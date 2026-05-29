California Civil Rights Dept Files Suit for Veteran Housing Discrimination

SACRAMENTO — The California Civil Rights Department announced Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against Myrtle Properties, alleging the landlord unlawfully screened out a prospective tenant because he used housing assistance through the Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing (VASH) program.

Under California law, landlords and housing providers cannot refuse to rent to individuals based on their use of housing assistance programs, such as vouchers and rental subsidies. As part of the state’s first lawsuit alleging the denial of housing based on participation in the VASH program, the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) is seeking monetary damages for the complainant and changes to the property’s rental policies.

According to the lawsuit, despite being in constant search of alternative housing, the complainant struggled to find a place to live, resulting in periods of staying in hotels when he could afford them and living out of his truck when he could not. As part of the state’s first lawsuit alleging denial of housing based on participation in the VASH program, CRD is seeking monetary compensation and changes to the property’s rental policies.

CRD Director Kevin Kish stated, “Veterans have served their country. The least we can do is have their backs. We’re going to court to protect access to a key program for veterans in our state. It’s unacceptable to push people onto the street because they use housing assistance. We all deserve a fair chance to have a place to call home.”

In 2024, CRD received a complaint against Myrtle Properties, a 10-unit complex in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, from a veteran who alleged the property unlawfully screened him out solely because of his use of a VASH voucher. VASH is a federal program designed to combine housing assistance with a range of supportive services for veterans based on their specific needs, including mental health support, substance use treatment and case management.

According to the lawsuit, the prospective tenant contacted property management after seeing a listing for a one-bedroom apartment on Trulia. During a conversation with the property manager, he mentioned that he received rental assistance through VASH and was told the unit was still available but that the property did not accept third-party checks. When he explained that the voucher was considered part of his income, he was allegedly told to look for housing elsewhere and was unable to secure the apartment.

After conducting an investigation, CRD determined that Myrtle Properties violated state protections related to source-of-income discrimination and gave the property an opportunity to address the allegations. As part of the lawsuit, CRD is seeking a jury trial and a court order.

The requested order would permanently halt unlawful housing discrimination practices, require the defendant to take affirmative steps to remedy the alleged misconduct, award compensatory damages to the complainant and declare that the defendant violated anti-discrimination protections under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act and the Unruh Act.

California has a wide range of resources and programs designed to support veterans across the state, including initiatives focused on housing stability. Through Proposition 1, for example, the state has made approximately $1 billion available to develop permanent affordable housing with supportive services for veterans.

These efforts are in addition to the California Veterans Health Initiative, which has made $38 million available to strengthen access to mental health care for veterans and their families. The initiative helps veterans quickly access direct services, including counseling, crisis intervention and peer support.

In addition to these programs, the California Department of Veterans Affairs operates nationally recognized homes for veterans across the state. These facilities provide affordable long-term care for older and disabled veterans and offer a range of services, including independent living programs, skilled nursing care and other supportive services.

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