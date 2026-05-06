Breaking News: Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig Announces Retirement Effective May 15

Jeff Reisig at a Forum in April 2022 in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announced he will retire effective May 15, 2026, according to a letter submitted to the Yolo County Board of Supervisors.

In the letter, Reisig wrote, “After serving nearly five terms as Yolo County’s elected District Attorney, I have decided to retire. My last day will be close of business on May 15, 2026.”

Reisig, who has served as the county’s top prosecutor since first being elected in 2006, said it had been “an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Yolo County.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had and proud of the highly competent and dedicated team that remains,” he wrote.

He added that he looks forward to “spending more time with my family in the next chapter of my life.”

Reisig concluded his letter by thanking the Board of Supervisors “for your support over the years.”

His departure will mark the end of nearly two decades leading the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. The process for selecting his successor is expected to be determined by county officials in the coming weeks.

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