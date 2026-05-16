San Francisco Poll Finds Broad Support for Mayor Daniel Lurie

San Francisco Hall of Justice — Wednesday, December 10, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO — A new poll by the San Francisco Chronicle found that 74% of San Franciscans approve of Mayor Daniel Lurie’s performance, continuing a six-month streak of high approval ratings “above where any recent San Francisco mayor has stood at this point in their term.”

“Voters were optimistic when Mayor Lurie took office, and they are feeling largely as though their faith is being paid off with improvements of their perception of life in San Francisco,” said Jonathan Brown, president of Sextant Strategies & Research, who conducted the Chronicle poll.

The report cited several areas where approval ratings improved, many of which were “at the core of Lurie’s campaign.”

“Revitalizing downtown: 71% approve — up from 63% last year.”

“Keeping neighborhoods clean: 67% approve — up from 59% last year.”

“Homelessness: 48% approve — up from 44%.”

Just a year ago, “nearly half of respondents reported no perceptible change in homelessness on their streets.” Today, only 14% say the same. In addition, nearly half now believe crime is declining, according to police data.

Mayor Daniel Lurie expressed confidence in the city’s progress.

“San Franciscans are seeing real progress on the streets, in our neighborhoods, and downtown — and they want us to keep going. Now we have to clean up the broken system that has stood in the way of accountability and results for too long,” Lurie said.

On specific issues within the survey, respondents rated Lurie higher than they had in a July poll.

“In addition to the overwhelming approval he got for his work downtown,” Mayor Lurie outperformed past polls on public safety, homelessness, street cleanliness, drug overdoses and housing.

“The poll mirrors how voters feel about the city’s overall trajectory,” the report stated. “67% said the quality of life in San Francisco is excellent or good now, a 10-point increase from July and a 28-point increase from 2024.”

One factor contributing to Lurie’s favorability may be strong media coverage and an active public presence online.

He is “highly active” on Instagram, “where his 245,000 followers see a deluge of videos about his policy work along with his frequent appearances at local businesses and community events across the city,” the report stated.

Former San Francisco political consultant David Latterman questioned “how much of Lurie’s continued sky-high popularity is the result of favorable media coverage that reinforces the notion that San Francisco is rebounding after its struggles during the pandemic years.”

“The media narrative coming out of the city for a few years was really bad, and it got picked up on and it fed back into the city. It has now flipped,” Latterman said. “The media coverage, both locally and nationally, has improved greatly, and that becomes its own feedback loop.”

Lurie has cited declines in reported crime and a reduced visible homeless presence on city streets as evidence of progress. However, the report noted that both figures had already been trending downward before he took office.

The report also noted that San Francisco “continues to face major challenges on some of its most entrenched issues.” Despite a decline in homeless tents, very little new housing is being built in the city as rent prices continue to rise “amid an influx of workers clamoring for jobs in the booming AI sector.”

Public drug scenes “remain common” in neighborhoods such as the Tenderloin, SoMa and the Mission District, while overdose deaths also “plateaued” last year.

Lurie, a Levi Strauss heir “who has courted private investment in public projects,” has also drawn criticism for “being too cozy with wealthy interests.”

Supervisor Dean Preston described Lurie’s proposal to cut a city tax on large real estate transactions as “pure class war,” a criticism tied to Lurie’s support among some of the city’s most influential political donors.

Billionaire Chris Larsen has “given generously to support Lurie’s political priorities this year.” “Another politically active billionaire, Bill Oberndorf,” has also endorsed Lurie through his moderate political group, Neighbors for a Better San Francisco.

“Speaking at a Wednesday summit that Neighbors co-hosted with the American Enterprise Institute, a center-right think tank, Oberndorf said ‘San Francisco has made significant gains in repositioning itself’ since Lurie became mayor,” the report stated.

While Lurie has drawn support and criticism from across the political spectrum, his future policies may determine whether he can sustain his current level of voter approval.

“A more immediate test of the limits to Lurie’s popularity will come in the June 2 primary, when two of Lurie’s allies on the board — Stephen Sherrill and Alan Wong — are facing voters for the first time,” the report stated. Lurie has endorsed both candidates.

The report also cautioned that “past mayors have often found their rapport with the electorate doesn’t necessarily rub off on their handpicked candidates.”

This fall, Lurie is expected to urge voters to support what he describes as “critical” ballot measures.

“Clean Up City Hall — A package of charter reforms led by Mayor Lurie and a broad coalition of small business, labor and community leaders that modernizes city contracting, makes city government accountable, and fixes our broken ballot system. San Francisco’s charter has ballooned past 500 pages — a central reason City Hall has too often delivered excuses instead of outcomes.”

“Stronger Muni for All — A dedicated funding measure to close Muni’s $300+ million structural deficit, prevent devastating service cuts and fare hikes, and keep buses and trains running for the workers, students, seniors and families who count on them every day.”

The report added, “Both measures are currently in the signature-gathering phase, with submissions due in early July to qualify for the November 2026 ballot.”

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