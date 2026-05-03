Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

You’ve heard it. At dinner tables. In comment sections. From politicians with clean hands and full bank accounts. It’s delivered like wisdom. Like patience. Like a plea for unity from people who have never been asked to share anything.

But “stop making everything about race” isn’t a request for peace. It’s a shield against the receipt.

If it’s not about race, then the wealth gap is a mystery. If it’s not about race, then the poverty is a personal failing. If it’s not about race, then the history is just history, and the present is just the present, and there is no line connecting the two. If it’s not about race, there is no bill to pay.

The line exists. The bill is due.

In 1947, a white veteran used the GI Bill to buy a home in Levittown, Pennsylvania. The house cost $8,000. The VA guaranteed the loan. The FHA insured the mortgage. The suburb was built for him. For people like him. The deed included a racial covenant. The house could not be sold to a Black family. The neighborhood would stay white. The wealth would stay white.

That house is now worth $500,000. It paid for his children’s college. It paid for the next down payment. It paid for the trust fund. It paid for the head start that became a dynasty. The white family’s wealth started with that house.

The Black veteran came home to the same country. He had fought the same war. But he did not have the same GI Bill. The bill was written by a segregationist Congress and administered locally on purpose. So that the VA office in Jackson, Mississippi could refuse him. So that the bank in Birmingham, Alabama could deny him. So that the college in Austin, Texas could reject him. The bill was technically colorblind. The implementation was designed to exclude him from the start. He was restricted to the redlined neighborhood. The house he could buy didn’t appreciate. The school his children attended wasn’t funded. The wealth didn’t compound. The head start didn’t happen.

The white veteran’s house is the racial wealth gap. It has a street number. It has a deed. The past isn’t history. It’s the current bank account.

In 1942, the Tsukamoto family grew strawberries in Florin, California. They owned the land. They built the soil. They grew the fruit that fed a region. Then Executive Order 9066. The family was forced into a camp. They were given days to sell. They sold the land for pennies. The white neighbors bought the farms. The white neighbors built the agribusinesses. The white neighbors kept the profits.

The Tsukamotos came home to nothing. The land was gone. The soil was gone. The decades of labor were gone. The white neighbor’s grandchildren still own the farm. The Japanese family got an apology and $20,000 forty years later. The farm is worth millions. The past isn’t history. It’s the current profit margin.

In 1868, the United States signed the Fort Laramie Treaty. The Black Hills belonged to the Lakota. The treaty said so. The ink was dry. Then gold was found. The treaty was broken. The land was seized. The Black Hills were taken. Mount Rushmore was carved into the sacred mountain. The faces of colonizers on stolen rock. A monument to the people who broke the promise.

The US government now holds the land. The US government leases the mineral rights. The US government runs the tourist attraction. The Lakota refuse the $1 billion+ settlement because the land is not for sale. The theft is ongoing. The past isn’t history. It’s the current oil field.

In 1935, Rubin Stacy was lynched in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was accused of frightening a white woman. He was hanged from a tree. A mob of white people watched. They took photos. They made postcards. The photo shows white children in the crowd. A little girl in a white dress, looking up at the body. The terror was a tool. The terror was a message. The terror was a system.

The reason they ban the history is simple.

You can’t teach the picture-perfect-postcard while teaching the terror. You can’t teach the terror without teaching the motive. The motive was economic suppression and racial control. The Black family that saw the body didn’t start a business. The Black family that saw the body didn’t demand a loan. The Black family that saw the body stayed in their place. The terror worked. The past isn’t history. It’s the current trauma.

The stolen house in 1947 is the trust fund today. The stolen farm in 1942 is the corporate revenue today. The stolen mountain is the tourist attraction today. The wealth didn’t vanish. It transferred. The past is the present bank account. The racial wealth gap is not a mystery. It is a ledger. The entries are documented. The amounts are calculated. The bill is due.

And now they pass laws to ban the teaching of this history.

Florida’s HB 7, the “Stop WOKE Act,” signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, prohibits instruction that would cause students to “feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress” based on their race. Texas HB 3979, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2021, bans teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another” but also removes requirements to teach the history of white supremacy, the Ku Klux Klan, and the civil rights movement. The laws don’t ban the dates. They ban the receipt. They ban the mechanism. They ban the “why.”

If the child doesn’t know how the wealth was stolen, the child won’t ask for it back. If the child doesn’t see the postcard, the child won’t understand the trauma. If the child doesn’t learn about the redlining, the child will think that their poverty is a personal failing. Ignorance is the final cover-up. The laws are the shredder.

“Stop making everything about race.”

The phrase is a shield. The phrase is a shredder for the receipt.

But the blood’s in the soil. The money’s in the bank. And the invoice is still due.

Everything is about race because the money is still in the hands of the race that stole it.

And they want you to stop talking about it so they never have to give it back.

The little girl in the white dress grew up. She had children. They had children. They inherited the world that Rubin Stacy’s death helped build. They inherited the silence. They inherited the comfort. They inherited the house in Levittown and the farm in Florin and the mountain in the Black Hills. They inherited the stolen wealth and they called it hard work.

The Black family that saw the body also had children. They also had grandchildren. They inherited the trauma. They inherited the redline. They inherited the poverty that was designed for them. They inherited the silence too. But their silence wasn’t comfort. Their silence was survival.

The bill is still due.

The receipt is still in the ledger.

The blood is still upon the soil.

The phrase “stop making everything about race” are the incoherent mouth-sounds of the people who owe the “money”, closing the door on the people who are here to collect.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: