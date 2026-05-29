Bipartisan Bill Targets California’s Failure on Homelessness Prevention

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Inner City Law Center announced that Assembly Bill 1924, a homelessness prevention measure co-sponsored by the organization, has passed the California State Assembly with bipartisan support and will now advance to the State Senate.

According to a press release, AB 1924 would require California to develop and issue a statewide homelessness prevention strategy by July 1, 2027, while focusing on homelessness prevention methods intended to reduce housing instability throughout the state. The legislation was authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel and co-sponsored by Inner City Law Center.

The bill passed the Assembly on a 77-1 vote after receiving strong bipartisan support. According to the release, supporters of the legislation argue California must focus more on preventing homelessness before individuals lose their housing rather than relying only on crisis-response systems after homelessness occurs.

Mike Feuer, a senior policy adviser at Inner City Law Center, stated in the release that preventing homelessness is far more effective and humane than responding only after people have already become homeless. According to Feuer, California has a history of investing heavily in addressing homelessness but has not devoted enough attention to prevention strategies designed to keep people from losing housing in the first place.

Feuer also argued that AB 1924 could position California as a national leader in homelessness prevention policy. According to the release, the legislation would make homelessness prevention a statewide strategic priority and encourage better coordination among agencies and service providers.

Gabriel stated in the release that prevention should be a central focus of California’s approach to homelessness. According to Gabriel, prevention strategies help keep people housed while making more effective use of limited state resources. Gabriel also thanked homelessness prevention advocates and Inner City Law Center for supporting the legislation and helping move the bill through the Assembly.

The press release highlighted statistics regarding the scale of California’s homelessness crisis. According to Feuer, nearly three people reportedly enter homelessness for every one person who receives housing assistance statewide. Feuer argued California will struggle to make meaningful progress on homelessness unless it can reduce the number of people entering homelessness.

The organization argued that prevention-focused strategies may help reduce long-term homelessness, housing instability and pressure on emergency shelter systems. According to the release, supporters believe preventing homelessness before it occurs may improve outcomes for individuals vulnerable to homelessness while reducing the long-term costs associated with homelessness response programs.

Inner City Law Center also emphasized that the legislation is part of a broader effort to address housing instability across California. According to the organization, many people experiencing homelessness face challenges such as rising housing costs, economic hardship and limited access to affordable housing. Advocates argue that statewide prevention systems could identify factors placing individuals at risk of homelessness much earlier and connect them to resources and services before they lose their housing.

The release further emphasized the importance of collaboration among lawmakers, homelessness prevention organizations and advocacy groups supporting the bill. Feuer specifically thanked Assemblymember Gabriel, legislative staff and the co-sponsors involved in advancing the legislation through the Assembly process.

According to the organization, AB 1924 represents a shift toward treating homelessness prevention as a central component of housing policy rather than focusing solely on emergency intervention after individuals have already become unhoused.

Inner City Law Center stated that the legislation would help create clearer statewide strategies and practices for homelessness prevention efforts. According to the release, supporters believe stronger coordination and planning will improve California’s ability to address housing instability.

The organization concluded by expressing confidence in the bill’s advancement to the State Senate. According to Inner City Law Center, the legislation reflects growing recognition among lawmakers that homelessness prevention must become a greater statewide priority.

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