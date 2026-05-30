Federal Agents Confront Protesters, Officials During Delaney Hall Hunger Strike

NEWARK, N.J. — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the national ACLU sharply criticized federal authorities this week after reports that agents used pepper balls and tear gas against protesters and elected officials outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark amid escalating demonstrations tied to a hunger strike by detainees.

According to the organizations, the incident occurred after several days of protests connected to a hunger strike involving hundreds of detainees inside the facility. The detainees were reportedly protesting what they described as unsafe and inhumane living conditions.

The ACLU said family members, community activists and elected officials gathered outside Delaney Hall to demand better treatment for detainees and greater oversight of the facility. U.S. Sen. Andy Kim was reportedly among those affected during the confrontation.

A statement released by ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha criticized the federal response and argued that the treatment of protesters and lawmakers was unacceptable.

Sinha stated, “People detained at Delaney Hall are facing brutal and inhumane conditions. Their families and community members who are protesting their treatment and the elected officials who are asking to inspect the facility should not face pepper spray and rubber bullets for doing so.”

The organization also accused the Department of Homeland Security of blocking lawmakers from entering the facility for an oversight visit. According to the statement, several New Jersey officials, including Rep. Rob Menendez, Rep. Nellie Pou, Rep. LaMonica McIver, Analilia Mejia, Rep. Frank Pallone, Sen. Andy Kim and Gov. Mikie Sherrill, have continued calling for the detention center to close.

According to Associated Press reporting, Democratic lawmakers who recently toured Delaney Hall also described troubling conditions inside the facility. U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler alleged detainees were being served small portions of food that “very often” contained maggots and claimed some detainees were not receiving proper medical treatment.

Sinha argued that federal officials should allow lawmakers to inspect the facility rather than prevent access.

Sinha stated, “We urge the federal government to heed those calls, end the obstruction of congressional oversight, and immediately address the conditions that have directly driven detained people to risk their health and safety to be heard.” He continued, “No one should have to starve themselves to be treated with basic humanity.”

The organization also criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies and argued that the federal government has targeted people speaking out against immigration detention and deportation practices.

In addition, the ACLU called on New Jersey lawmakers to increase funding for the state’s Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative, which provides legal services for immigrants facing detention or deportation. The organization requested that funding for the program increase to $20 million because of growing demand for legal assistance.

Haddy Gassama, senior policy counsel at the national ACLU, stated that the events at Delaney Hall reflect larger problems within immigration detention systems across the country.

Gassama stated, “The hunger strike at Delaney Hall is not an isolated action. It is a response to longstanding, systematic abuse in immigration detention, and it joins many other similar actions across the country.”

Gassama also pointed to deaths in ICE custody, saying the number of deaths in detention has continued to rise. According to the statement, deaths in ICE custody have occurred at an average rate of one death every six days.

Criticizing current federal immigration policy, Gassama stated, “It just so happens Congress is debating whether to give the Department of Homeland Security another $70 billion to continue ramping up their mass deportations, all while federal agents shoot rubber bullets and pepper spray at elected officials, families of detainees, and community members.”

The events at Delaney Hall come as debates over immigration detention continue across the country. Civil rights groups and immigration advocates continue calling for better conditions, more government oversight and stronger protections for immigrants being held in detention centers.

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