COURT WATCH: Judge Orders Additional Hearings in Dispute over Mental Health Evidence and Unconsciousness Defense

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge heard arguments Tuesday over whether schizophrenia-related testimony should be allowed in a misdemeanor case involving a vandalism charge, with much of the hearing centered on whether the defense could present an unconsciousness defense tied to severe mental illness.

The accused faces a misdemeanor vandalism charge and a probation violation allegation. During the hearing, attorneys debated whether jurors should be allowed to hear testimony regarding schizophrenia, psychosis and medication compliance before the trial proceeds.

According to discussions in court, the alleged incident involved the accused approaching a parked vehicle before a loud impact was heard on dashcam footage. Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez argued the defense should be allowed to present testimony from mental health professionals explaining schizophrenia symptoms, executive functioning issues and how untreated psychosis can affect a person’s awareness and behavior.

DPD Gonzalez repeatedly emphasized the proposed witnesses would not directly tell jurors the accused was legally unconscious during the alleged incident, but instead would provide context for the jury to make that determination themselves.

Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen objected to the proposed testimony, arguing the witnesses could still improperly influence jurors into believing the accused was legally unconscious despite not directly stating it.

DDA Patchen also questioned whether DSM mental health criteria should be used in a forensic courtroom setting and argued the proposed witnesses did not personally evaluate the accused during the alleged incident itself.

Throughout the hearing, Judge Daniel P. Maguire repeatedly questioned both sides about how schizophrenia connects to the legal definition of unconsciousness and whether the testimony would actually help jurors determine the accused’s mental state during the alleged conduct.

At one point, Judge Maguire directly asked defense counsel, “What’s the relationship?” while questioning how schizophrenia symptoms relate to unconsciousness.

Rather than immediately ruling on the issue, Judge Maguire ordered additional evidentiary hearings before deciding whether the mental health testimony would be admitted at trial.

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