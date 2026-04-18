League of Women Voters of Yolo County to Hold Double Header Candidate Forums

The League of Women Voters of Yolo County is hosting two candidate forums in preparation for the June 2 California primary election.

Featured candidates for Yolo County Superior Court Judge and candidates for 3rd District Yolo County Supervisor will be hosted in a “back-to-back” format.

The forums will take place on Thursday, April 30, at the Woodland Community and Senior Center, 2001 East St., Woodland. The first forum starts at 6 p.m. for judicial candidates and concludes at 7 p.m. The supervisorial candidates will be featured from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Attendance is free, but attendees are encouraged to register at lwvyolo.org/events.

Candidates will answer a set of questions prepared by the League, followed by an opportunity for the audience to submit their own written questions, to be reviewed by the League.

The two Judicial candidates are Ryan Davis and Diane Ortiz.

Davis currently serves as a Court Commissioner for the Sacramento County Superior Court, where he presides over family law cases involving divorce, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, and domestic violence.

Ortiz worked for nine years in administrative positions with the California Highway Patrol, including the cadet hiring unit, internal affairs, and the legislative office. While working for the CHP, Ortiz attended law school, earned her juris doctorate from Lincoln Law School and eventually became a deputy district attorney in Yolo County.

This forum will include questions on challenges for the Yolo County Court in the next few years, and the candidates’ views about the duties, responsibilities and role of a superior court judge.

The Supervisorial candidates for District 3 are Dotty Pritchard, Xóchitl Rodríguez and Mayra Vega.

Pritchard has served as the 3rd District Supervisor’s deputy and chief of staff under three supervisors, working on a range of community and county programs. In this role, she has partnered with residents, county staff, and local leaders on a variety of initiatives.

Rodriguez has served California’s state and local communities for over 17 years. She is a small business owner and a former veterans deputy secretary and tribal liaison at the California Department of Veterans Affairs. She is a former Woodland mayor and an Army Combat Veteran, serving as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Vega is a former Woodland mayor and current City Council member. She attended Napa Valley College and transferred to UC Davis. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from UC Davis and a master of business administration from Sonoma State University.

This forum will include questions about Yolo County’s budget and local services, agriculture and housing, and climate change.

Both forums will be streamed by Woodland TV, and will be available to watch after the forums at www.youtube.com/@WoodlandTV21 or lwvyolo.org.

No campaign banners, signs, literature, handouts, buttons, tee shirts, or other campaign paraphernalia will be allowed in the forum meeting room.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education and empowering citizens to shape better communities nationwide. The views of the candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the League of Women Voters.

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