamble. Prefatory. Interesting history, but legally irrelevant. The “originalist” who claimed to worship text simply deleted the words he didn’t like. He took an eraser to the Constitution and called it interpretation.

This is fraud. If a priest rewrote the Bible and claimed God said it, we’d call him a con artist. Scalia rewrote the Constitution and claimed the founders said it. Originalism is a con. It means “I will follow the text until the text inconveniences me, and then I will invent something new and call it old.”

The federal government plays a word game to hide the fraud. 10 U.S.C. § 246 defines the militia as “all able-bodied males” between 17 and 45. This is supposed to solve the problem. See? You’re in the militia! You qualify!

But being defined as “in the pool” of potential militia members is not the same as being a militia. You can be defined as a potential juror. That doesn’t make you a court. You can be defined as a potential voter. That doesn’t make you a legislature. The statute creates a list of people who could be called up. It does not create the unit.

The founders knew what a militia was. They lived it. It was an organized body that trained together, drilled together, fought together under officers. It wasn’t a collection of individuals doing their own thing. The phrase “well regulated” meant exactly what it sounds like. Function. Discipline. Collective readiness.

Now look at the state laws.

Every state prohibits private armies. Florida, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, California, New York. Same law, different names. You cannot form a paramilitary group. You cannot train for combat outside government control. The only legal militia is the National Guard. Government-run. Government-commanded. Government-owned.

You cannot satisfy the constitutional condition because the government made the condition impossible to satisfy. You cannot be a militia because the government made being a militia illegal.

So here’s the math:

The Constitution ties the right to bear arms to militia service. A militia is collective. An individual cannot be a militia. States prohibit private militias. The government controls the only legal one. No private citizen can satisfy the constitutional condition.

The right is conditional. The condition cannot be met. The right does not exist.

This is what the text says. This is what the words mean. This is reading.

But reading is not what the Supreme Court does anymore. It does politics. It wanted an individual gun right. The text didn’t provide one. So it edited the text. Seventeen words deleted. A new right invented. The fiction of originalism maintained.

The hypocrisy is the point. The same justices who scream about “textualism” and “strict construction” and “judicial restraint” looked at half the amendment and decided it didn’t count. They didn’t interpret. They rewrote. They didn’t follow the Constitution. They created one.

If Americans want an individual right to own guns, they should amend the Constitution. They should win the political fight in the open. They should change the text honestly. What they shouldn’t do is pretend the text already says something it doesn’t. What they shouldn’t do is wrap a judicial invention in constitutional language and demand everyone pretend it was always there.

The founders wrote what they wrote. The militia system collapsed. The National Guard replaced it. The historical purpose faded. But the text remains.

And the text says the right is tied to a militia.

An individual is not a militia.

Therefore, an individual has no constitutional right to bear arms.

This isn’t radical. It’s literacy. It’s reading the words on the page and accepting what they say. The Second Amendment does not protect your gun. It protects the right of the people to form a militia.

You’re not forming a militia.

You’re a person with a gun.

The Constitution doesn’t care.

If you don’t like it, amend the Constitution. Don’t lie about what it means. Don’t erase words and call it law. Don’t invent rights and claim the founders gave them.

The text says what it says.

Your imaginary gun right is not in it.

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