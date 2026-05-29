Judge Slams Prosecutors, Dismisses ‘Broadview Six’ Case over Misconduct

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge sharply criticized prosecutors after charges against six protesters known as the “Broadview Six” were dismissed amid allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, jury tampering and efforts to mislead the court.

The six protesters — Michael Rabbitt, Katherine Marie Abughzaleh, Andre Martin, Catherine Sharp, Brian Straw and Joselyn Walsh — faced misdemeanor charges stemming from a protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Broadview, Illinois. However, according to reporting by Democracy Docket, the prosecution later acknowledged misconduct in the handling of the case.

According to Democracy Docket, Andrew Boutros, a leading prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, admitted prosecutors intentionally used misleading tactics to present inaccurate information to a grand jury in an effort to secure indictments against the protesters.

After reviewing transcripts from the grand jury proceedings, U.S. District Judge April Perry condemned the conduct revealed in the records.

“I have never seen the types of prosecutorial behavior before a grand jury that I saw in those transcripts,” Perry stated.

The protest that led to the charges took place outside an ICE detention center, where demonstrators objected to immigration enforcement policies they believed unfairly targeted immigrants and expanded government surveillance. Protesters argued that efforts to reduce the immigrant population in the United States did not justify widespread arrests or monitoring of citizens and noncitizens alike.

According to Democracy Docket, the six protesters were accused of impeding an ICE officer near the Broadview detention center, resulting in misdemeanor charges. While misdemeanors are less serious than felonies, convictions can still carry penalties including fines and up to one year in jail.

Democracy Docket reported that several of the individuals charged were active in Democratic politics. Among them were Katherine Abughazaleh, a Democratic congressional candidate, and Andre Martin, a Democratic candidate for the Illinois Legislature.

Journalist Jacob Knutson wrote, “The dismissal brings to a close a criminal case that was widely viewed as political and ensnared Democratic candidates for the U.S. House and Illinois Legislature, as well as other party actors.”

Supporters of the protesters argued the case raised broader concerns about free speech and political dissent. They contended that individuals exercising their constitutional rights to protest ICE policies and speak out against government actions should not face retaliation through the criminal justice system.

Abughazaleh said the outcome demonstrated the importance of resisting efforts to silence political opposition.

“The administration does things like this because it thinks it can silence us, but it’s not going to work. We fought back, and we won,” she said.

Democracy Docket reported that Boutros informed Perry that prosecutors removed grand jurors who disagreed with the charges being pursued.

“Boutros told U.S. District Judge April Perry that while attempting to secure an indictment, prosecutors had dismissed jurors who disagreed with the charges — a form of prosecutorial misconduct known as ‘vouching,’” Democracy Docket reported.

Defense attorneys also alleged members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office improperly communicated with grand jurors outside normal court procedures. Such contact is generally prohibited except in limited circumstances authorized by a judge in order to preserve the integrity of the judicial process.

In addition to allegations of improper contact with jurors and misleading representations to the court, defense attorneys accused prosecutors of attempting to conceal misconduct through unusual redactions in grand jury transcripts.

“The defense also alleged that Boutros’s office attempted to intentionally cover up the misconduct by making abnormal redactions to transcripts of the grand jury proceedings,” Democracy Docket reported.

Although the charges against the six protesters were dismissed in March, Perry criticized prosecutors for continuing to defend the underlying case even while acknowledging misconduct.

“You are significantly undercutting your mea culpa here by standing behind the charges and continuing to vilify these particular defendants,” Perry said, while also raising the possibility of future sanctions against the office.

The controversy has continued beyond the dismissal of the case. Brian Straw filed a motion seeking to prevent the destruction of evidence related to the prosecution and the alleged misconduct.

In court filings, defense attorneys argued that “given the level of misconduct at issue and the brazenness of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for not immediately disclosing this level of misconduct to the Court or defense counsel, defense counsel has lost complete faith and confidence in this U.S. Attorney’s Office to do the right thing on its own.”

According to Democracy Docket, fallout from the case has also reached Capitol Hill.

“Fallout from the case’s implosion has also spread onto Capitol Hill, where one of the federal prosecutors at the center of the botched prosecution, Sheri Mecklenburg, was later reassigned to work with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” the outlet reported.

The case has drawn attention from advocates concerned about prosecutorial accountability, grand jury integrity and the protection of First Amendment rights. Democracy Docket argued the proceedings illustrate the importance of ensuring government officials uphold constitutional protections and refrain from using the legal system to advance partisan objectives.

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