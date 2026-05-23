County Responds to Homelessness Report as 2026 PIT Count Shows Persistent Crisis across Yolo County

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WOODLAND, Calif. — Yolo County officials and homelessness service providers are responding to the release of the 2026 Point-in-Time Homeless Count report, which identified 912 individuals experiencing homelessness countywide on a single night in January and highlighted the continued scale of chronic homelessness, behavioral health challenges and unsheltered living conditions throughout the region.

The report, released by the Yolo County Homeless and Poverty Action Coalition (HPAC) in collaboration with Yolo County, local cities, nonprofit organizations and community stakeholders, documented homelessness across Davis, West Sacramento, Woodland, Winters and surrounding rural areas during the federally required count conducted Jan. 27, 2026.

While the total represented a modest decrease from the 2024 count of 942 individuals, officials cautioned against viewing the decline as evidence that the homelessness crisis has significantly improved.

The report itself notes that weather conditions during the January count may have reduced visibility of unsheltered residents and emphasized that homelessness remains a widespread and persistent challenge across Yolo County.

“While the overall numbers show a modest decrease from 2024, the data confirms that homelessness continues to impact communities throughout Yolo County,” said Yolo County Board of Supervisors Chair Sheila Allen. “The Point-in-Time Count helps us better understand the complex challenges facing our residents and informs the strategies and partnerships needed to expand housing opportunities, behavioral health support, and homelessness prevention services.”

The Point-in-Time Count, commonly referred to as the PIT Count, is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is conducted nationwide during the final days of January each year. The count measures both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness and plays a critical role in determining eligibility for federal and state homelessness funding.

According to the report, 597 individuals — approximately 65 percent of the countywide total — were unsheltered at the time of the count, meaning they were living outdoors, in vehicles or in places not intended for human habitation. Another 315 individuals were staying in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs.

The report found substantial differences among jurisdictions within Yolo County. West Sacramento recorded the highest number of people experiencing homelessness with 358 individuals counted, followed by Woodland with 320 individuals, Davis with 194 individuals and Winters and rural areas with 40 individuals.

Compared to 2024, West Sacramento experienced a significant increase in homelessness, rising from 289 individuals to 358 individuals — an increase of nearly 24 percent. Davis also experienced an increase, rising from 162 individuals in 2024 to 194 individuals in 2026. Woodland, by contrast, saw a substantial decline from 416 individuals in 2024 to 320 individuals in 2026. Winters and rural areas also experienced a decline from 75 individuals to 40 individuals.

Despite the slight countywide decline from 2024, the report noted that homelessness in Yolo County has risen sharply over the longer term.

In 2019, the county recorded 655 individuals experiencing homelessness. The 2026 total of 912 individuals represents a 39.2 percent increase over that period.

One of the report’s most striking findings involved the prevalence of chronic homelessness. HUD defines chronic homelessness as involving individuals who have experienced homelessness for extended periods while also living with disabling conditions such as serious mental illness, substance use disorders, PTSD, developmental disabilities or physical illnesses.

The report found that 592 individuals — nearly 65 percent of those counted — met HUD’s definition of chronic homelessness.

The report also documented extensive behavioral health and medical challenges among the homeless population.

According to the findings, 256 individuals self-reported having a serious mental illness, 306 individuals reported substance use disorders, 198 individuals reported PTSD and 144 individuals reported co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

In addition, 254 individuals reported physical illness or disability, while 156 individuals reported developmental disabilities.

Domestic violence also emerged as a significant issue within the county’s homeless population. The report found that 221 adults reported experiencing domestic violence at some point in their lives, while 81 adults reported becoming homeless specifically because they were fleeing domestic violence situations.

The report further highlighted the economic instability facing many individuals experiencing homelessness. Only 215 individuals — approximately 23.6 percent of those counted — reported having any form of income.

Additionally, 145 individuals reported having experienced eviction, 266 individuals reported criminal conviction histories and 78 individuals reported histories involving foster care.

County officials emphasized that the homelessness crisis in Yolo County remains overwhelmingly unsheltered. The report found that 68.5 percent of people counted were living outside in locations not intended for human habitation, while another 7.5 percent were living in vehicles such as cars, RVs and campers.

The report also challenged some common assumptions about where people experiencing homelessness originate. Among unsheltered individuals surveyed, the most common reasons for being in Yolo County were having grown up in the area, having family in the county or having friends in the region.

Specifically, 178 unsheltered individuals said they grew up in Yolo County, while 141 said they had family in the county.

The report also found that many individuals experiencing homelessness had longstanding ties to the region. More than 23 percent of unsheltered individuals reported living in Yolo County for more than 30 years, while another 20 percent reported living in the county for 14 to 20 years. Only 8.2 percent reported having lived in Yolo County for less than one year.

The demographic breakdown showed that homelessness in Yolo County primarily impacts adults. Adults age 25 and older accounted for more than 84 percent of the homeless population identified in the count.

The report also found racial disparities within the homeless population. White individuals accounted for approximately 45 percent of those counted, while Hispanic or Latino individuals represented roughly 20 percent and Black individuals accounted for approximately 13.5 percent of the countywide homeless population.

The PIT Count was conducted using multiple methodologies, including a countywide census-style count, known encampment outreach and service-based surveys at social service locations. The report states that Yolo County used GIS mapping technology and electronic survey systems to improve coordination and data collection during the 2026 count.

The report concluded that the findings demonstrate “the critical need for continued investment in homeless prevention, emergency shelter, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing solutions across Yolo County.”

County officials said they will continue implementing the Yolo County Plan to Address Homelessness in partnership with HPAC, local jurisdictions and regional service providers. Current efforts include coordinated outreach, expansion of interim shelter programs, prevention and diversion services, rapid rehousing initiatives and partnerships with healthcare and behavioral health organizations.

The report also emphasized that the PIT Count represents only a one-night snapshot and likely underestimates the true scale of homelessness experienced throughout the year. “Many individuals and families move in and out of homelessness during a year,” the report states, “meaning that the actual number of people experiencing homelessness in 2026 will be much higher than those included in this report.”

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