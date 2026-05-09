Judy Ennis Launches Campaign for Davis City Council District 1 Seat

DAVIS, Calif. — Educator, nonprofit leader and community advocate Judy Ennis announces her candidacy this week for the District 1 seat on the Davis City Council in the November 2026 election, according to a campaign press release.

Ennis, founder of the Davis Community Action Network (DCAN), said her campaign will focus on housing affordability, economic resilience, climate preparedness, public services and rebuilding trust between residents and local government.

“Davis is facing important decisions about housing, growth, schools, and our long-term financial future,” Ennis said. “I’m running because I believe we can meet these challenges with thoughtful leadership, strong community partnerships, and a commitment to making Davis a place where people at every stage of life can thrive.”

According to the release, Ennis previously worked as a teacher before moving into education policy and school equity initiatives in Washington, D.C.

In Davis, she has served for seven years on the Social Services Commission and has also served on the General Plan Commission, the DJUSD Parcel Tax Oversight Committee and as a PTA member.

Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs endorsed Ennis in the announcement.

“Judy has a demonstrated track record of public service: as a city commissioner, neighborhood organizer, and non-profit leader,” Frerichs said. “I admire her ability to bring people together to solve some of our community’s most challenging issues, and I believe she is the right leader to bring this same level of dedication and service to the Davis City Council.”

Ennis founded DCAN in 2023 after working in teaching and education policy. As executive director, she helped organize community discussions around housing and climate issues in Davis.

Ennis’ campaign priorities include expanding affordable housing and diverse housing options, supporting small businesses and the local economy, addressing budget challenges, maintaining public services, investing in infrastructure and climate resilience, and strengthening regional partnerships with Yolo County and the Davis Joint Unified School District.

Ennis will officially launch her candidacy at a public event scheduled for May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Manor Park in Davis. They invite the public to view her website at www.judyfordavis.com.

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